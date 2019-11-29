Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 11) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:20 via pin [***¼]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:45 via pin [**½]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 13:10 via pin [***]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:00 via pin [**½]

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 13:20 via pin [**¾]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 13:30 via submission [**]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 18:30 via submission [****]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Goto and Nicholls begin, locking up and working go the ropes for the clean break. Thy then trade shoulder tackles. Karl and Cobb tag in, locking up and working to the ropes for the clean break. Karl attacks wit kicks, they trade shoulder tackles and Cobb takes him down. He follows with a powerslam, tags in Nicholls and he grounds the action. They trade big time chops, and then Cobb tags back in. He grounds things, as they work quick tags, isolating Karl. He eventually hits a desperation dropkick and tags in Goto. Goto runs wild on Cobb, picking up near falls until Cobb cuts him of with a suplex. Nicholls tags in and they double team Goto until Karl flies in with the high cross on body to turn the tide. He and Goto make the comeback with double teams, and Karl hits a spinebuster for 2. Nicholls cuts him off as he and Cobb work double teams. It breaks down and Karl cradles Nicholls for 2. Nicholls hits the DVD and sliding lariat for 2. The Mikey bomb finishes it. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good opening tag with a nice energy to it to kick things off.

– KENTA lays out Goto post match as their issues continue ahead of WrestleKingdom.

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Colt & Nagata begin, locking up and working into counters and ending in a stand off. Nagata follows with kicks, until Colt cradles him for 2. Yano tags in and Nakanishi joins him. They trade strikes with Nakanishi taking control. Colt joins in Nakanishi suplexes both of them. The dads take the fight to the floor, where Yano and Colt take control. Yano exposes a buckle and whips Nakanishi to it and tags in Colt. He follows with strikes and elbows, covering for 2. Yano back in and whips Nakanishi to the exposed buckles. Nakanishi cuts him off tags in Nagata and he gets the arm bar on Yano, dumps Colt and follows with kicks on Yano. Yano rakes the eyes, but Nagata cuts him off with the XPODER for 2. Yano cuts him off, tags in Colt and he follows with jabs and the flying asshole. The splash follows for 2. He hits elbows, Nagata takes out his knee and tags in Nakanishi. He follows with chops, clotheslines and a suplex. The running splash gets 2. It breaks down, the dads dance and take control. Nakanishi gets the rack on Colt, Yano makes the save sends Nakanishi to the exposed buckles and the superman pin finishes it. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:45 via pin [**½] This was perfectly solid.

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan : The Tekkers attack before the bell but the dads run them together and take control. They double team Sabre until Taichi makes the save and drags Kojima into he crowd and beats him down as Sabre grounds Tenzan. Sabre dumps him so that Taichi can work him over on the floor. Back in and Taichi grounds the action. Quick tags and double teams follow, as Sabre grounds things. Tenzan starts to fire back, Taichi tags in and kicks away at Tenzan. He lays in Mongolian chops until Tenzan cuts him off with a spin kick. Kojima tags in with machinegun chops to both but Sabre cuts off the top rope elbow drop. Taichi then lays in machinegun chops and mocks Kojima until Kojima cuts him off. They trade as Kojima fires up, Taichi is down and then fires back with the axe bomber. Sabre tags in, dumps Tenzan and follows with uppercuts on Kojima. Kojima cuts him off with the cutter and tags in Tenzan. He takes control with Mongolian chops, head butts and clotheslines. The suplex follows for 2. He and Sabre trade, the mountain bomb follows and Tenzan covers for 2. The anaconda vice follows, Sabre counters out and Kojima joins in. The Tenkoji cutter follows, Tenzan hits the slam and heads up top for a moonsault and it misses. Taichi in and double teams follow for 2. THE TROSERS ARE OFF as it breaks down, Taichi is dumped as Tenzan follows with Mongolian chopa uintil Sabre circles him for 2. Taichi low blows Tenzan and the double team black mephisto finishes it. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 13:10 via pin [***] Good stuff with the dads working hard and the Tekkers continuing to be a blast.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Juice and Owens begin, locking up and Owens taking control until Juice hits a clothesline. He follows with jabs, chops and Finlay joins in for double teams. Fin-Juice follow with quick tags and double teams as they knock Fale to the floor. Fale back in and mows then down with shoulder tackles, as Owens attacks the previously inured shoulder of Finlay. Fale tags in for double teams, and then he starts attacking the shoulder of Finlay. Owens tags in with divorce court, but Finlay fires up and hits the desperation dropkick. Owens cuts off the tag as Fale comes back in double tams on Finlay follow. Fale works a bear hug, slams Finlay to the buckles and Owens lays the boots to Finlay. Fale in for the Tongan massage parlor, he misses a chare and Finlay dumps Owens but he attacks Juice to cut off the tag. More double teams on Finlay follow for 2. Finlay keeps fighting, but eats knee strikes. He finally backdrops Owens and Fale cuts off the tag but Finlay cradles Owens for the win. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 10:00 via pin [**½] This had a good Finlay babyface performance and great heel tag team logic. Unfortunately. it didn’t have a great heel tag team executing it.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Tanahashi and KENTA to begin. They lockup and work to the ropes, Bullet Club tries double teams but KENTA ends up kicking Yujiro as Tanahashi hits the high cross. Yujiro tags in and Henare joins him. Yujiro takes control with strikes, kicks sand then dumps Henare. KENTA shoots him to the barricades, as Yujiro posts Tanahashi. Back in and Yujiro takes the heat on Henare, grounding things and picking up near falls. KENTA takes control, dumping Tanahashi and raking th eyes of Henare. Henare battles back with chops and tag in Tanahashi. He run wild, hits running forearms, the slam after KENTA sandbagged him and a senton for 2. He gets cut off until Yujiro is dragon screwed as Tanahashi gets the cloverleaf. KENTA takes out Henare and it breaks down, high/low on Yujiro and Tanahashi misses high fly flow. KENTA tags in and Henare joins him. Henare starts to fire up and make the big comeback for his team and hits rampage for 2. It breaks down, Yujiro trips up Henare and KENTA hits the top rope double stomp for 2. Go to sleep is countered into a suplex by Henare and KENTA counters Toa bottom into a triangle. Henare escapes, they trade and go to sleep finishes it. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 13:20 via pin [**¾] It took a long tome to get going, and ended up pretty good, but completely forgettable.

– Post match, Goto arrived and attacked KENTA as payback from earlier tonight.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. The Guerrillas attack and we brawl to the floor. GBH make the comeback until Honma misses a kokeshi. Back to the floor for more brawling as this slows to a crawl. Back in and Loa works over Honma, and hits the delayed jackhammer for 2. Tama tags in as double teams follow. Honma finally cuts him off with a DDT and Makabe tags in and runs wild with strikes and clotheslines. The northern lights follows for 2. Tama fights of the German, but Tama cuts him off and tags in Loa. He hits clotheslines until Makabe cuts him off. Honma tags in, they trade shoulder tackles and Honma takes him down. He follows with strikes, the bulldog and Tams cuts off the kokeshi. GBH cut them off and follow with double teams, Honma hits a jumping kokeshi and the falling kokeshi gets 2. It breaks down, Honma hits a slam, climbs the ropes and Tam cuts him off. Makabe takes him out as Honma misses the kokeshi. GOD follow with double teams and Honma kicks out. The super bomb is stopped by Makabe, they all brawl, kendo shot to Makabe and Honma hits a kokeshi and cradles Loa for 2. Another cradle follows for 2. Loa gets the crossface and Honma taps. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 13:30 via submission [**] This was OK, but extremely lethargic.

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL & SANADA : LIJ attack and we brawl until CHAOS battles back and isolated EVIL with double teams until SANADA made the save. They take the fight to the floor, with LIJ controlling. Back in and EVIL grounds Ishii, laying the boots to him as SANADA tags in. He grounds the action and maintains control. He works a deathlock, and transitions to a Muta lock. Ishii bites his way out as EVIL tags in. Ishii hits the suplex and tags in HASHI. HASHI runs wild on EVIL, hits the blockbuster and they trade chops. EVIL takes him down but HASHI hits a spin kick. RANA to SANADA and Ishii tags in. He and EVIL brawl, Ishii mows him down with a shoulder tackle and follows with chops and strikes in the corner. Ishii just mauls him and EVIL is down. SANADA cuts him off as double teams follow. HASHI back in and they double team EVIL and Ishii hits a German. EVIL cuts him off and they trade center ring. Lariat by Ishii and that gets 2. EVIL counters the brainbuster and the fisherman’s buster follows. SANADA tags in and runs into a powerslam. HASHI tags in and follows with clotheslines and a neck breaker for 2. SANADA counters the powerbomb, and the missile dropkick follows. EVIL takes out Ishii and the TKO is countered as SANADA gets skull end. Ishii makes the save, as it breaks down. Ishii takes out EVIL and they isolate SANADA, the powerbomb and senton follow for 2. SANADA counters back and EVIL is in as they follow with double teams on HASHI. They dump Ishii and magic killer follows on HASHI for 2 as Ishii makes the save. Ishii fights off magic killer, hits a German and HASHI gets the cradle for 2. They double team SANADA and SANADA counters back but HASHI cradles him for 2. Skull end on HASHI,SANADA swings him and EVIL Germans Ishii and hits everything is evil. The scorpion death lock follows as HASHI taps to SANADA. EVIL & SANADA defeated Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 18:30 via submission [****] This was a great main event that the show desperately needed. Everyone delivered they woke up the crowd and made them care and on back to back nights we got great main events, so I am happy. Th win also puts LIJ in a tie for first place.

2019 WTL Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (8-1), 16pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (8-1), 16pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (7-2), 14pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (7-2), 14pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (7-2), 14pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (6-3), 12pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (6-5), 12pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (5-5), 10pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (5-4), 10pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (5-6), 8pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-7), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-8), 6pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (3-6), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-7), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-7), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-10), 2pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 70. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review week 9 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 92-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite (11.27.19) Review: 2:25

* NXT TV (11.27.19) Review: 43:05

* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:15:55 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.