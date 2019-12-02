Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 12) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:30 via pin [***]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens @ 9:55 via pin [*]

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 9:45 via pin [**]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 9:40 via pin [**½]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:40 via pin [*½]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 13:45 via submission [***]

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Suzuki-gun attacked before the bell and took early control, with Lance isolating Karl and then joining the brawl on the floor. They beat down Goto and pummeled poor Karl, as they took him in the ring to continue the punishment and keep Goto on the floor. Suzuki just destroys the lad while laughing like a mad man. Lance then follows with corner attacks an lays the boots to him. Suzuki tags in and grounds things with a heel hook until Karl makes the ropes. Suzuki takes out Goto and Lance looks for a chokeslam but Karl dropkicks him to counter out. Goto gets the tag, runs wild and hits a Saito on Lance for 2. Suzuki cuts off ushigoroshi, it breaks down and the faces dump Suzuki and follow with double teams on Lance for 2. Lance counters ushigoroshi again and hits the pounce. Suzuki tags in and so does Karl, thy trade and Karl hits the 2k back breaker and misses the dropkick. Heel hook by Suzuki and Lance holds off Goto. Karl makes the ropes as Goto then makes the save. he makes the comeback on Suzuki, but Suzuki gets the guillotine as Lance hits a black hole slam on Goto. Suzuki follows with strikes and the Gotch for the win. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:30 via pin [***] Good opening tag as Suzuki-gun picks up a dominant victory and continues to climb the rankings.

Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : The Tekkers attack and take the fight to the floor and into the crowd and brawl for a while. They work back in as Sabre works submissions on Fale, taking control. he follows with uppercuts an then a hanging triangle, dragging Fale to the mat. Fale powers up and follows with a corner splash. Sabre counters bad luck fall into a sleeper until Fale slams him to he buckles. Owens flies in and breaks it up, and follows with a back breaker for 2. Sabre cuts him off and Taichi tags in, follows with kicks and they trade strikes. Taichi follows with kicks, the Tekkers work double teams until Bullet Club cuts them off and double team Taichi for 2. Fale and Sabre to the floor as Owens is cutoff by double teams as Sabre returns. THE TROUSERS ARE OFF and Owens cradles Taichi for 2. Taichi tosses his trousers at him and cradles him for 2 .They work into counters as Sabre makes the save. Owens gets a backslide for 2, Taichi uses the ref as a shield and the Gedo clutch finishes it. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens @ 9:55 via pin [*] The Tekkers rule, but even they couldn’t drag a good match out of this Bullet Club team. It felt an hour long.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Honma & Cobb begin, locking up and Honma looking to work the arm. Cobb easily powers out and they trade shoulder tackles. Cobb then runs him over and misses the corner elbow as Makabe & Nicholls are in. Nicholls takes him down and then gets dumped. GBH double team Cobb, Honma misses a kokeshi and Cobb follows with strikes as Nicholls tags in. He lays in chops on Honma and grounds the action. Honma makes the ropes for a break. Cobb tags back in and works him over in the corner. The slam follows and Cobb misses a kokeshi. Nicholls tags back in and maintains control. He follows with strikes, dumps Makabe and Honma cuts him off with a DDT. Tag to Makabe, he dumps Cobb and works over Nicholls and then hits corner clotheslines on both. Mounted strikes follow and Nicholls fights off the northern lights but runs into a clothesline for 2. Nicholls hits a dropkick, Cobb tags in and follows with strikes until Makabe hits lariat. Honma tags in, hits a shoulder tackle and chops on Cobb. The bulldog follows and the kokeshi misses. Nicholls in they double team Honma and that gets 2 as Makabe makes the save. He hits clotheslines and GBH double team Cobb as a kokeshi gets 2. Honma climbs the ropes and the falling kokeshi misses. He then gets a cradle for 2. The superkick follows by Cobb for 2. Tour of the islands finishes it. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 9:45 via pin [**] This was ok, but the Honma matches are getting ridiculous in terms of how careful everyone seemingly has to work with him these days. I loved the guy’s NEVER stuff, and his comeback is an amazing story, but it just isn’t working and he’s really fading as this tour rolls along. Although, he’s still somehow better than Fale…

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : LIJ attacks and takes early control as they dump Yano. Colt picks up the pace and gets a cradle for 2. Another cradle gets 2. He follows with jab s until Shingo fires back and Yano fails to make the save. Colt is double teamed as Shingo dumps him for some floor brawling. Back in and Shingo grounds Colt. Terrible tags in and follows with strikes. He lights up Colt with slaps and double teams follow. LIJ double team Yano and dump him. Shingo grounds Colt, lays in elbow strikes and choke shim out in the corner. Colt hits a desperation head scissors and Yano tags in, tries to remove a buckle pad but is cut off. He gets a buckle pad and then another. He and Shingo each have one, they battle and Yano takes control until Shingo hits a clothesline. Colt and Terrible tags in, trading strikes and Terrible cuts him off. Colt fires back with jabs, and the flip flop and fly. He misses the flying asshole and LIJ follow with double teams. The DVD and top rope splash combo follows for 2. It breaks down, but LIJ maintain control. They isolate Colt, Yano saves him and the superman pin finishes Terrible. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 9:40 via pin [**½] This was solid and entertaining overall.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. EVIL & SANADA : Tanahashi & SANADA begin. They work into a stalemate early until EVIL is dumped and hey double team SANADA. LIJ quickly cut off Henare and they all spill to the floor for some brawling. Back in and they take the heat on Henare. EVIL takes control of things, and hits the corner clothesline and broncobuster for 2. SANADA tags in and the paradise lock follows. One for Tanahashi as well and the dropkicks follow to free them. Henare makes a comeback, hits a shoulder tackle and tags in Tanahashi. He follow with forearms, and then dragon screws on both. SANADA looks for skull end and then dragon screws Tanahashi. EVIL back in and EVIL takes out the knee with a dropkick. Henare tags in, runs wild on EVIL with strikes and then chops. The Samoan drop gets 2. Rampage is countered and it breaks down as LIJ takes control. Magic killer is cut off by Tanahashi and he hit twist and shout on both. He and Henare follow with double teams for 2. Rampage follows for 2. Tanahashi dumps SANADA, hits a plancha and EVIL hits everything is evil for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:05 via pin [***] I know he’s not taking falls, but I have absolutely hated seeing Tanahashi, who needs the time off, booked like such a fucking geek in this tournament. It’s made no sense and hasn’t helped Henare, who’s still spinning his wheels in not young lion but not real star limbo. The match was good as EVIL & SANADA continue to toll along.

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Yujiro and HASHI begin, until KENTA attacks and Bullet Club takes control, dumping Ishii. HASHI fires back, runs over Yujiro and tags in Ishii. They follow with chops until Yujiro dumps HASHI and KENTA attacks Ishii on the floor. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but, FLOOR BRAWLING TIME! Back in and they isolate Ishii, as Yujiro grounds him and picks up a near fall. KENTA tags in and hits a neck breaker for 2. He follows with knee strikes, elbow strikes and Yujiro tags in. He hits the running boot and covers for 1. KENTA tags back in and takes out HASHI. He grounds Ishii and sits in a chinlock for a while. Ishii slowly fires up and they trade and Ishii is down. Yujiro is back in as KENTA continues to do the bare minimum in these matches. Ishii cuts him off with a German and KENTA cuts off the tag. He tags in and follows with strikes as Ishii fires up again. The suplex follows and Ishii tags in HASHI. He runs wild on KENTA to no reaction, hits the running blockbuster and takes out Yujiro. The draping dropkick follows for 2. KENTA counters the powerbomb, they trade and KENTA hits a powerslam and tags in Yujiro. He works over HASHI until HASHI hit a neck breaker. Tag to Ishii and he runs wild on Bullet Club. HASHI in and double teams follow until KENTA makes the save. It breaks down, they double team Ishii and the fisherman’s buster gets 2. HASHI is dumped, KENTA follows him out and Yujiro covers Ishii for 2. Ishii cuts off Yujiro with a lariat, powerbomb and covers for 2. It breaks down, HASHI takes out KENTA and Yujiro gets a cradle for 2. Ishii runs them together and lariats follow on Yujiro as the brainbuster finishes him. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:40 via pin [*½] Hey, another bad match involving the Bullet Club in WTL. KENTA’s lazy performances in this tournament have been completely embarrassing and the crowd knows it by now and don’t care. I’m trying to figure out of Fale or KENTA is the laziest in this whole thing, it’s likely a push but more disappointing with KENTA since we know he can be good and even great still. Big Tom and the bastard clone tried really hard, but it didn’t matter.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. The Guerrillas attack at the bell but get cut off with dropkicks. They get ran together and bulldogs follow. They fight heads to the floor as Fin-juice maintains control. Loa & Finlay roll back in and Loa dumps him back to the floor as heels takeover. FLOOR BRAWLING, a new and innovate action in the tournament. Loa & Finlay brawl into the crowd, where Finlay makes the mistake of head butting a Tongan. He then posts Finlay’s previously injured shoulder and rolls him back in. Loa follows with strikes, and the fisherman’s suplex gets 2. Tama pulls Finlay to the floor and whips him to the barricade. Back in and double teams follow for 2. Tama dumps Juice and grounds Finlay. Loa tags in for more double teams and covers for 2. He takes out Juice but Finlay cuts him off with a dropkick and Tama cuts of the tag until Finlay fights him off and Juice runs wild on Tama. He follows with jabs, and the spinebuster. Juice heads up top and leaps over Tama, who cuts him off with a DDT. Loa tags in and Finlay joins him. They trade, Finlay takes control and follows with uppercuts and dumps him. He follows with a plancha, and back in, hits a backbreaker for 2. Fin-Juice follow with double teams and take out Tama, covering for 2. Tama cuts them off and Guerrilla warfare follows on Juice. They double dropkick Finlay but Finlay fights off the magic killer, and quickly gets cut off. The super bomb is cut off, Juice takes out Tama and Jado distracts him but gets taken out. They double team Loa and the left hand of God connects but Tama hits gun stun and Finlay hits a stunner as it breaks down. Low blow by Jado, and the crossface (on the good arm for some reason) follows from Loa. Finlay taps. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 13:45 via submission [***] The champions pick up a big win over another top team, keeping pace with the top of the pack heading into the final days. The match was good overall.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (9-1), 18pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (8-2), 16pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (8-2), 16pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (8-2), 16pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (8-3), 16pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (7-3), 14pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (7-5), 14pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (5-5), 10pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (5-5), 10pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (5-6), 10pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-8), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-9), 6pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (3-7), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-8), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-9), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-10), 2pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 71. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka talks to the Cubsfan about the world of lucha libre, Jerome Cusson joins the show for a look into ROH’s complete breakdown and decline in 2019, and finally, Steve Cook talks WOW – Women of Wrestling. The show is approximately 238-minutes long. * Intro

* Background on the Cubsfan Covering Lucha: 2:55

* Who Are The Must-See Guys in Lucha Right Now For Casual Lucha Fans?: 6:35

* What Was With Flamita’s “Deal” With MLW & Then Signing With ROH?: 10:55

* What is Bandido’s Future in ROH/NJPW?: 15:55

* How Strong is the NJPW/CMLL Relationship Heading Into 2019?: 17:55

* Where Will Dragon Lee Officially End Up?: 20:35

* General Thoughts on ROH’s 2019: 23:45

* Steve Cook Discusses Season Two of WOW – Women of Wrestling/The State of Women’s Wrestling Heading Into 2020: 1:01:00

* Jerome Cusson on His Time as an ROH Fan, What Changed, & The Decline/Institutional Breakdown of the Promotion in 2019: 2:23:30 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

