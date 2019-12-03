Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 13) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shingo Takagi & El Terrible defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:00 via pin [**]

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 11:51 via pin [*½]

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 10:24 via pin [**½]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:55 via submission [***¼]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:27 via submission [***]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 13:17 via pin [***¼]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 13:48 via pin [***½]

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : Shingo and Nagata begin, locking up and after some counters, ending in a standoff. Shingo follows with chops, they trade strikes and Shingo mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Nakanishi and Terrible tag in, trading chops until LIJ double teams the big man and works him over on the floor. Back in and the double teams follow on Nakanishi and Nagata. They isolate Nakanishi as Shingo grounds the action. This continues until Nakanishi hits a desperation spear. Nagata tags in and follows wit kicks on Terrible, and the XPLODER gets 2. They trade until Terrible hits a dropkick. It breaks down, the dads take control until LIJ cut off Nakanishi. They work him over until Nakanishi suplexes them both. The dads dance and follow with clotheslines for 2. Stereo submissions follow that and they then isolate Shingo until Terrible takes out Nagata. They double team Nakanishi and the splash and sliding lariat gets 2. Shingo follows with lariats and the pumping bomber finishes Nakanishi. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:00 via pin [**] This was ok, if a bit slow.

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Owens and Nicholls begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Owens looks to ground the action, but Nicholls fires back and follows with arm drags. Owens fires back, but runs into another arm drag. Tag to Cobb and double teams follow. Cobb takes control, laying in strikes and following with a dropkick. Nicholls back in and he grounds things. Cobb tags in and they work double teams until Fale makes the save. This leads to mandatory Fale floor brawling and back in, Fale does the Tongan massage parlor on Cobb. Owens then takes control. grounding things. He follows with strikes, Cobb fires back and Owens dumps Cobb. Fale attacks, and back in, covers for 2. Owens tags back in, dumps Nicholls and they double team Cobb for 2. Cobb misses a dropkick but counters into a sidewinder slam. Tag to Nicholls and he runs wild on Bullet Club, as the delayed suplex gets 2. Fale attacks, they double team Nicholls but Nicholls runs Fale into Owens and Cobb dumps Fale. They double team Owens and cover for 2. It breaks down, Owes and Nicholls trade as Fale takes out Cobb. The knee strike and package piledriver finishes Nicholls. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 11:51 via pin [*½] This was painfully bland and boring, with another embarrassingly bad Fale performance.

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Colt and KENTA begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Lock up again and to the ropes they go for a clean break. Colt offers up high fives, as Yano tags in. Colt tags back in and takes KENTA to the ropes again, KENTA hits a shoulder tackle, arm drags and Yano tags in for double teams. They dump Bullet Club and tease dives, but get cut off and pulled to the floor for some brawling. Yano gets posted and back in, Yujiro takes control. He whips Yano to he exposed buckle and after a flurry get a near fall. KENTA tags in and follows with kicks. He dumps Colt and follows with an elbow drop for 2. KENTA follows with strikes, tags in Yujiro and he whips Yano to he exposed buckle again. KENTA attacks, but Yano pulls them down by the hair. Colt tags in and almost dies on a bitched springboard moonsault spot, thankfully he’s ok He follows with jabs and elbows, runs them together and the flying asshole follows. He double jump splash gets 2. Yujiro bites him and follows with an inverted DDT. KENTA in and hits the powerslam for 2. He follows with strikes and Col uses the buckle pad to block the dropkick. Yano joins in for double teams and Yujiro makes the save. Low blow by Yujiro, double teams to Colt and the KENTA double stomp connects for 2. Colt follows with cradles for near falls and KENTA then cradles him with the ropes for the win. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 10:24 via pin [**½] This was a surprisingly solid match thanks to Colt & Yano, hell, even KENTA put in more effort than usual.

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Sabre and Fredericks begin until Taichi attacks. Goto makes the save and Fredericks hits a 2k backbreaker on Sabre. He follows with a slam, but Sabre catches him in an arm bar until Fredericks makes the ropes. Floor brawling time as Sabre tortures the arm of Fredericks. Back in and Sabre continues his attack, and then Taichi drags Fredericks to the floor and works him over. Back in and double teams follow, as Taichi continues to work the arm. They keep Fredericks isolated, working quick tags and Sabre locks on a hanging guillotine and then PELES the arm. Fredericks counters into a suplex and tags in Goto. He runs wild and suplexes Sabre onto Taichi. The Saito follows for 2. Sabre counter into s cobra twist, Goto escapes, but Sabre hits a snap suplex. Taichi tags in and follows with kicks. Goto fires up, shakes off the clotheslines and the Tekkers look for double teams until Goto clotheslines them both. Fredericks tags in with the high cross onto both. Follows with the dropkick and spinebuster, and elbow drops for 2. The half crab follows, but Sabre makes the save. Taichi and Fredericks trade, enziguri by Taichi and PK by Sabre. THE TROUSERS ARE OFF ad the buzzsaw kick gets 2. Sabre takes out Goto and Fredericks fights back, and picks up near falls on cradles. Goto hits ushigoroshi on Taichi for 2. Fredericks follows with strikes, big axe bomber by Taichi and that gets 2. The backdrop driver gets 2 as Goto makes the save. It breaks down into stereo submissions from the Tekkers, and that picks up the win. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:55 via submission [***¼] This was good with nice aggression and a sense of urgency throughout and The Tekkers continuing to be a blast.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. GOD attack before the bell and they all brawl to begin. Henare and Tanahashi battle back and work over Tama. Double teams follow, until Loa attacks with clotheslines. The brawl heads to the floor, stop me if you’ve heard that one before and GOD takes control. Back in and Loa works over Henare as double teams follow. Loa chokes him out in the ropes, Tama follows with strikes and Loa hits a dropkick. Tama tags in and keeps Henare grounded, dumps Tanahashi and Jado trips up Henare. Henare fires up battles back and tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi runs wild and hits dragon screws on Tama. The senton follows for 2. Tama cuts him off with an inverted DDT, Loa tags in and covers for 2. Tanahashi fires back, and counters into twist and shout. Henare tags back in and follows with strikes and chops. He hits a shoulder tackle for 2. Tanahashi in and double teams follow for 2. Tama makes the save, it breaks down and Tanahashi misses a plancha. Guerrilla warfare connects on Henare for 2. They look for the super bomb, but Tanahashi makes the save. Bun stun by Tama, and the super bomb is fought off by Henare. Kendo shot by Jado and the crossface finishes it. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:27 via submission [***] Good match, the bullshit was kept to the bare minimum and everyone worked hard. Tanahashi and Henare continue to be one of the geek teams though.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Suzuki-gun attacks and we’re underway. They pair off as SANADA takes out Suzuki’s knee, but Suzuki counters the paradise lock. They all brawl to he floor as Suzuki drags SANADA deep into the crowd and works him over. He attacks with chairs and barricades, and heads back to the ring as Lance posts EVIL Suzuki then attacks SANADA with the bell hammer, and posts him. Back in and double teams follow as they take the heat on SANADA. Lance lights him up with strikes and Suzuki then follows with kicks. Lance follows with more strikes, just beating SANADA down. He follows with corner attacks until SANADA catches him with a dropkick. The RANA follows and EVIL tags in. He dumps Suzuki and trades shoulder tackles with Lance until he takes him down. Clotheslines and the broncobuster follow for 2. Lance counters darkness falls and hits a black hole slam Suzuki tags in but EVIL blocks the PK and tags in SANADA. The missile dropkick follows and SANADA hits a plancha. Back in and Suzuki fights off a TKO, lays in strikes and EVIL joins in as they work double teams on Suzuki. Lance cuts off the magic killer and double teams on SANADA follow. Lance hits the pounce and Suzuki locks on a knee bar. Lance dumps EVIL and SANAD & Suzuki trade strikes, guillotine by Suzuki and the choke follows. The Gotch is cut off by EVIL and Lance pounces him. SANADA fights of the Gotch, and counters into skull end and a cradle for 2. The Japanese clutch finishes Suzuki. EVIL & SANADA defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 13:17 via pin [***¼] LIJ takes the top position all alone, while Suzuki-gun falls as they had just picked up a bunch of momentum. This was another good match as the card is slowly turning around.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI : Juice and HASHI begin, they trade shoulder tackles and Juice takes him down, Ishii & Finlay in and Fin-Juice works double teams as they dump Ishii. More double teams and quick tags follow as they isolate HASHI. HASHI trips up Finlay and takes him to the floor. He whips him to the barricades, follows with chops and back in, Ishii follows with chops. They beat down Finlay in the corner and Ishii connects with head butts. HASHI takes control and covers for 2. Ishii lays the boots to him and follows with chops. Finlay finally cuts him off with a belly to back suplex and tags Juice in. He runs wild on CHAOS, hits clotheslines and a cannonball. He dumps HASHI and Finlay hits a plancha. They double team Ishii and Finlay trades with him and hits a flying uppercut. The backbreaker follows and gets 2. Juice joins in and HASHI makes the save. It breaks down, double teams by CHAOS, and Juice gets dumped. They isolate Finlay and the blockbuster and powerbomb follow for 2. HASHI keeps Juice on the floor as Ishii levels Finlay with a lariat for 2. Finlay manages a cradle for 2. Ishii counters sliced bread but Finlay counters into a stunner. Juice and HASHI tag in and they trade, jabs by Juice follow and the left handoff God is countered, HASHI hits a rewind kick and neck breaker for 2. he lays in chops, Juice fires back and HASHI runs into a double dropkick. They flapjack Ishii and HASHI fires back, it breaks down and Ishii hits a German. The running meteora by HASHI gets 2. Finlay is dumped and HASHI hits lariat on Juice; the fisherman’s buster gets 2. Juice counters karma, but Ishii cuts him off, left hand of God, stunner, and pulp friction follow for the win Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 13:48 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event as Fin-Juice picks up an important win to keep in the mix, while CHAOS’ path becomes harder.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (10-1), 20pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (9-2), 18pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (9-2), 18pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (8-3), 16pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (8-4), 16pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (7-4), 14pts.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (7-6), 14pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (6-6), 12pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (6-5), 12pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (6-6), 12pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-8), 8pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (4-7), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-9), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-9), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-10), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-11), 2pts.

– Thanks for reading.