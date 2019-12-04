Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 14) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:23 via submission [**

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 8:47 via pin [***

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 12:00 via pin [*

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:56 via pin [**¾

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 10:15 via pin [**

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:26 via pin [**¾

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 14:58 via submission [**]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Sabre and Nakanishi begin until Taichi attacks and the Tekkers get ran together and the dads take control. Nakanishi follows with chops on Sabre, Nakanishi cuts him off with a slam and misses a knee drop. Sabre grounds him, working submissions until Nakanishi makes the ropes. Taichi tags in and grounds Nakanishi with a neck crank. Nakanishi fights back with chops until Taichi rakes the eyes and tags in Sabre. He keeps Nakanishi grounded, follows with uppercuts and Nakanishi fires back with chops until Sabre gets a hanging guillotine. Nakanishi fights and makes the ropes; the spear follows and Nagata tags in and follows with kicks on Sabre. The XPLODER gets 2. Sabre fights back, they trade until Sabre hits a dragon screw. Taichi tags in and Nagata hits a knee strike. Nakanishi in and follows with chops and clotheslines. The suplex follows and the splash gets 2. It breaks down, they double team Sabre and dance. The dads hit clotheslines and Nakanishi covers for 2. Taichi fights off the rack, Sabre in and attacks until Nakanishi racks him and tosses him into Taichi. He racks Taichi and Sabre takes the ref. Taichi escapes, follows with kicks, and THE TROUSERS ARE OFF as the buzzsaw kick gets 2. Nagata saves Nakanishi, but Sabre takes him out and submissions follow as Nakanishi taps. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:23 via submission [**] This was really slow, but ok overall.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana : Colt and Finlay begin, locking up and working into counters. They trade pin attempts and get near falls. Yano and Juice keep rolling the cradle for wacky near falls. They all get buckle pads, hit the ref with them and we’re back to action. They cut of Fin-Juice and follow with slams. Fin-Juice outsmarts them and double dropkick Colt. Colt then send s them to he exposed buckles and posts Juice. He follows with strikes and takes control. Yano tags in and Colt makes him bring Juice closer but misses the elbow and hits Yano. Juice is sent to the exposed buckle, and the hip toss follows for 2. Colt back in, dumps Finlay and Juice fires back with jabs until Colt fires back and they trade. Yano tags in and cuts of the tag until Juice sends him to the exposed buckle. Finlay tags in, runs wild and follows with clotheslines and flying uppercuts. Juice tags in, Yano cuts them both off and he and Yano pickup cradles for 2. Fin-Juice fires back, Finlay stops the low blow and the left hand of God, stunner, and pulp friction finishes it. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 8:47 via pin [***] It was completely ridiculous at times, but a ton of fun with the right team winning.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Bullet Club attacks Honma, Makabe makes the save and Honma hits a kokeshi. He follows with strikes on KENTA, but Yujiro trips him up and they all spill to the floor. Yujiro posts Honma, and back in, covers for 2. Double teams follow and we get another cover for 2. Yujiro follows with a flurry of offense for another near fall. KENTA follows with body shots, kicks and grounds Honma. Yujiro tags back in dumps Makabe. Honma fires back, but is quickly cut off as Yujiro lays the boots to him. He follows with strikes, but Honma fires up and cuts him off. Makabe tags in, he powerslams KENTA and hits clotheslines, mounted strikes, and the northern lights for 2. The clothesline also gets 2. Yujiro bites him, they trade and Yujiro hits the sliding kick. KENTA in and lays in strikes, the big boot and covers for 2. Makabe cuts him off with a lariat and tags in Honma. He follows with chops, and a bulldog. The kokeshi misses. Yujiro joins in as double teams follow. KENTA hits the big boot for 2. It breaks down, Honma takes a phantom bump and Makabe dumps Yujiro. GBH work double teams and Honma covers for 2. He climbs the ropes and the falling kokeshi misses. Pimp juice and the double stomp gets 2. Honma fires back, KENTA lights him up and the busaiku knee gets 2. Go to sleep mercifully finishes it. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 12:00 via pin [*] This was sad, slow, went too long, had no flow and was flat out bad.

Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi : Suzuki-gun attacks and the brawl heads to the floor. Lance works over Henare as Suzuki goes back to his favorite hobby, torturing Tanahashi with chairs and barricades. Lance posts Henare, and back in, follows with strikes. Suzuki tags in and lays in kicks. He follows with strikes and slaps Henare around. He drops him with strikes, as Lance tags in and hits a clothesline and another. Body shots and s suplex follow for 2. Suzuki back in and he takes out Tanahashi. He trades with Henare, but Henare hits a slam and tags in Tanahashi. He works over Suzuki, hits the flying forearm, dumps Lance and the senton gets 2. Suzuki cuts him off, hits the PK and covers for 2. They trade, Suzuki laughs and just lights up Tanahashi. They trade again. Tanahashi counters the Gotch and dragon screws Suzuki. Lance tags in, takes out Henare, and the ropewalk is countered into twist and shout. Henare tags in, he works over Lance, dumps Suzuki and follows with clotheslines. The Samoan drop follows for 1. Tanahashi in and they suplex Lance. Double teams follow until Suzuki breaks it up. They high/low Lance for 2. Rampage is countered, and Suzuki-gun double team Henare. The pounce follows for 2. Choke by Suzuki on Tanahashi but Henare cradles Lance for 2. The chokeslam gets 2 on Henare. The EBD claw finishes it. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:56 via pin [**¾] It was pretty good and an improvement on most things tonight. I absolutely hate seeing Tanahashi being booked in a geek tag team or in this tournament at all.

Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Owens and HASHI begin. Owens immediately attacks with strikes, rakes the eyes but HASHI fights back with shoulder tackles and a slam. Fale in and follows with shoulder tackles. He brawls with Ishii on the floor as Owens chokes out Ishii in the corner. Fale follows with body shots, tags in Owens and the Tongan massage parlor follows. Owens maintains control, and hits a sliding kick for 2. HASHI counters back with a neck breaker and tags in Ishii. Ishii follows with strikes, a shoulder tackle and dumps Fale. Chops and strikes follow on Owens until Owens cuts him off, but then runs into a powerslam. Fale & HASHI tag in and they trade, HASHI hits the running blockbuster and covers for 2. Fale cuts him off, Owens dumps Ishii and they double team HASHI. Fale misses an elbow drop, HASHI tries a slam but Fale cuts him off and he hits the slam and tags in Owens. He delivers chops. double teams follow until Ishii makes the save and they double team Owens and the running meteora gets 2. They dump Fale and HASHI hits a lariat for 2. Owens counters back, they trade and the knee strike and package piledriver finish it. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI @ 10:15 via pin [**] It was ok.

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. EVIL & SANADA : Karl & Goto double team EVIL to begin, Karl lays in chops but LIJ cut him off. They brawl to the floor and back in, EVIL lays the boots to Karl. He grounds him as SANADA tags in and takes control, dumping Goto. The paradise lock on Karl follows and he frees him with the dropkick, covering for 2. EVIL back in and lays in strikes. Karl fights back, and hits a suplex. SANADA tags in and runs into a dropkick. Goto tags in and runs wild on SANADA. The spin kick and Saito follow for 2. SANADA fires back, EVIL trips up Goto and EVIL tags in. LIJ double team Goto until he runs them together. Karl cuts off EVIL and Goto hits a clothesline. Karl tags in and hits the high cross on both. The 2k backbreaker follows and the hip toss and elbow drop get 2. He follows with uppercuts, EVIL rakes the eyes and SANADA joins back in as double teams follow for 2. The magic killer is cut off by Goto, ushigoroshi follows on EVIL as Karl gets the cradle for 2. Karl follows with strikes, the spinebuster and gets 2. He locks on the half crab, cranks back, but SANADA makes the save with skull end until Goto joins in, Skull end for him, sand the magic killer follows. Karl fires back, but darkness falls gets 2. The magic killer finishes him. EVIL & SANADA defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:26 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, they worked hard but there was just no real drama in it.

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. The Guerrillas attack before the bell and tae control until the dads battle back with shoulder tackles. Tenzan follows with Mongolian chops as they double team Loa. Kojima takes control and hits a shoulder tackle. Jado trips him up and Loa cuts him off and dumps him as we get mandatory floor brawling for what felt like way too long. They finally work back in as Loa covers Kojima for 2. Double teams follow until Tama is cut off with a DDT. Tenzan tags in, strolls mildly and hits Mongolian chops. the clothesline and suplex follow for 2. He heads up top and misses the flying head butt. Loa takes out Kojima and they all brawl on the floor, because that’s fresh. After an hour or so, they roll back in and they double team Tenzan. Loa grounds him, Tenzan fights to his feet and fires back and hits the spin kick. Kojima tags in and follows with machinegun chops on both. The top rope elbow gets 2. The cutter follows to both. Brainbuster on Loa and that gets 2. Loa cuts him off with the crossface, Tenzan makes the save but Tama takes him out. Guerrilla warfare follows for 2 on Kojima. Kojima rallies, is cut off and Tenzan is dumped. Tenzan stops the superbomb, it breaks down and the Tenkoji cutter follows. Lariat by Kojima follows for 2.Kendo shot by Jado and the crossface finishes it as Tama gun stuns Tenzan. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 14:58 via submission [**] Two stars, all for Kojima.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (11-1), 22pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (10-2), 20pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (10-2), 20pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (8-4), 16pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (8-5), 16pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (8-4), 16pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (7-6), 14pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (6-6), 12pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (7-5), 14pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (7-6), 14pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (5-7), 10pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-8), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-10), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-10), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-11), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-12), 2pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 71. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka talks to the Cubsfan about the world of lucha libre, Jerome Cusson joins the show for a look into ROH’s complete breakdown and decline in 2019, and finally, Steve Cook talks WOW – Women of Wrestling. The show is approximately 238-minutes long. * Intro

* Background on the Cubsfan Covering Lucha: 2:55

* Who Are The Must-See Guys in Lucha Right Now For Casual Lucha Fans?: 6:35

* What Was With Flamita’s “Deal” With MLW & Then Signing With ROH?: 10:55

* What is Bandido’s Future in ROH/NJPW?: 15:55

* How Strong is the NJPW/CMLL Relationship Heading Into 2019?: 17:55

* Where Will Dragon Lee Officially End Up?: 20:35

* General Thoughts on ROH’s 2019: 23:45

* Steve Cook Discusses Season Two of WOW – Women of Wrestling/The State of Women’s Wrestling Heading Into 2020: 1:01:00

* Jerome Cusson on His Time as an ROH Fan, What Changed, & The Decline/Institutional Breakdown of the Promotion in 2019: 2:23:30 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.