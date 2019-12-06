Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 15) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:50 via submission [***]

– Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 9:30 via pin [**½]

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 9:50 via pin [**½]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 13:04 via pin [***¼]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 11:10 via pin [**¾]

– The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 10:35 via submission [***]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 14:05 via pin [***]

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI : Goto and HASHI begin, with HASHI working chops until Goto tackles him down. Karl tags in and trades with HASHI, Karl attacks Ishii and quickly gets cut off. HASHI takes out Goto on the floor as Ishii pummels Karl. HASHI in and follows with the draping dropkick for 2. Ishii now follows with clubbing strikes, chops and kicks. He delivers more chops, Karl fires back and Ishii cuts him off with the crab. Karl fires up and makes the ropes. He manages the spinebuster and tags in Goto. He runs wild with the clothesline and bulldog for 2. Ishii counters ushigoroshi and they trade. Saito by Ishii and HASHI tags in. The blockbuster connects but Goto counters back with a suplex. Karl tags in and hits the high cross. Dropkick to Ishii and the 2k backbreaker, hip toss and elbow drop follow. Goto in for double teams, and Ishii makes the save. It breaks down, half crab by Karl on HASHI, and he makes the ropes. Ishii back in, they cut of Karl with double teams and Goto makes the save. He follows with clotheslines, ushigoroshi and Karl covers for 2. HASHI hits the superkick but Karl cradles him for 2. The lariat and butterfly lock follows and Karl taps. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:50 via submission [***] Good opening match here, with Karl continuing to impress.

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Bullet Club attack before the bell but the dads cut them off and take Fale down. Double teams on Owens follow and Kojima takes control until Fale drags him to the floor or brawling. Bullet Club takes control and back in, Owens grounds Kojima. Fale tags in and follows with strikes. The Tongan massage parlor follows, and Owens grounds Kojima as Fale lays the boots to Kojima. He misses an elbow drop, and Kojima hits the cutter. Tag to Tenzan and he follows with Mongolian chops, Fale cuts him off with a corner splash, Owens tags in and delivers Mongolian chops until Tenzan hits the mountain bomb. Kojima follows with machinegun chops on both, and the top rope elbow drop is stopped by Fale. They double team Kojima and cover for 2. Owens accidentally superkicks Fale, TenKoji cutter on Owens and that gets 2. Kojima dumps Fale, and the brainbuster gets 2 on Owens. The lariat connects for 2. Owens cuts him off with the knee strike and the package piledriver finishes it. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 9:30 via pin [**½] This was solid as Fale & Owens put together three straight late wins.

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Cobb and Yujiro to begin, Yujiro takes early control until Cobb works a delayed suplex and Nicholls hits a knee drop for 2. Quick tags follow and double teams get 2 on Yujiro. Yujiro bites Nicholls and KENTA tags in. He follows with kicks, they trade and KENTA mows him down with kicks. The back elbow follows for 2. Yujiro back in and grounds Nicholls and covers for 2. Nicholls cuts him off with a DDT and tags in Cobb. He runs wild with strikes, uppercuts and the running powerslam for 2. Yujiro cuts him of with a DDT as KENTA tags in and follows with kicks, takes out Nicholls, and Cobb then cuts him of with a fall away slam. Nicholls tags in and it breaks down. They dump Cobb, double team Nicholls and Cobb cuts off KENTA, double teams follow an Nicholls covers for 2. Spinebuster by Nicholls and the clothesline gets 2. KENTA counters the Mikey bomb into a triangle, Cobb makes the save and Yujiro dumps him. Nicholls cuts off KENTA, but KENTA transitions out and they trade. The busaiku knee follows for 2. Go to sleep finishes it. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 9:50 via pin [**½] This was another perfectly solid tag match, with more effort than usual from KENTA.

Hiroshi & Toa Henare vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Taichi and Tanahashi begin. They work to the ropes, Sabre attacks and Taichi takes Tanahashi to the corner, but Tanahashi fights back and hits a high cross. Henare tags in and double teams follow. Taichi battles back, Sabre in and they trade until Henare takes control and follows with a slam. Sabre quickly cuts him off, dumps Tanahashi and it’s floor brawling time. The Tekkers take control and back in, Sabre grounds Henare. Henare slowly fights back, hits a suplex and tags in Tanahashi. He runs wild on Sabre, and follows with dragon screws to both. The senton to Sabre gets 2. Sabre counters back into the octopus hold, transitions to the PELE to the shoulder and Taichi takes over until Tanahashi drops him with a big right. Henare tags in and hits the big shoulder tackle and Samoan drop for 2. He dumps Sabre but Taichi runs them together as it breaks down. The PK and buzzsaw kick follow for 2. The stretch plum follows until Tanahashi makes the save. Sabre dumps him but Henare gets a sunset flip for 2. THE TROUSERS ARE OFF and Tanahashi takes out Taichi with sling blade. Rampage follows for 2. Taichi counters Toa bottom but runs into a lariat for 2. Taichi hits the axe bomber for 2 and the backdrop driver also gets 2. The superkick finishes it. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 13:04 via pin [***¼] The Tekkers continue to be one of the more fun acts in the tournament, picking up another win, while I still try to figure out why Tanahashi has been wasted in this tournament. The match was good.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. EVIL & SANADA : EVIL and Honma begin, with EVIL looking to ground things. They trade shoulder tackles and EVIL takes him down. He works the arm, but Honma counters back until SANADA cuts him off and Makabe then nails EVIL. They double team EVIL but Honma misses a kokeshi. This leads to floor brawling and back in, EVIL covers for 2. SANADA gets the paradise lock on Honma, and then frees him with the dropkick and covers for 2. EVIL back in and follows with the elbow and broncobuster for 2. Honma fights off darkness falls, follows with strikes and chops, and then a shoulder tackle. SANADA & Makabe tag in, with Makabe taking control with clotheslines. He follows with strikes and the northern lights for 2. The lariat follows for 2. EVIL rakes the eyes and follows with the superkick. SANADA tags in and runs into a lariat. Honma tags in and hits shoulder tackles, a slam and follows with chops. The bulldog connects and so does the kokeshi. SANADA counters and EVIL joins in for double teams, leading to a near fall. The magic killer is countered by Makabe, and he follows with clotheslines. GBH follow with double teams, kokeshi by Honma and that gets 2. EVIL cuts off the doomsday kokeshi and the magic killer follows on Makabe. They double team Honma and the TKO gets 2. The magic killer finishes it. EVIL & SANADA defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 11:10 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and it didn’t go too long.

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : The Guerrillas attack before the bell as LIJ run them together and double team Tama. They take out Loa and ground Tama. Shingo follows with head butts and Jado distracts him as Loa pulls him to the floor. This leads to floor brawling. Back in and Tama covers for 2. Double teams on Shingo follow and Loa grounds him. The running powerslam follows for 2. Tama in for double teams and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, a corner splash and Shingo cuts them off and tags in Terrible. He lays in wild strikes on both, Tama rakes the eyes but Terrible hits a dropkick. Shingo back in and follows with clotheslines and a suplex for 2. He lights up Tama with strikes, they trade and Tama cuts him off with a dropkick. Loa & Terrible tag in, they trade and Loa hits a spear. Double teams follow on Terrible until Shingo makes the save. He’s cut off with Guerrilla warfare, and one on Terrible follows for 2. The super bomb is cutoff by Shingo and he runs wild. LIJ follow with double teams and the top rope Terrible splash gets 2. Gun stun by Tama, Terrible cuts him off and Jado hits him with the kendo until Terrible takes him out. Low blow by Tama, and the crossface finishes Terrible. The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 10:35 via submission [***] Good match overall, even with the cliché Bullet Club finish.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Suzuki-gun attacks and in the ring, Lance and Finlay work as Lance takes control. This leads to floor brawling and Suzuki-gun taking control. Back in and lance isolates Finlay and hits a huge clothesline. Suzuki drags him to the floor and follows with chair shots. The floor brawling continues as Suzuki-gun dominates. Suzuki tags in and starts working over Finlay. Finlay fires back, but Suzuki laughs and grounds the action with a half crab. Lance tags in and misses a charge as Suzuki takes out Juice. Lance looks to ropewalk, and goes old school. Suzuki back in and targets the previously injured shoulder of Finlay. He takes out Juice and Finlay fires back, Suzuki laughs and Finlay finally fires up and cuts him off. Tag to Juice and he runs wild on Suzuki with clotheslines. Jabs follow, some for Lance as well but Suzuki arm bars him. The PK follows and he covers for 2. Juice fires back, Suzuki gets the choke, but Juice counters the Gotch. Suzuki is pisses and follows with chops as they trade. Lance cuts him off and Finlay tags in, they double dropkick Lance and the flapjack follows for 2. Finlay runs wild with strikes, a superkick and covers for 2. Lance cuts him off, Suzuki joins in and double teams follow. Lance hits the pounce but Juice makes the save. Chokeslam by Lance and that gets 2. Blackout is stopped by Juice, Finlay hits the stunner but Lance eats the left hand of God and Finlay cradles him for the win. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 14:05 via pin [***] Good main event with Juice Robinson & David Finlay staying in the mix with two shows left,

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (12-1), 24pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (11-2), 22pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (11-2), 22pts.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (9-4), 18pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (8-5), 16pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (8-5), 16pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (8-5), 16pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (8-6), 16pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (7-7), 14pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (6-7), 12pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (6-7), 12pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-9), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-11), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-11), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-12), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-12), 2pts.

