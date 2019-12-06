Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 16) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 9:15 via DQ [*¾]

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 10:00 via pin [**½]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 8:50 via submission [**]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:40 via pin [***¼]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 9:10 via pin [**¾]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 9:55 via countout [***]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 18:00 via pin [***½]

Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale vs. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks : Bullet Club attacks at the bell but the faces quickly make the comeback and double team Owens. Owens fights back, dumps Karl and Fale attacks. Time for floor brawling, and back in, Owens takes control after dumping Goto. Fale tags in, follows with strikes and the Tongan massage parlor follows. Double teams to Karl follow as Owens cover for 2. Owens lays the boots to him and follows with uppercuts. Fale back in and he dumps Goto, and lays in strikes on Karl. The backbreaker follows for 2. Owens grounds the action, but Karl fights back with a suplex. Fale cuts off the tag, but misses a charge and Owens then cuts off the tag until Karl hits a dropkick. They keep Karl isolated, Goto attacks and drags Karl to his corner and tags himself in. He runs wild on Owens, follows with the spin kick and Saito for 2. Owens counters ushigoroshi and then runs into a lariat. Fale in and cuts off Goto. Goto fires back, Karl hits a missile dropkick and Goto dumps Fale. Ushigoroshi on Owens; KENTA attacks Goto and that’s a DQ. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 9:15 via DQ [*¾] Not good, but at the very least they are advancing KENTA vs. Goto.

– KENTA lays out Goto post match. The able continues to build to the title match as the other story was that Goto attacked KENTA yesterday backstage and injured his eye.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : Shino and Makabe begin, trading shoulder tackles and strikes. Makabe takes him down and Honma tags in as double teams follow. Honma works over Shingo in the corner, hits the bulldog and misses the kokeshi, Terrible takes out Makabe, and floor brawling follows. Back in and Shingo takes control, grounding Honma. Terrible tags in and double teams follow. They then work over Makabe and stun Honma off the ropes. Shingo takes control and grounds things. Terrible in and follows with strikes, Shingo takes out Makabe and double teams follow. The DVD and splash connect for 2. Shingo follows with the sliding lariat for 2. Honma fires up, and takes them both down. Makabe tags in and follows with clotheslines onto both. He lays in strikes, and the lariat gets 2. He trades with Shingo, and they work into a double down. Terrible tags in and unloads with strikes on Makabe, then Honma and dropkicks Makabe for 2. Makabe fights off the powerbomb and Honma joins in as GBH double teams follow. Honma hits a kokeshi for 2. Shingo makes the eave. But Honma hits a diving kokeshi. Makabe and Terrible trade, lariat by Makabe and that gets 2. The king kong knee drop finishes it. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 10:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that didn’t overstay its welcome.

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Jado is at ringside. The Guerrillas attack but the dads quickly cut them off. This leads to floor brawling, where the Guerrillas take control. Back in and Loa slowly works over Nakanishi, chokes him out and double teams follow as Loa covers for 2. Tama follows with strikes, but V cuts him of and tags in Nagata. He runs wild on Tama, laying in strikes and takes out the knee. The XPLODER follows for 2. Tama begs off so Nagata continues to beat his ass. They trade and Tama cuts him off with a dropkick. Nakanishi tags in and follows with chops, clotheslines and a dump suplex. Jado kendo shots him and Loa attacks, Tama joins in and they try to suplex him, but Nakanishi counter and suplexes them both. The dads fire up and dance, they attack and Nakanishi covers Loa for 2. Tama cuts off Nagata, hits gun stun and Nakanishi works over Loa. The rack follows until Tama low blows Nakanishi and Loa gets the crossface for the win. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 8:50 via submission [**] It was slow, but ok.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan : EVIL and Tenzan begin. They lock up and trade shoulder tackles, as EVIL takes him down. Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops, Kojima tags in and double teams follow. They take out SANADA and more double teams on EVIL connect. Kojima follows with a shoulder tackle, but EVIL cuts him off as SANDA takes out Tenzan. EVIL takes the heat on Kojima, SANADA then tags in and the paradise lock follows. He frees Kojima with the dropkick and EVIL tags back in He follows with chops and then the running elbow and broncobuster for 2. SANADA back in and Kojima runs them together and follows with a DDT. Tag to Tenzan and he attacks with Mongolian chops, clotheslines and a suplex for 2. They trade, SANDA hits Mongolian chops, and follows with the missile dropkick. Tenzan fights of the TKO and follows with the mountain bomb. Tags to EVIL & Kojima as Kojima lays in machinegun chops. The top rope elbow drop connects for 2. He lays in strikes, but EVIL cuts him off with the fisherman’s buster. EVIL follows with clotheslines, Kojima fires up and they trade lariats and EVIL drops. Kojima misses a charge, SANADA in and double teams follow. LIJ look for magic killer. Tenzan makes the save and dumps SANADA. Tenkoji cutter countered by EVIL, it breaks down and the magic killer follows Tenzan. Cutter by Kojima, and the brainbuster follows on SANADA. Lariat to EVIL and the cover gets 2. EVIL counters into everything is EVIL for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:40 via pin [***¼] Good match with a spirited performance from Kojima highlighting things.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Finlay& Yujiro begin until KENTA joins in and Yujiro takes control. Finlay hits a dropkick, dumps KENTA and Fin-Juice follow with quick tags and double teams. Yujiro bites Finlay and cuts them off. KENTA tags in, laying in strikes on Juice. He works him over in the corner, and tags Yujiro back in. They double team Juice as Yujiro covers for 2. KENTA tags in and grounds Juice. He then follows with uppercuts, and the knee strike gets 2. KENTA follows with kicks, Juice tries to fire up and KENTA follows with more kicks until Juice hits the full nelson slam. Tag to Finlay, he runs wild on KENTA, dumping Yujiro and gets cutoff by KENTA. Yujiro in and Finlay lays n uppercuts and tags in Juice. He dumps KENTA, follows with clotheslines on Yujiro and then works jabs. Yujiro bites him and KENTA attacks as it breaks down. Bullet Club double team Juice, and the KENTA double stomp follows for 2. KENTA takes out Finlay, but Yujiro hits a fisherman buster on Juice for 2. Juice bites him. hits juice box but KENTA cuts him off as all four battle. Double dropkick to Yujiro, flapjack to KENTA and the left hand of God, stunner, and pulp friction finishes Yujiro. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 9:10 via pin [**¾] Pretty good match, with the right winners to keep three teams alive heading into Sunday.

FinJuice E&S, GoD go to the wire Sunday. EVIL & SANADA beat FinJuice, they win the league. GoD lose, FinJuice win= FinJuice win the league GoD & FinJuice win= three way tie. #njwtl — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 6, 2019

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Taichi and Yano begin, bantering and staling. Yano teases leaving. Taichi heads to he back and Sabre follows. Yano sneaks back in the ring from the other side and we almost have a countout. Yano & Colt get buckle pads, get cut off and so does Taichi as Sabre throws a fit trying to untie one. They all have buckle pads as Yano and Colt attack. The Tekkers cut them off and dump Colt. Yano rips off Taichi’s trousers and cradles him for 2. Taichi fires back with an enziguri, Sabre tags in and grounds Yano. Taichi tags in and Sabre takes out Colt. Yano fires back, runs them together but they cut off the low blows. Colt tags in and follows with chops. Jabs follow and then elbows. The flying asshole connects and the double jump splash gets 2. They brawl to the floor, and Taichi hides behind Miho Abe, she distracts Colt for a countout tease. Taichi then cradles him for 2. The superman pin gets 2 as Sabre makes the save. It breaks down, more floor brawling follows and the Tekkers cut them off, ties them up in the ring skirt and get the countout win. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 9:55 via countout [***] Ridiculous? Yes. A ton of fun? Yes!

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Suzuki-gun attacks and they brawl to the floor. Suzuki and Ishii roll in, trade strikes and Suzuki works the hanging arm bar. Back to the floor we go and more brawling follows. Suzuki buries Ishii under some plunder and follows with bell hammer shots. Lance chases a small child around and laughs. Back in and Suzuki follows with strikes on Ishii. Ishii fires back, they trade and Suzuki drops him. Lance tags in and chokes out Ishii in the ropes as Suzuki attacks HASHI. Lance hits a slam and splash for 2. Suzuki in and attacks the wrapped up knee of Ishii. They double team Ishii in the corner, and Lance lays the boots to him. Suzuki dumps HASHI and they continue to isolate Ishii. Lance follows with chops and strikes, takes out HASHI and Ishii fires back, they fight over a suplex, as Lance drops him with a huge right. Ishii counters back into a delayed suplex and tags in HASHI. He runs wild with chops, the running blockbuster and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, but runs into a black hole slam. Suzuki tags in and follows with strikes, the running boot but HASHI counters the PK and lays in chops, and an enziguri. Ishii in and trades with Suzuki, they light each other up and keep firing up as Suzuki finally drops Ishii. Ishii fires back, choke by Suzuki and Lance chokeslams HASHI. They double team Ishii, the pounce follows and Suzuki works the knee bar. Ishii fights, but Suzuki transitions to an ankle lock. Ishii fights, but Suzuki now gets the heel hook. Ishii fights again, and makes the ropes. Suzuki lays the boots to him and Ishii fires back until Suzuki grounds him again until HASHI makes the save. Suzuki trades with him and CHOAS cut him off as Ishii hits a German, and the sliding lariat follows for 2. Suzuki counters the brainbuster, it breaks down as HASHI is dumped. Cross body by Lance and Suzuki locks on the choke, the Gotch is countered and Ishii hits an enziguri, superkick by HASHI and the lariat gets 2. HASHI takes out Lance, brainbuster by Ishii and Suzuki is done. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 18:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, highlighted by a great Ishii performance, who again shows that his selling is a greatly underrated and under appreciated part of his game.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (13-1), 26pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (12-2), 24pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (12-2), 24pts.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (10-4), 20pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (9-6), 18pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (8-6), 16pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (8-6), 16pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (8-6), 16pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (7-7), 14pts

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (6-8), 12pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (6-8), 12pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-10), 8pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (4-11), 8pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (3-11), 6pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-12), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-14), 2pts.

