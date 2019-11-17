Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 2) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:40 via pin [*]

– Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:20 via pin [**½]

– Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 11:40 via pin [***¼]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 10:10 via pin [**½]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 12:30

via pin [****]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 15:05 via pin [****]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 12:30 via pin [***¼]

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Tenzan and Finlay to begin, locking up and working go the ropes. Finlay escapes, using the speed advantage and they trade shoulder tackles. Finlay takes him down. but Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops and tags in Kojima. They double team Finlay, and Kojima lays in machinegun chops. Finlay fires back with uppercuts and tags in Juice who follows with a senton for 2. Juice follows with a backbreaker and grounds things until Kojima makes the ropes. Finlay tags in for double teams, Finlay fires back and runs them together and follows with a DDT on both. Tag to Tenzan who strolls mildly with shoulder tackles, Mongolian chops and then a clothesline and suplex for 2. He trades with Finlay, Tenzan hits a spin kick and that gets 2. The anaconda vice follows, Juice makes the save and then gets dumped. Finlay fires back with uppercuts, Juice lays in the jabs and follows with a spinebuster. He dumps Kojima and then runs into a mountain bomb. Kojima tags in and lays in machinegun chops, the running forearm and top rope elbow drop for 2. The cutter follows and Finlay makes the save, Tenkoji cutter on Finlay, Juice dumps Tenzan and Kojima hits the brainbuster for 2. The lariat is countered, once but Kojima hits it the second time for 2. Finlay in, and the double dropkick follows Kojima pops up, left hand of God, stunner, pulp friction, and Kojima is done. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan @ 11:20 via pin [***] This was good, Fin-Juice are a ton of fun and Kojima is busting his as here so far.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Makabe and Nakanishi begin, they trade shoulder tackles and Makabe follows with strikes until Nakanishi takes him down. Nagata tags in and Honma joins him. They lock up and slowly work into counters until they make the ropes. They trade strikes, and Honma hits a shoulder tackle and slam. The kokeshi misses and Nagata takes out the knee. He follows with leg kicks, tags in Nakanishi and double teams follow. Nakanishi and Honma now work at a glacial pace, Nakanishi cuts off a slam and Honma takes him down and misses a kokeshi. He follows with chops, tags in Nagata, and he delivers kicks. Honma fights off a suplex, hits one of his own and tags in Makabe. He follows with shoulder tackles, clotheslines and corner strikes. Nagata fires back until Makabe hits a clothesline for 2. They trade, Nagata hits an XPLODER and Nakanishi follows with a suplex. The running splash gets 2. It breaks down, Nagata & Nakanishi dance and Nakanishi hits a clothesline for 2. He gets the rack, Nagata gets an arm bar, and they then double team Makabe until he hits clotheslines. Makabe & Honma double team Nakanishi but Nagata makes the save. Honma hits a jumping kokeshi and Makabe hits a lariat for 2. The slam and King kong knee drop finish Nakanishi. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:40 via pin [*] This was terribly slow and lifeless, and I say that as someone who loves Nagata. Time stood still when Honma & Nakanishi were in together.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Bullet Club attacks, dumps Henare and isolates Tanahashi. He fights back, and slams Fale onto Owens. Henare tags in and the double crab on Fale follows until Owens makes the save. Fale works over Henare, Owens tags in and follows with a back elbow. The slam and Tongan massage parlor follows. Owens follows with strikes, Fale joins in for double teams and covers for 2. Owens dumps Tanahashi and Henare fires back until Fale mows him down and then misses the splash. Tanahashi tags in and works over Fale with strikes, flying forearms and dumps Owens. Tanahashi follows with a dragon screw, but Fale fights off the cloverleaf and then falls on Tanahashi during a slam attempt. The splash misses, tags to Owens & Henare. Henare follows with strikes, clotheslines and a Samoan drop. The diving chop gets 2. Owens cuts him off, Fale hits a corner splash and the demolition finish gets 2. Tanahashi dumps Fale, and then he and Henare suplex him. The high/low sling blade connects for 2 on Owens. Owens counters rampage, Fale trips up Henare and the package piledriver finishes it. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:20 via pin [**½] This was solid with three guys working hard… and Bad Luck Fale. Henare & Owens work really well together.

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks : KENTA powders at the bell. Goto chases and KENTA then attacks. Goto cuts him off with a shoulder tackle, so KENTA powders. Karl & Yujiro tag in and work into counters as Karl grounds things. Yujiro bites his way out, follows with strikes and Karl cuts him off with a cross body and elbow drop for 2. KENTA dumps Goto as they all spill to he floor for some brawling. Goto gets posted, and back in, they double team Karl. KENTA follows with kicks and strikes on Karl, takes him down and tags in Yujiro. He follows with a leg drop, elbow drop and splash for 2. The running boot connects, and KENTA attacks Goto as Yujiro hits the fisherman’s suplex for 2. Karl fights off pimp juice, hits the desperation dropkick and tags in Goto. He brawls with KENTA, they trade strikes and Goto finally drops him with big rights. The clothesline and bulldog follows for 2. KENTA counters ushigoroshi, rakes the eyes and Yujiro trips up Goto. Goto fights them off, Karl joins in and double teams on Yujiro follow. KENTA locks in game over on Goto, but he powers his way to the ropes. KENTA takes the ref, but Goto hits ushigoroshi on Yujiro. KENTA fucks his day up with strikes until Goto hits a head butt and GTR, pinning KENTA. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 11:40 via pin [***¼] Good match, with Goto picking up the big win, which should lead to a NEVER Title match with KENTA.

Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana : Jado is at ringside. Loa works over Yano to begin. He misses a charge, and Colt tags in. he hits a head scissors on Loa, grounds him and the cradle gets 2. Tonga in and they double team Colt, and then they all brawl to the floor. Back in and they take the heat on Colt. Tonga hits a senton atomico and then Loa hits one for 2. Tonga drags Colt to he floor and slams him to the barricade. Back in and Loa tags in, and the running powerslam follows for 2. Tonga works back rakes, but runs into a backdrop. Yano tags in and undoes a buckle pad but gets slammed to he exposed buckle. Tonga trips him up but Colt tags in with a sunset flip for 2. He follows with jabs Loa tags in and it breaks down. Guerilla warfare connects for 2 on Colt. The powerbomb/neck breaker combo gets 2 as Yano makes the save. REF BUMP. Yano battles on his own but Jado hits him with the kendo, and the magic killer follows. They work over Colt, but he battles back and takes out Jado. Low blows by Yano and the superman pin gets the win. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 10:10 via pin [**½] This was fun and solid enough as the crowd loved the finish.

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Ishii and Cobb begin, hossing about as they trade shoulder tackles and strikes. They pickup the pace and Cobb hits a dropkick. HASHI tags in and Nicholls joins him. He hits a dropkick, follows with strikes and HASHI then pulls him to the floor. They all brawl on the floor, and back in. HASHI work over Nicholls as Ishii tags in to light him up with chops. Nicholls fires back, but Ishii just gets pissed and lights him up. HASHI tags in and he follows with chops. Nicholls cuts him off with a DDT, and tags in Cobb. He hits a huge overhead belly to belly, follows with one on Ishii and then a fall away salmon HASHI. HASHI fights back, hits a spin kick but Cobb cuts that off with a running powerslam for 2. HASHI counters back with the running blockbuster and Ishii tags in. He lays in chops and strikes on Cobb in the corner, but Cobb cuts him off with a suplex. Tag to Nicholls and he follows with corner clotheslines on Ishii. Strikes and Ishii is pissed, lights him up but runs into a spinebuster for 2. Ishii fights back with a suplex, but it breaks down with Cobb & HASHI throwing superkicks. HASHI & Ishii hit a code breaker/German combo and Ishii hits the lariat for 2 as Cobb makes the save. Cob starts throwing lariats, he and Nicholls double team Ishii and Cobb hits the sidewinder slam and standing moonsault for 2. Nicholls hit a DVD on Ishii and the sliding lariat gets 2. Ishii counters the Mikey bomb, hits a head butt and HASHI follows with a superkick and lariat. He takes out Cobb and Ishii hits the sliding lariat for 2. The brainbuster finishes it. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 12:30 via pin [****] Well fuck me that was unexpectedly great, I figured it would be good, but this was seriously great with a smart layout, everyone working hard and tremendous closing stretch that allowed everyone to shine; it was also the best Nichols has looked in NJPW.

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : SUZUKI-GUN EXPLODES! Taichi and Suzuki begin, they choke each other out and Taichi attacks with kicks, dumps Suzuki and they brawl on the floor with Taichi attacking with chair shots, going full Suzuki on Suzuki. Archer kills some young lions and pummels Sabre. Suzuki battles back, drags Taichi into the crowd and the brawling between the four continues. Back in and Taichi and Suzuki trade strikes and kicks, Archer tags in and follows with big chops on Taichi. Suzuki back in and slaps Taichi around. Taichi fires up, tags in Sabre and he grounds Suzuki and starts attacking the arm. he follows with kicks, but Suzuki just looks pissed, or like he normally does, and fires back with strikes, dropping Sabre. Sabre grounds him, hits a PK but Suzuki gets pissed, pops up and he hits a PK. Sabre fires up and thy trade as Suzuki yells, “HIT ME ZACK!” they keep trading and work into a double down. Archer and Taichi tag in and Archer runs wild with corner attacks. Taichi cuts him off, drops the trousers and then runs into a black hole slam. Suzuki in and they trade, Taichi hits an enziguri and tags in Sabre. He follows with uppercuts on Suzuki, dares Suzuki to hit him and Suzuki fucking floors him. Suzuki offers him free shots, takes them and Suzuki smiles and then starts lighting him up. Suzuki is smiling and laughing so someone will die soon. They work into submission counters, Archer makes the save and hits the pounce. Superkick by Taichi and Suzuki then cuts him off. Suzuki follows with kicks on Sabre, but Sabre ten catches him with the European clutch for 2. They trade pin attempts and Sabre finally cradles him for the win. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 15:05 via pin [****] This could have easily been complete trash with them trying to out-heel each other with bullshit, instead, they went out and kicked the shit out of each other and it fucking ruled the school. This was great, everyone delivered, but the Zack vs. Suzuki spots were absolutely outstanding.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : LIJ AND THEIR NON-UNION MEXICAN FRIEND EXPLODE! EVIL & Shingo begin, locking up and working to the ropes. They start trading shoulder tackles and they strikes until EVIL takes him down. Quick tags follow as they isolate Shingo. SANADA follows with a back elbow for 2. EVIL back in and talks some shit and they trade chops. he dumps EVIL and Terrible joins in for double teams on SANADA as they all brawl to the floor. SANADA gets posted as Shingo beats down EVIL. Back in and Shingo continues his attack, grounding EVIL. He follows with knee strikes and a suplex for 2. Shingo grounds the action. Tags in Terrible and double teams follow. Terrible works the arm, grounding EVIL. Shingo tags in and EVIL fights them off and tags in SANADA. He dropkicks Shingo’s knee, paradise lock on Terrible follows with the dropkick. He trades with Shingo, counters the German and hits a dragon screw. The missile dropkick follows, EVIL dumps Terrible and they double team Shingo and the cover gets 2. Shingo fights off magic killer and follows with clotheslines. Terrible tags in and double teams follow. They isolate EVIL, pumping bomber by Shingo and Terrible hits the top rope splash for 2. EVIL fights off the powerbomb, terrible follows with strikes on both until SANADA hit a dropkick and the magic killer follows. It breaks down, magic killer on Shingo and everything is evil finishes Terrible. EVIL & SANADA defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 12:30 via pin [***¼] Good main event, they worked hard but couldn’t follow the two previous matches.

2019 WTL Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (2-0), 4pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (2-0), 4pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (1-1), 2pts

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (1-1), 2pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (1-1), 2pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (1-1), 2pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (1-1), 2pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (1-1), 2pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (1-1), 2pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (1-1), 2pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (1-1), 2pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (1-1), 2pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (1-0), 2pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (0-2), 0pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (0-2), 0pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (0-1), 0pts.

