Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 3) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:35 via pin [**¾]

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:00 via pin [**]

– Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:50 via pin [***]

– Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 10:45 via pin [***]

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 6:55 via submission [DUD]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 12:35 via pin [***¾]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 17:00 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks : Makabe and Fredericks begin, locking up and working into standing counters. They trade shoulder tackles, Fredericks takes him down and Honma tags in. He follows with strikes, avoids a dropkick and knocks Goto to the floor. He grounds Fredericks, Makabe tags in and follows with a slam. Fredericks fires back with chops, but Makabe cuts him off with strikes as Honma tags in. The hip toss follows, he lays in strikes and chops, and the back elbow gets 2. Fredericks fires back, hits a sweet dropkick and Goto gets the tag and runs wild with a clothesline and bulldog for 2. Honma battles back, misses a kokeshi but hits a suplex. Makabe tags in and follows with clotheslines on Goto, and the northern lights gets 2. Goto cuts him off with a lariat, Fredericks tags in and trades with Makabe, hits a spinebuster and that gets 2, The half crab follows, but Makabe makes the ropes. He and Goto follow with double teams and that gets 2. They take out Honma, but Makabe hits clotheslines. Fredericks follows with cradles for 2, but Makabe kills him with a lariat as it breaks down. The Makabe lariat follows for 2 on Fredericks. The King Kong knee drop finishes it. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 10:35 via pin [**¾] Pretty good opener even with Honma slowing things down, Karl may have the best dropkick in wrestling these days.

– KENTA attacks and lays out Goto post match as revenge for yesterday’s loss.

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Nicholls and Nakanishi begin, they trade shoulder tackles, and Nakanishi chops him down and hits the running splash for 2. Nagata tags in and lays in kicks until Nicholls cuts him off and tags in Cobb. Nagata dropkicks the knee and grounds Cobb. Double teams follow as Nakanishi then delivers chops. Nagata back in and double teams follow for 2. He grounds Cobb with a deathlock. But Cobb makes the ropes. Nakanishi in, takes out Nicholls and grounds Cobb. He follows with chops, Nagata back in and he delivers kicks. Cobb cuts him off with a superkick, Nicholls tags in and runs wild on Nagata, and the suplex follows. Nagata runs into a spinebuster, sliding lariat by Nicholls and that gets 2. Nagata grounds him with an arm bar, Cobb makes the save and tags in but runs into an XPLODER. Nakanishi in and lays in clubbing strikes, chops and clotheslines. The suplex connects, and the knee drop gets 2. It breaks down, the dads dance and follow with double pins for 2. The crossface and rack follow, Cobb escapes and saves Nicholls. He dumps Nagata, and they suplex Nakanishi. The standing moonsault gets 2. Nakanishi cuts off Cobb but Cobb hits an Angle slam for 2. Tour of the islands follows for the win. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:00 via pin [**] This was a bit rough at times, but ok overall.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan : Tenzan and Tanahashi begin. They lock up and work for position as Tanahashi works a cravat. They trade shoulder tackles, Tenzan takes him down and follows with Mongolian chops until Tanahashi cradles him for 2. Kojima & Henare tag in, locking up and then trading strikes. Henare follows with chops, but Kojima cuts him off with the shoulder tackle. Tenzan joins in for double teams, but Henare slide out as Tanahashi works Mongolian chops to send Tenzan to the floor. They double team Kojima with the double crab, and the slam and Tanahashi senton follows for 2. Henare back in and Kojima cuts him off with a suplex and DDT. Tag to Tenzan and he follows with shoulder tackles, Mongolian chops and head butts. The suplex on Henare gets 2. Henare battles back, tags in Tanahashi and he delivers body shots to Tenzan until Tenzan hits the spin kick. Kojima tags back in and hits machinegun chops on Tanahashi, Tanahashi counters the cutter into twist and shout, and tags in Henare. He hits machinegun chops on Kojima, but Kojima counters back with chops of his own. The corner forearm and top rope elbow drop gets 2. The cutter then follows for 2. The Tenkozy cutter gets 2 on Tanahashi. Henare counters another, hits a head butt and the high/low sling blade gets 2. Kojima battles back and kills Henare with a lariat for the win. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:50 via pin [***] Henare and Tanahashi are a really fun team, Kojima is busting his ass and Tenzan was good enough to play the hits; good match.

Toru Yano & Colt Cabana vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Kanemaru is at ringside. Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell and the brawl heads to the floor. Suzuki starts to torture Yano as Archer pummels Colt. Back in and Archer dumps Colt as Suzuki slams Yano to he barricades. Suzuki is in his usual surly mood as Archer takes Colt deep into the stands to beat on him. Yano barely beats the count but is arm barred immediately. Archer in and works him over in the corner, dumps Colt as Suzuki arm bars Yano in the ropes. Archer follows with a clothesline, Suzuki dumps Colt and follows with strikes on Yano until Yano hits a desperation atomic drop. Colt in and trades with Suzuki, hits a head scissors, flying asshole and then boom boom jabs and an elbow for 2. Suzuki locks on the choke, but Colt counters the Gotch as Archer tags in. Yano gets the tag and doesn’t want it because Archer’s in. Archer drags him in and Yano cradles him for 2. He undoes a buckle pad; nails Archer who just gets more pissed off and levels him with a clothesline. Archer & Suzuki run wild on Yano, the pounce follows and Colt makes the save. Archer hits a slingshot splash for 2. He takes Yano up top, blackout follows and then pulls Yano up at 2. The claw follows, Colt makes the save and Suzuki cut him off. Archer runs into he exposed buckle, high cross by Colt, caught by Archer, low blow by Yano and Colt pins Archer. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 10:45 via pin [***] It was wacky in many ways, with some Suzuki-gun ass kick in mixed in, but I really enjoyed it.

KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Owens and Yujiro begin, they tease finishers and Owens rolls him up for 2. Lots of “why did you do that” style of banter as Pieter distracts Owens so Yujiro can roll him up for 2. They argue, and KENTA tags in. He tells Owens to lay down because he’s a champion, he does and then cradles KENTA for 2. Fale in and argues with KENTA, they all huddle up and tease leaving. Owens sneaks back in but KENTA beats the count; 5-minutes of bullshit. KENTA then follows with kicks and knee strikes, Yujiro joins in and Fale makes the save. He hits shoulder tackles, KENTA counters bad luck fall, dumps Fale and locks on game over on Owens for the win. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale @ 6:55 via submission [DUD] This was two things, short and horrible.

Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : Shingo and Ishii begin and immediately start hossing about with shoulder tackles and strikes. Ishii takes control as Terrible tags in, and HASHI joins him. They trade chops and light each other up as Terrible has control, bites HASHI and follows with more chops. HASHI battles back with a RANA, the draping dropkick and covers for 2. HASHI fires away with chops until Shingo cuts him off and LIJ work double teams. Shingo takes Ishii to the floor for some brawling while Terrible chokes out HASHI. Shingo tags in and double teams follow. They take out Ishii and Shingo isolates HASHI, grounding the action. HASHI fires ack with chops, Shingo is not amused and fires back until HASHI hits the running blockbuster. Ishii gets the tag, trades with Shingo and levels him wit a shoulder tackle. He lays in chops in the corner, but Shingo fires back with strikes until he runs into a powerslam. Ishii follows with kicks, Shingo fires up and hits the back elbow, jab and a huge lariat for the double down. Terrible and HASHI tag in as Terrible unloads with rapid-fire chops. HASHI then takes out his knee and Ishii joins in for double teams. The blockbuster follows for 2. HASHI hits a lariat, heads up top and Shingo cuts him off. Ishii gets the tag and hits a Saito on terrible. Shingo cuts him off with a lariat, LIJ follow with double teams and the DVD connects as Terrible hits he top rope splash for 2. PUMPING BOMBER by Shingo, powerbomb by Terrible and BIG TOM KICKS OUT! HASHI makes the save, Shingo cuts him off with a Saito, noshingami by Shingo and he’s cut off with a code breaker/German combo. The lariat and running meteora follow and the brainbuster finishes Terrible. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 12:35 via pin [***¾] This was very good stuff, easily the best match on the show so far, as Big Tom delivers again and Terrible & Shingo, while winless, have been a fun team so far.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Sabre and Finlay look to begin until Taichi attack and it breaks down. Juice battles back with a running cross body, and they follow with a double dropkick on Sabre. Finlay hits a plancha and back in, lays the boots to Sabre as Juice joins in for double teams. The senton follows as Finlay covers for 2. Juice tags in and double teams follow on Sabre. They continue with quick tags and double teams, keeping Sabre isolated in their corner. Finlay grounds things, out countering Sabre early on until Sabre finally cuts him off. Taichi attacks Juice on the floor and Sabre drags Finlay out and starts targeting his inured shoulder. Taichi posts Finlay and back in, Sabre grounds him and tags in Taichi. He continues to work the shoulder, Sabre tags in and Finlay tries to fire back and hits a flying uppercut to cut him off. Juice tags in, follows with clotheslines, a suplex and then jabs. The left hand of God is countered so Juice lays in chops. Sabre lock son the octopus hold, counters juice box and hits a PK. Taichi tags in and rakes the eyes. Juice hits a desperation spin kick and tags in Finlay. The dropkick follows and the backbreaker gets 2. Taichi battles back, hits an enziguri and Juice accidentally takes out Finlay with a cannonball. Suzuki-gun lock on submissions, but Juice powers out and saves Finlay. Taichi counters the powerbomb and hits a superkick. Finlay fights off the powerbomb, but Taichi counters sliced bread into a backdrop driver. Left hand of God by Juice, it breaks down and Finlay trades with Taichi. Taichi follows with kicks and the axe bomber for 2. The trousers are off and Finlay cradles him for 2. Taichi counters the stunner into a Gedo clutch for 2. The enziguri follows and Juice is in, Sabre hits the Zack driver but Finlay fires back and is ended with Black Mephisto. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 17:00 via pin [***½] Very good main event, Fin-Juice are fun but Zack & Taichi are delivering and again, I love serious Dangerous T over pyro and ballyhoo Taichi.

2019 WTL Standings

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (3-0), 6pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (2-1), 4pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (2-1), 4pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (2-1), 4pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (2-1), 4pts

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (2-1), 4pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (2-1), 4pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (2-1), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (1-2), 2pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (1-2), 2pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (1-2), 2pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (1-2), 2pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (1-0), 2pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (0-3), 0pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (0-3), 0pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (0-1), 0pts.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long. * Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.