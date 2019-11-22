Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 5) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:30 via pin [**]

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 10:45 via pin [**]

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 9:00 via pin [***]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 9:10 via pin [*]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens @ 11:55 via pin [*½]

– Shingo Takagi & El Terrible defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 15:35 via pin [***½]

– I’m going to try some relaxed (less play by play) coverage for these VOD shows.

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks : Nagata and Goto started off, working a solid little opening portion until Karl & Nakanishi tagged in. As you can imagine, this drastically slowed down the pace as Nakanishi worked slow motion strikes. The dads took the heat on Karl dumping Goto as Nakanishi slooooooooooooooooooooowly climbed up top to deliver a chop. They then isolated Karl for a bit, with Nagata playing grumpy dad and punishing young Karl. Nakanishi then took control, lumbering around until Karl cut him off and tagged in Goto. He ran wild on the dads, picking up near falls until Nakanishi cut him off. It picked up a bit with Nagata back in, it broke down as Karl & Goto worked double teams after dumping Nakanishi. But Nakanishi returned, fought them both off, the dads danced and stereo submissions followed. Goto was dumped and Karl fought for his life and even got the half crab on Nagata until it broke down again, and Nakanishi hit another top rope chop for 2, and Nagata finished it with the backdrop driver on Karl. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 11:30 via pin [**] It was tediously slow at timed, but ok; these Nakanishi tags really need to be kept under 10-minutes.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma : Makabe and Tenzan kicked off the match, hossing about and trading shoulder tackles until Makabe scored the takedown. Tenzan fired back with Mongolian chops and Makabe took a bump. Kojima & Honma traded chops and strikes, leading to the dads working double teams and taking control until Makabe tagged in and worked over Kojima on the floor. GBH followed with quick tags and double teams, isolating Kojima. Kojima eventually cut off Makabe with a cutter and Tenzan tagged in, Makabe took bump #2 as Tenzan worked him over. A suplex and bump #3 led to a near fall. They traded, Makabe got cut off and took a fourth bump to my surprise as Honma laid in chops on Kojima. He then missed a kokeshi as Kojima then hit machinegun chops in the corner. Makabe then cut him off, GBH worked double teams and picked up a near fall. Honma hit a diving kokeshi for a near fall, and then missed one off the ropes. It broke down, the dads hit the Tenkoji cutter on Makabe but Honma got something looking like a cradle for 2. The kokeshi followed, but Kojima hit a brainbuster and lariat for the win. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 10:45 via pin [**] This was ok, thanks to Kojima working most of the way and Makabe actually bumping for once.

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Suzuki-gun attack before the bell, shocking I know. Archer & Nicholls begin as Nicholls scores with a suplex, but Archer quickly cuts him off. It spills to the floor as Suzuki-gun takes control of things. They isolate Nicholls as Suzuki joins in to punish him with strikes and evil laughter. Suzuki has no chill and just fucks up his day with strikes and then grounds things. The punishment will continue until morale improves, because Archer is back into beat the shit out of Nicholls. Nicholls finally cuts off Suzuki, allowing Cobb to tag in and trade with Suzuki. The overhead toss followed, they traded again and Suzuki got the choke as Archer took over with corner attacks until Cobb cut him off with the Angle slam. Double teams followed on Archer until Suzuki made the save. It breaks down, Archer cuts off tour of the islands and the pounce followed; the chokeslam got 2. The choke by Suzuki and then EBD claw finished things. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls @ 9:00 via pin [***] This was a good and breezy tag with some intensity and actual effort put into it.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare : Juice and Henare worked the opening stretch, trading counters, strikes and shoulder tackles until Henare took him down. Tanahashi and Finlay then tagged in with Tanahashi taking control and Henare dumping Juice. They then double teamed Finlay and took the heat until Finlay fought them off and tagged in Juice. He ran wild on Henare and dumped Tanahashi. Henare battled back, Tanahashi tagged in and followed with dragon screws on both. Juice was able to fight off the cloverleaf, and cut off Tanahashi with the full nelson slam. Finlay & Henare then tagged in and traded strikes, Finlay then cut him off with the backbreaker for 2. Henare countered back with a lariat and a Samoan drop for a near fall. It broke down, Finlay fought back on his own and was cut of with the high/low sling blade until Juice made the save. Fin-Juice then cut of Henare with double teams, dumped Tanahashi but Henare dug deep with one last flurry until sliced bread finished things. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 11:30 via pin [***] This was good and had some nice energy to it as both teams continue to be fun, but not hitting a high level right now.

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : They shake hands, hug, and too sweet until GOD attacks, double teaming Yujiro until KENTA joins in. They take control and work double teams on Tonga, until Yujiro is cut off. Jado teases a kendo shot as GOD takes the heat on Yujiro. Loa & KENTA brawl on the floor s Yujiro is dumped. GOD follow with senton atomicos as they isolate Yujiro with quick tags and double teams. This may be slower and less interesting than a Nakanishi match. Yujiro & Loa trade, KENTA tags in and runs them together and gets a cradle for 2. GOD cuts him off, Yujiro & Tonga back in and Yujiro strolls mildly until the Jado distraction, following with double teams for 2. The magic killer is cut off by KENTA, gun stun on KENTA but Yujiro hits pimp juice for 2. Yujiro takes out Jado, and Tonga wins with a cradle and rope assist. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 9:10 via pin [*] You know, Nakanishi ma be slow, but at least he tries. The Bullet Club vs. Bullet Club matches have been utter shit with a complete lack of effort from all involved, proving again that this field is unnecessarily bloated.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens : Bullet Club attacks so we start with brawling on the floor. Really lazy brawling with next to no heat for it. Owens & SANADA eventually work into the ring and Fale chokes out SANADA. Owens disposes of EVIL as Fale makes time stop with his offense. Oh Christ, a nerve pinch is now applied. Owens in and keeps things grounded, Fale joins in for double teams and covers for a near fall. Fale makes sure to keep the excitement to a minimum with a neck crank. We’re 5-minutes in and it feels like 50. Owens fails at a paradise lock, allowing SANADA to fire back and tag in EVIL. he actually moves with some purpose as he runs wild and runs them together for a near fall. Fale cuts of the slam, hits a shoulder tackle and Owens tags in. He picks up the pace with a knee strike, but EVIL cuts him off with a lariat. SANADA tags in and the paradise lock is applied. He takes out Fale, but Owens counters skull end with a cradle for . It breaks down, Fale cuts off magic killer and gets dumped. The magic killer gets 2 as Fale pulls out the ref. Fale fights off LIJ as he and Owens work double teams for the near fall. SANADA counters the package piledriver into the cradle for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens @ 11:55 via pin [*½] This was really lethargic with only Owens & EVIL bringing a modest amount of intensity. I swear to God Fale is just getting worse these days and appears completely unmotivated in every match he’s in.

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : The Dangerous Tekkers attack before the bell, and takes early control, pairing off and then brawling to the floor. Shingo beats the count back in, but walks intro double teams. He takes a bunch of punishment before cutting Sabre off, but Taichi takes out Terrible allowing Sabre to ground Shingo. Taichi then posts him as they work on Shingo’s previously injured shoulder. This allows the Tekkers to maintain the heat, working quick tags and double teams. Sabre talks shit as he picks Shingo apart with his submission work, while Taichi dumps Terrible. Shingo eventually makes the tag and unloads with a flurry of strikes on both Sabre & Taichi. He and Sabre work up top, Terrible cuts him off and misses the senton. He and Taichi trade, firing up until Terrible cuts him off. Shingo in and runs wild on both with clotheslines, taking control back until Taichi cuts him off, and the Tekkers follow with double teams for a near fall. Stereo submissions follow on LIJ, they escape and Shingo battles back until Taichi hits a backdrop driver for 2. THE TROUSERS ARE OFF, but Shingo battles back and they trade clotheslines. Terrible joins in, noshigami follows and LIJ double teams Taichi until Sabre makes the save. It breaks down, pumping bomber on Taichi and that gets 2. Last of the dragon follows for the win. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 15:35 via pin [***½] this was a very good main event and easily the best thing on the show. I love Sabre as a singles guy, but if they have no firm plans for he and Taichi, I’d really like to see this tag team stick around longer as they have been a blast this year. Shingo &Terrible have proven to be a better team than expected in a pleasant surprise.

2019 WTL Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (4-1), 8pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (3-0), 4pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (3-1), 6pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (3-1), 6pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (3-2), 6pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (2-3), 4pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (2-1), 4pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (2-3), 4pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (2-3), 4pts

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (2-2), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-3), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-3), 4pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (2-2), 4pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (2-3), 4pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (1-4), 2pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-4), 2pts.

