Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 6) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 9:40 via pin [**½]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:40 via pin [*½]

– Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 8:05 via pin [*¾]

– KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 11:30 via pin [*½]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 8:10 via pin [***]

– Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 12:45 via pin [***½]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 14:40 via pin [DUD]

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Nicholls overpowered Tenzan early on but quickly got cut off with head butts and chops. Kojima joined in for double teams and as the dads took over. Kojima laid in machinegun chops, but got cut off as Cobb & Nicholls worked double teams. They isolated Kojima, keeping him grounded as Nicholls picked up near falls. Cobb then took control, shrugging off chops and following with the dropkick for 2. Kojima would battle back, run them together and hit a DDT on Cobb before tagging in Tenzan. This led to Mongolian chops, head butts, and a suplex on Cobb. They traded strikes, Cobb hit a superkick and Nicholls then tagged in and ran into the mountain bomb. Kojima lit both opponents up with machinegun chops, the running forearm but Cobb cut off the elbow drop as double teams followed for a near fall. It broke down, Cobb was hit with the Tenkoji cutter and Kojima hit a cutter on Nicholls, and the lariat got 2. The brainbuster also got 2. Nicholls then countered a lariat into the Mikey bomb for the win. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 9:40 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opening match that didn’t overstay its welcome.

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. EVIL & SANADA : Nagata & EVIL traded to begin until EVIL cut him off and they worked into a standoff. Nakanishi & SANADA tagged in and worked into a test of strength with Nakanishi overpowering SANADA until SANADA climbed the ropes and escaped. Nakanishi quickly mowed him down until LIJ rushed the dads and took control as they brawled on the floor. Back in and they isolated Nakanishi, keeping him grounded, which is really easy these days. Nakanishi eventually hossed up and took EVIL down and tagged in Nagata. He followed with kicks, the running boot and XPLODER for 2. SANADA quickly countered back, hit a dragon screw but Nagata cut off EVIL. The dads followed with double teams, danced and took control as stereo submissions followed. EVIL raked the eyes, escaped but Nakanishi suplexed both of them. He was quickly cut of as it broke down and the magic killer finished followed on Nagata and then Nakanishi for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 10:40 via pin [*½] I love my New Japan dads, but time stood still in this match. It was pretty bad, and EVIL & SANADA had to slow things down to a ridiculous degree here to make it not be absolute trash.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana : Makabe overpowers Yano to begin and Yano begs off. Makabe doesn’t care and mows him down with a shoulder tackle as Honma tagged in. Colt joins him and Honma slowly takes control with strikes and chops. Colt then took over, a Honma missed a kokeshi. Yano removed a buckle pad as Colt went for repeated covers. Double teams followed on Honma as Colt & Yano played around. Yano removed another buckle pad and shot Honma into the exposed buckles a few times. They isolated Honma in the corner until Yano got whipped into an exposed buckle. Makabe tagged in, strolling mildly and hit a lariat for 2. Yano cut him off until Makabe hit lariats on both. It broke down so to speak, Makabe clotheslines Honma by accident, they battled back and forth and Colt got double teamed for a near fall. Makabe hit the king kong knee drop and picked up the win. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 8:05 via pin [*¾] A lot of comedy and not much else.

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : The Tekkers attacked before the bell and took the fight to the floor where they took early control. KENTA eventually cut off Sabre and they worked back into the ring as Taichi worked over Yujiro. This led to some lethargic floor brawling and then Bullet Club taking control back in the ring. Yujiro and Taichi fucked around with eye rakes and biting until Taichi cut him off with an enziguri. Sabre & KENTA tagged in, trading strikes and actually looking like they have some fire. KENTA takes control with kicks, the running boot and corner dropkick. The top rope double stomp missed, allowing Sabre to cut him off with submissions, grounding the action. Sabre started picking him apart, tagged in Taichi and he ran into a powerslam, but the Tekkers made the comeback and THE TROUSERS WERE OFF! KENTA then fucking drops Taichi on a GTS attempt, we get a ref bump and KENTA uses Taichi’s mic stand to attack. Yujiro gets his cane, it breaks down into bullshit and KENTA gets a cradle for the win. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 11:30 via pin [*½] How do you ruin one of the more fun teams in the tournament? Book them in a Bullet Club bullshit match to lose; this was bad, had no flow and even less effort (from Bullet Club). The wrong team also won making it worse.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Shingo Takagi & El Terrible : Finlay and Shingo worked the opening stretch, with Shinto overpowering early on and Finlay countering back with his speed as he and Juice worked double teams. LIJ quickly cut off Juice and worked him over with double teams and took the fight to the floor, where they took control of the action. They isolated Juice back in the ring as they dumped Finlay. Shingo then took the heat on Juice until they worked into counters and Juice hit a full nelson slam. Finlay tagged in, ran wild and picked a near fall on Shingo. Shingo then fought off double teams as Terrible fucked up Finlay’s day with a flurry of slaps and chops. LIJ took control with double teams, and the top rope Terrible splash scored a near fall. LIJ ran wild, Shingo took out Juice, but Finlay scored the win with a cradle. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 8:10 via pin [***] Hey guys it’s the World tag league and a rare good match broke out. This was short, but both teams have been fun, put in some effort and actually gave me something worth watching.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI : Tanahashi and HASHI work the opening stretch, working into counters and trading strikes until Tanahashi hits the high cross. They dump Ishii and follow with double tams on HASHI, and then on Ishii. Tanahashi & Henare take early control, isolating HASHI until they brawl to the floor where CHOAS takes over. Back in and Ishii takes control, working over Henare with chops and the half crab until Henare makes the ropes. Henare fires up and follows with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi tags in and runs wild on Ishii, hits dragon screws to both and gets the cloverleaf on Ishii until HASHI makes the save, only to get dumped. Tanahashi mistakenly trades with Ishii and runs into a powerslam. Henare & HASHI tag in, trading strikes and chops until Henare hits the dead lift suplex. It breaks down and they isolate HASHI until Ishii makes the save and HASHI hits the running blockbuster for 2. It breaks down again as Tanahashi hits twist and shout, and the high/low sling blade connects and rampage gets 2. Ishii superplexes Tanahashi, Henare lariats HASHI and that gets a good near fall, Ishii & HASHI follow with double teams and Tanahashi makes the save. HASHI takes off Henare’s head with a lariat for 2. Karma finishes it. Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 12:45 via pin [***½] This was very good and easily the best thing on the show with everyone working hard, and a really energetic and fun closing stretch.

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Archer and Suzuki attack before the bell and we get floor brawling with Suzuki using chairs, barricades and an umbrella until GOD starts to battle back. That’s short-lived as Suzuki-gun cuts them off. More floor brawling, which is not even particularly good. They FINALLY head into the ring at the 4-minute mark, as Loa works over Suzuki until Suzuki gets the hanging arm bar. MORE FLOOR BRAWLING. This is allegedly a wrestling match. Chriiiiiiiist almighty, this is the brawl that will never end, and mind you I love a good brawl, but this isn’t one of those. We’re 8-minutes in and still on the floor. Oh hey, they finally rolled back in the ring for an immediate double down. Archer tags in and trades with Loa, slowly. They finally find some intensity, which only took 10-minutes,and Archer hits a full nelson slam for 2. Loa cuts him off with some slow motion offense and GOD follow with double teams for 2. Archer battles back as Suzuki tags in. He runs wild on Tonga and the PK gets 2. Double teams follow as Archer scores with the pounce and Jado then hits him with the kendo. It breaks down, Archer & Suzuki take control but Jado is in gets choked out and Tonga low blows Suzuki for 2. Gun stun mercifully end this shit. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer @ 14:40 via pin [DUD] This was so bad, lazy and uninspired brawling for more than half the match, nothing in the ring really resembling a coherent wrestling match, and of course, the usual Bullet Club bullshit. I mean, GOD is not good most times, but these guys are your tag team champions, have them occasionally win a match by being the better team. In the fucking bin with this shit.

2019 WTL Standings

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (5-1), 10pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (4-0), 8pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (4-1), 8pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (3-1), 6pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (3-2), 6pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (3-3), 6pts

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (3-3), 6pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (3-3), 6pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-3), 6pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (2-3), 4pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (2-4), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-3), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-4), 4pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (2-3), 4pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (1-4), 2pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-5), 2pts.

