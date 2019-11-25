Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 7) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki defeated Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata @ 9:47 via pin [*½]

– Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 9:54 via pin [*½]

– Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:08 via pin [**½]

– Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 11:09 via pin [***]

– El Terrible & Shingo Takagi defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 10:14 via pin [**½]

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 11:51 via pin [***]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Guerrillas Of Destiny @ 13:40 via pin [***]

– I’m going to try some relaxed (less play by play) coverage for these VOD shows.

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : We start with the customary Suzuki-gun attack and floor brawling. They eventually work back in the ring and kick Nakanishi’s ass for a while, even Nakanishi’s selling is in slow motion as the heat segment feels 20-minutes long. Nakanishi eventually hits a spear and Nagata tags in to try and bring some life to the match as he battles with Suzuki and cuts off Archer. The dads work double teams for a near fall. Suzuki & Nagata battle to the floor and Archer finishes Nakanishi with the EBD claw. Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki defeated Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata @ 9:47 via pin [*½] The curse of night 6 continues with a bad start to tonight’s action, at least it didn’t go too long.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale : Honma takes early control on Owens until Fale cuts him off and Owens cradles him for a near fall. Honma missed a kokeshi as Fale attacked Makabe, and Bullet Club took control. They worked the Tongan massage parlor, and isolated Honma. Fale worked the slowest and laziest offense imaginable during this with nothing but chokes and referee intimidation and Owens then missed a kokeshi. Honma tried to battle back, and made the tag. Makabe took control, working over Fale by playing the hits with a lariat for a near fall. Fale cut him off, tagged in Owens and Honma joined him. He took control, hit a falling kokeshi and was quickly cut off as it broke down. GBH took control double teamed Owens and picked up a near fall until Fale made the save. Makabe dumped him and Honma picked up a near fall off of a diving kokeshi. Owens raked the eyes, hit a knee strike and package piledriver for the win. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 9:54 via pin [*½] Bad Luck Fale remains in true form with another lifeless and horrendous performance, with only Owens bringing something resembling fire and effort here. But it was pretty bad overall.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana : Colt looked absolutely thrilled to kick this off with Tanahashi. They worked a solid opening stretch as Yano joined in for double teams on Tanahashi and Henare. They untied buckle pads, well Colt tried so Yano helped him out but Colt got dumped and that left Yano alone to be double-teamed. Henare took the heat on Yano, until Yano sent him to the exposed buckles and then sent Tanahashi to the buckles. Colt & Yano took control, double teaming Henare with Colt picking up near falls. Henare fought off Yano and tagged in Tanahashi who ran wild with dragon screws and a senton. Colt tags in, hits the flying asshole on Tanahashi but Tanahashi countered back with twist and shout. Henare then took control, working over Colt as Tanahashi dumped Yano. Rampage was countered once but Henare hit it the second time. Yano hits Henare with the buckle pad and Colt wins with the superman pin. Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:08 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun little match, with Henare & Tanahashi falling once again to defeat.

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI : Tenzan& HASHI worked a brief opening stretch until it broke down and the dads took control with double teams on HASHI after dumping Ishii. HASHI eventually cut them off, and took them to the floor as he gained control of the match. He followed with chops on Tenzan as Ishii tagged in and mauled him with strikes. HASHI tags in and gets cut off, allowing Kojima to tags in and take control until HASHI hit the running blockbuster. Ishii followed with chops & strikes on Kojima, Kojima fired back with machinegun chops and Tenzan then tagged in to work over Ishii and pick up a near fall. It broke down. Ishii & Kojima traded until Kojima hit the cutter. Tenkoji cutter to Ishii, and that gets 2. Tenzan heads up for the moonsault but Ishii cuts him off with a powerbomb. They trade. Tenzan hits head butts, but HASHI cuts him of as double teams follow for 2. Ishii scores with the lariat for 2. The brainbuster ends Tenzan’s night. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 11:09 via pin [***] Good match here, Ishii & HASHI are a really good team, Kojima continues to work hard and even Tenzan came off as a bit inspired tonight.

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Bullet Club attacks at the bell and they brawl to start. LIJ ran then together and made the comeback, double teaming Yujiro. KENTA would cut off Terrible, allowing Yujiro to take control of the action. KENTA did some short-lived attacks, but was really in night off mode during this heat segment as they isolated Terrible. He eventually cut them off with a flurry of slaps and strikes, which always look good and Shingo then got the tag and finally brought some real energy to the match as he ran wild on Bullet Club and picked up a near fall. KENTA then cut him off with the powerslam. Yujiro took control until it broke down. Shingo battled back but was cut off by double teams until he hit noshigami. It broke down and LIJ followed with double teams on Yujiro until last of the dragon finished it. El Terrible & Shingo Takagi defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 10:14 via pin [**½] This was a solid enough match with the right team winning, because the Bullet Club teams have been shit all tournament long.

Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : The Tekkers attack right away, but Sabre gets dumped as Cobb & Nicholls start working over Taichi. The Tekkers quickly battle back, dumping Nicholls and grounding Cobb and then taking things to the floor. They isolate Cobb backing the ring, grounding him and attacking his knees. Cobb tries to fight back, and finally tags in Nicholls. He ran wild with clotheslines, a spinebuster and then a suplex on Sabre for 2. He then slaps the shit out of Sabre and counters the triangle attempt into a DVD. Cobb & Taichi tag in, trading strikes until Cobb counters into a suplex for 2. The standing moonsault missed, Taichi follows with kicks, PK by Sabre and THE TROUSERS ARE OFF as Taichi hits a head kick for 2. He worked a half crab, Sabre locks in the cobra twist on Nicholls but Nicholls fight back until he’s double teamed and dumped. Cobb fights back on his own, it breaks down and the Mikey bomb connects as Taichi takes out Nicholls. Taichi and Cobb trade, Cobb hits a German and lariat, drops the straps and tour of the islands finishes it. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 11:51 via pin [***] This was good, and the crowd was actually into it. If there has been any positives to WTL, the Dangerous Tekkers have been wildly fun, while Nicholls has found his footing in NJPW; he’s just better suited in tags as opposed to singles action.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : Jado is at ringside. GOD attacks and takes the fight to the floor and up the ramp as well as into the stands. Loa & EVIL finally fight back into the ring as Tonga & SANADA continue their fight on the floor. EVIL finally starts his comeback in the ring, SANADA tags in and takes out Loa’s knee and dumps Tonga. He then followed with planchas onto GOD & Jado, which really woke up the crowd. The paradise lock on Loa followed, and Jado then cut him off with a kendo shot. OD ran wild with double teams, isolating SANADA. Guerrilla warfare then followed as EVIL made the save. It broke down, they double teamed SANADA but the superbomb was countered into an avalanche RANA by SANADA. EVIL dumped Tonga, and darkness falls connected on Loa for 2. Loa cuts him off with the spear, Tonga tags in and hits the superfly splash for 2. EVIL counters gun stun, everything is EVIL gets 2 as Jado gets involved, but he’s taken out with the magic killer. The magic killer is fought of by Loa, low blow by Tonga and the cradle gets 2. The gun stun is countered into the sharpshooter and SANADA gets skull end on Loa as Tonga taps. EVIL & SANADA defeated Guerrillas Of Destiny @ 13:40 via pin [***] This ended up being a good match following the big brawl, and the heel shenanigans didn’t bother me because the faces overcame in the end. With GOD already dropping two matches in WTL, it feels like we’re getting a WK 14 triple threat or gauntlet for the titles.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (5-0), 10pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (5-1), 10pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (5-1), 10pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (4-2), 8pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (4-3), 8pts

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (3-2), 6pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (3-3), 6pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (3-4), 6pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (3-4), 6pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (2-4), 4pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (3-4), 6pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-4), 6pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-3), 4pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (2-4), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-5), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-6), 2pts.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.