Csonka’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 (Day 8) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 9:35 via pin [**½]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:20 via pin [**½]

– Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:15 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 11:15 via pin [***]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 8:35 via pin [**]

– Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 12:55 via pin [**½]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:45 via pin [**¾]

– I’m going to try some relaxed (less play by play) coverage for these VOD shows.

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Toru Yano & Colt Cabana : Yano and Tenzan began things, with Tenzan taking early control then worked double teams with Kojima. Colt & Yano battled back, dumping Tenzan and shooting Kojima to an exposed buckle to take the heat. Kojima survived, shot Yano to the exposed buckle and scored with the cutter. Tenzan got the hot tag and strolled mildly on Yano, picking up a near fall. Yano would cut him off and tag in Colt and the flying asshole followed. He then ran into a mountain bomb as Kojima tagged in with machinegun chop son both. Yano cut of the top rope elbow drop and Colt took control until he ran into a Tenkoji cutter for 2. It broke down into near falls and Kojima finished Colt with the lariat. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Toru Yano & Colt Cabana @ 9:35 via pin [**½] No real highs or lows, just a rock solid opening tag with the dads picking up a needed win.

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Nagata and Finlay worked the opening stretch, and tagged out to Juice and Nakanishi. They traded shoulder tackles and chops. Nakanishi hit a slam but missed the knee drop. Nagata tagged in and he took control after the dads worked double teams. They took the heat on Juice, grounding him and dumping Finlay. Juice eventually hit a desperation spinebuster and Finlay tagged in and took control. He isolated Nagata, picking up near falls until he ran into an XPLODER. Nakanishi fought off double teams, the dads danced and took control as Nakanishi got the rack. Double teams followed on Juice as Nakanishi covered for 2. Juice countered the rack, laid in jabs and the left hand of God, stunner and pulp friction finished Nakanishi. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 9:20 via pin [**½] Another solid tag here with Fin-Juice continuing to be fun.

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare vs. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls : Tanahashi and Nicholls worked the opening stretch, working through counters and ending in a standoff. Cobb & Henare then tagged in to play the power vs. power game. They traded and Cobb took him down with a shoulder tackle. Nicholls tagged in, double teams followed as Nicholls took the heat. He and Cobb followed with double teams for the near fall. Cobb grounded Henare, following with strikes until Henare hit a flying shoulder tackle. Tanahashi tagged in, and ran wild on both, hitting dragon screws until Cobb cut him off with a superkick. Nicholls then took control on Tanahashi, laying in strikes until Tanahashi countered into twist and shout. Henare tagged in, working over both, hitting a suplex and Samoan drop for 2. They dumped Cobb and hit high/low on Nicholls for 2. It broke down, Cobb took out Tanahashi on the floor and the Nicholls DVD and sliding lariat scored a near fall. the Mikey bomb finished it. Jeff Cobb & Mikey Nicholls defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare @ 10:15 via pin [***] This was good as Cobb & Nicholls are making a formidable team, but the Ace & Henare drop yet another as they continue to struggle.

Shingo Takagi & El Terrible vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer : Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell, and take early control of things with the early floor brawling. Suzuki and Shingo pair off as they continue that thread of storytelling for a possible match. Suzuki-gun then isolated Terrible in the ring and took the heat. Terrible fires up with a flurry of strike after being pummeled and tags in Shingo, as he and Suzuki go to war and then Archer tags in and cuts off Shingo. They hoss around until Terrible tags in and LIJ double teams follow. The lariat and top rope splash follow for 2 as Suzuki makes the save. He and Shingo brawl to the floor, and then Suzuki-gun isolates Terrible and the pounce follows for 2. It breaks down, Archer starts destroying Terrible and the EBD clew finishes it. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Shingo Takagi & El Terrible @ 11:15 via pin [***] This was a good brawling tag with a good energy that also continued the Shingo vs. Suzuki narrative.

Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa : GOD attacks and takes the brawl to the floor. Loa eventually rolls Karl in and takes control. Karl fired up until Jado hit a kendo shot and he was dumped to the floor. Back in and GOD took the heat with double teams. Tonga continued to control for a while until Karl fought him off sand tagged in Goto. He ran wild until he was cut off with double teams as Karl was dumped. Goto fought back, Karl flew in with a high cross and double teams followed until Loa made the save. Goto cut them off, hit ushigoroshi and KENTA arrived allowing Tonga to get a cradle for 2. Gun stun finished it. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Hirooki Goto & Karl Fredericks @ 8:35 via pin [**] This was your formulaic, lazy, low level GOD match with very low energy and no drama. Te only positive here was continuing the Goto vs. KENTA feud.

– KENTA beat down Goto post match.

Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Big Tom Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI : Honma and HASHI traded to begin as HASHI took control until Makabe attacked and GBH followed with double teams. Honma missed a kokeshi, and then another as CHAOS took control. They worked the heat on Honma, isolating him in their corner and worked double teams. Honma slowly started to fire up and battle back, taking down Ishii and tagging in Makabe. He ran wild, playing the hits and picking up a near fall on Ishii. They traded, Ishii followed with a German and HASHI joined in to work double teams. The HASHI blockbuster scored for 2. It broke down; GBH made the comeback and picked up a near fall on HASHI. The kokeshi connected but Ishii made the save until Honma dumped him. Makabe missed the king kong knee drop, Honma tagged in and took control on HASHI until HASHI hit the superkick and butterfly lock. Honma fought for way too long and then made the ropes. They traded and Makabe joined in for double teams. The diving kokeshi followed for 2. Ishii returned, and the lariat and running meteora got 2 as Makabe made the save. HASHI then hit a lariat for 2. The butterfly lock finally finished it. Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma @ 12:55 via pin [**½] This was solid enough, but went about three minutes too long as they could have had the same finish at that time, and Honma got WAY too much in.

EVIL & SANADA vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi : Oh hey, Bullet Club attacks right away. EVIL quickly cuts them off and starts working over Yujiro until Yujiro bites him and takes control, picking up a near fall. KENTA then tags is as they continue the heat on EVIL. Double teams follow as Yujiro tags in. He maintains the heat until EVIL hits the fisherman’s suplex. KENTA cuts off the tag but EVIL takes him out and SANADA tags in and runs wild with planchas to both. KENTA cuts him off and stuns him of the ropes. The flying clothesline follows. SANADA cuts off Yujiro, tags in EVIL and he takes control on Yujiro. Darkness falls is countered but SANADA rushes in and double teams follow. Magic killer is countered, KENTA joins n and they double team EVIL for a near fall. It breaks down. as Yujiro hits a lariat and neck breaker for 2. EVIL counters pimp juice, SANADA takes out Yujiro and follows with skull end on KENTA and the magic killer follows on KENTA. The magic killer finishes Yujiro. EVIL & SANADA defeated KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi @ 12:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with Yujiro hauling the load for his team.

2019 WTL Standings

* EVIL and SANADA: (6-0), 12pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (6-1), 12pts.

* Big Tom Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (6-1), 12pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (5-3), 10pts

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (4-2), 8pts.

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (5-2), 8pts.

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (4-4), 8pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (4-4), 8pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (3-5), 6pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (3-4), 6pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (3-5), 6pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (2-5), 4pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (2-4), 4pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (2-4), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (2-6), 4pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (1-4), 2pts.

