Csonka’s NJPW WTL 2018 Finals Review  

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, & Shota Umino @ 8:30 via pin [**½ ]

– Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Trent, & Chuckie T @ 10:20 via DQ [**]

– Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, & Yoh defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Kanemaru, & Desperado @ 11:15 via pin [***¼]

– Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 8:55 via pin [***½]

– Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & KUSHIDA @ 11:15 via pin [***]

– Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Marty Scurll defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 13:20 via pin [***½]

– NEVER Openweight #1 Contender’s Match: Will Ospreay defeated Taichi @ 17:20 via pin [***¾]

– NEVER Openweight Title Match: Kota Ibushi defeated Champion Hirooki Goto @ 16:55 via pin [****]

– NJPW WTL 2018 Finals: EVIL & SANADA defeated Guerrillas of Destiny @ 27:05 via pin [***]

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Manabu Nakanishi vs. Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, & Shota Umino : Henare and Nakanishi kick things off. Henare looks to fire up, Nakanishi overpowers early but he takes Nakanishi down and Umino joins in for double teams. He follows with strikes, Nakanishi back to the power game and hits clotheslines and clears his opponents to the floor. Kojima tags in and they trade strikes and chops, with Kojima taking control. The neck breaker follows for 2. Tenzan tags in and lays in Mongolian chops and had butts. The suplex follows, and that gets 2 as Yoshida makes the save. Umino fires up, takes Tenzan down and Kojima stops the tag. Umino dropkicks Tenzan and Makabe tags in. He runs wild, working over Nagata and Nakanishi. Nagata fires back but runs into a lariat for 2. Nagata takes out the knee, hits an XPLODER and follows with kicks. Makabe hits the lariat and Kojima and Yoshida tag in. Yoshida hits a slam, a knee strike and clothesline. Kojima cuts him off with a DDT, and follows with machinegun chops. It breaks down, Makabe and Umino run wild as Henare flies in with a shoulder tackle. Koji cutter on Yoshida, but Yoshida gets a backslide for 2.The lariat finishes him. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, & Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Toa Henare, Ayato Yoshida, & Shota Umino @ 8:30 via pin [**½] This was a fun and solid opener, with everyone playing their roles well.

Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Trent, & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. : Suzuki-gun attacks before the bell, leading to the big floor brawl. I’m Justas shocked as you are. Suzuki isolates Chuckie, choking him out with a chair. Smith and Elgin brawl in the ring and Smith hits a dropkick. Elgin cuts him off with a powerslam, they trade strikes and Elgin hits a rolling elbow. The superkick follows, and then a German gets 2. Smith cuts him off and they work up top. Smith follows with the superplex and both are down. Cobb and Archer tag in and Cobb hits the dropkick. Archer firs back with a pounce, and follows with corner elbows until Cobb hits the swinging Saito and standing moonsault for 2. Chuckie tags in and Archer cuts him off and Suzuki tags in and works over Chuckie, hits the PK and covers for 2. Suzuki follows with chops, but Chuckie hits a missile dropkick and gets 2. He follows with chops, and Suzuki is annoyed, so they trade. Suzuki drops him with forearms, just punishing Chuckie. Iizuka tags in and he’s freed and starts biting. Chuckie fights back, hits soul food and Trent tags in and hits a high cross. He follows with strikes and chops, and the running knee gets 2. Iizuka battles back, Suzuki in and Suzuki-gun all work over Trent. It breaks down, Iizuka gets the iron fingers, but Chuckie is back and attacks with chair shots for the DQ. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Michael Elgin, Jeff Cobb, Trent, & Chuckie T @ 10:20 via DQ [**] This was ok while it lasted, and was more about advancing the crazy Chuckie T angle.

Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, & Yoh vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Kanemaru, & Desperado : Ishii and Sabre to begin. Ishii looks to overpower, Sabre lays in strikes, and looks to work the arm, but Ishii takes him down. Ishii works the arm and Sho tags in and gets backed off as Despy tags in. Sho and Yoh cut him off, work double teams and also take Kanemaru out. Sho follows with kicks, but Kanemaru pulls him to the floor and he hits a draping leg drop over the barricade. Kanemaru is fired up and now works over Yoh on the floor. Back in and Kanemaru maintains the heat, working over Sho as he lays the boots to him. The DDT follows for 2.Despy tags back in and Sho fights them off and hits a spear. Yoh finally gets the tag, and works over Kanemaru & Despy. The neck breaker follows. Despy fights off a suplex, but Yoh hits the dropkick for 2. Despy cuts him off with a spinebuster, and tags in Sabre. Ishii also tags in and Ishii keeps countering and hitting suplexes. My word, great exchange there. Sabre finally hits a northern lights suplex, looks for an arm bar, Ishii escapes, but Sabre slows him and tags in Kanemaru and Suzuki-gun runs wild on Ishii, and pick up a near fall. Kanemaru looks for deep impact and hits it. Sho makes the save, it breaks down and Sabre cuts off Sho with kicks and strikes. He now attacks a downed Ishii, but Ishii head butts him and avoids the mist of Kanemaru. 3k in and clear out the ring. Ishii kills Kanemaru with a lariat, and the brainbuster finishes it. Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, & Yoh defeated Zack Sabre Jr., Kanemaru, & Desperado @ 11:15 via pin [***¼] Good stuff here, with everyone working hard, and the Ishii vs. Sabre dynamic shining through. I can’t wait for their next singles, which should be at the dome.

Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi vs. Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens : Owens and BUSHI to begin. They work into some back and forth, Owens hits a back breaker, and Yujiro tags in. He wants Naito. Naito tags in and they lock up. Yujiro pulls the hair, Naito fires back with strikes, and spits in his face. They work into back and forth, BUSHI in and LIJ then work to clear the ring. Naito isolates Yujiro, Shingo tags in and delivers clubbing blows on Yujiro. The suplex follows and Shingo covers for 2. BUSHI tags in and hits the missile dropkick. BUSHI follows with the shirt choke, tags Shingo back in and they trade strikes. Shingo lays in chops, but Yujiro hits a reverse DDT and tags in Page. Page runs wild, knocks BUSHI to the floor and hits the fall away slam on Shingo and plancha on Naito. Shingo counters the buckshot lariat, but Page fights him off and hits a lariat. They trade clotheslines, German by Page, pumping bomber by Shingo and Page is down. Owens and BUSHI tag in, Owens runs wild until Naito cuts him off. He slams BUSHI onto Naito and covers for 2. Running knee strike to BUSHI and that gets 2. Shingo breaks up the package piledriver. It breaks down as LIJ runs wild. Everyone brawls, Owens counters destino, but eats an enziguri. Destino finishes it. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, & Shingo Takagi defeated Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens @ 8:55 via pin [***½] This was a very good little sprint with LIJ kicking ass, and the Elite boys working hard and playing their roles well. The No Limit showdown was also a fun moment here.

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & KUSHIDA vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Taiji Ishimori : White and Bullet Club dominated the “dream match tags” against Okada & Tanahashi on the WTL tour. They immediately brawl, with Okada focusing in on White. He and KUSHIDA run wild, working over Ishimori and Yano joins them to celebrate. KUSHIDA grounds Ishimori, working the arm. He follows with chops, but Ishimori picks up the pace and cuts him off. White attacks Okada on the floor, Fale takes out Yano while White works over Okada on the ramp. Ishimori works over KUSHIDA on the barricade, choking him out. Back in and White tags in. he works over KUSHIDA as Fale stands on KUSHIDA’s chest. The backdrop follows, Ishimori tags in and keeps KUSHIDA grounded. KUSHIDA fights back, hits an enziguri and they trade strikes. PELE by KUSHIDA, and he tags in Okada. White in as well and Okada runs wild on him, and the DDT gets 2. White counters a tombstone, and suplexes Okada to the buckles. Okada battles back with uppercuts, but White hits a snap Saito. Fale tags in, Okada avoids a charge, and then dragon screws the leg. Yano tags in, removes a buckle pad and attacks Fale. Fale quickly slams him to the exposed buckle, Gedo trips him up and Bullet Club isolate Yano and work him over. KUSHIDA makes the save, he and Ishimori battle to the floor. Okada makes the save, neck breaker to White, and Yano counters the grenade into a backslide for 2. The grenade finishes it. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, & Taiji Ishimori defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, & KUSHIDA @ 11:15 via pin [***] Good match, with the Okada/White and Ishimori/KUSHIDA stuff playing well and Bullet Club picking up another big win.

– Post match, Bullet Cub runs wild until Makabe makes the save. Romero says the alliance is growing and that time heels all wounds in regards to Makabe. This may be set up to take the trios tiles off of Bullet Club next weekend.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Marty Scurll : Marty and Taguchi to begin. They play around, with both going for the same stuff and working into a clean break. Nick and Finlay tag in, Nick hits a shoulder tackle but runs into a dropkick. He and Juice work double teams, and then work over Matt. Tanahashi in and they all work over Nick. Taguchi calls the plays, but Nick avoids the dropkicks and Matt and Marty join in, they all miss elbow drops. Omega does as well as Taguchi Japan clear the ring. They all brawl on the floor, and back in and Omega and crew work over Finlay. The Bucks start working double teams, Marty tags in and lays in uppercuts on Finlay. He starts working the arm, and Omega tags in. He lays in clubbing strikes on Finlay, Finlay fires back and Omega talks trash and lays in chops. Finlay hits a desperation back breaker, and Tanahashi gets the tag and takes out the knee and hits dragon screws on everyone until the Bucks cut him off with superkicks. Tanahashi fights them off, brawls with Omega, and Omega hits the snapdragon and both are down. Juice tags in and runs wild with jabs on everyone and then Taguchi is in with ass attacks for all. Taguchi Japan rallies, isolating Matt. Juice hits the cannonball and uranage for 2. They slam Matt into Taguchi’s ass. And then Nick and then Omega counters and hits a RANA. V trigger is cut of by sling blade and Juice & Finlay double team Marty. The Bucks cut them off, quad superkicks on Taguchi and Tanahashi just barely makes the save. He and Omega brawl, V trigger on Tanahashi and the indie taker finishes Taguchi. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, & Marty Scurll defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Ryusuke Taguchi @ 13:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good, fun, and playful match with the Omega vs. Tanahashi stuff being there, but far from overdone. A nice tease.

Will Ospreay vs. Taichi : Ospreay was to challenge for the NEVER title, but was out of action due to injury, and Taichi lost it to Goto. The winner here gets a title shot. Taichi attacks before the bell with the mic stand, working over the ribs of Ospreay. Ospreay manages to battle back, lays in chops, and Taichi powders. Ospreay follows, and hits a springboard forearm off the barricade. Back in and Ospreay follows with uppercuts. Taichi powders again and Ospreay follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Ospreay looks to springboard in, but Taichi shoves the ref into the ropes to stop that. Taichi works him over on the floor, tosses him into some chairs, and continues to work the ribs. Taichi then slams him off of the barricade, and back in, Taichi lays the boots to him, and then follows with knee strikes. He rips off the protective tape of Ospreay, grounding him and working an abdominal claw. Taichi talks mad shit as he slows the pace. Ospreay fires up and connects with the back handspring kick. The enziguri and 619 follows. The springboard forearm connects and that gets 2. Taichi fights off storm breaker, follows with kicks, and a big enziguri. More kicks follow from Taichi, Ospreay keeps firing back, but Taichi kicks him in the ribs and drops him. The buzz saw kick follows for 2. The pants are off; Ospreay hits a desperation superkick and suplex. Ospreay heads up top and the shooting star eats knees, Gedo clutch by Taichi but Ospreay manages to kick out. Big lariat by Taichi and that gets 2. Ospreay fights off the last ride, but Taichi counters the Oscutter, and Ospreay hits the Robinson special. Taichi counters the Oscutter into a backdrop driver. The last ride follows for 2. Taichi picks up Ospreay, but Ospreay hits the destroyer for 2. Taichi fights off storm breaker, but runs into a Spanish fly. The superkick and storm breaker finally finish Taichi. Will Ospreay defeated Taichi @ 17:20 via pin [***¾] This was REALLY good stuff, featuring the Taichi many of us had wanted to see, and Will putting in a hell of a performance, with great selling (doing the things people who don’t watch his matches insist he doesn’t/can’t do) and getting the crowd to will him to victory down the stretch.

NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Kota Ibushi : They shake hands. Goto teases ushigoroshi and they go at it right away. Ibushi takes control, laying in kicks, but Goto cuts off the golden triangle and kills Ibushi with an apron lariat; bad landing for Ibushi. Goto follows and targets the neck before rolling him back in. Goto lays in corner kicks, and hits a draping neck breaker for 2. Goto hits another neck breaker, and that gets 2. Goto grounds the action, maintaining focus on the neck. Ibushi escapes, but is quickly cut off as Goto grounds the action and is right back to the neck. Ibushi makes the ropes, but Goto follows with clubbing strikes to the neck. Ibushi digs deep with the desperation dropkick. Ibushi fires up and hits the golden triangle to the floor. Back in and Ibushi fires away with rapid-fire strikes and a standing moonsault for 2. Goto fights off the German, lays in kicks and a Saito suplex for 2. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Goto hits the spin kick. He heads up top and Ibushi cuts him off. He follows him up and they battle for position and Goto looks for code red, countered by Ibushi and they kill each other with lariats and both men are down. Goto fights off last ride, but eats a head kick from Ibushi. Ibushi looks for kamigoye, but Goto blocks and hits ushigoroshi. Goto works a sleeper, Ibushi fights but fades. But he counters GTR into a cradle for 2. Crucifix by Goto for 2. Goto works a wacky rolling STF, Ibushi fights back with strikes, counters a German, counters GTR and hits a head butt. Goto fights off the straightjacket German, Ibushi hits a knee strike, head butt, and kamigoye for the win! Kota Ibushi defeated Champion Hirooki Goto @ 16:55 via pin [****] This was really great stuff, just a real battle with both guys bringing it and Ibushi overcoming at the end and in a really well done and dramatic story.

– Ospreay arrives to make the official challenge. He’s been waiting on this dream match for a long time, and makes the challenge for WrestleKingdom 13. They shake on it.

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. EVIL & SANADA : Jado is at ringside. He attacks EVIL with the kendo and that leads to GOD taking early control and brawling on the floor. Back in and Tonga takes the heat on SANADA. tags in Loa, and he follows with suplexes. The running powerslam follows for 2. Loa grounds things, SANADA then misses a dropkick and Loa hits the elbow drop for 2. Tonga tags in and keeps things grounded. It’s taken nearly 5-minutes, but the crowd is finally into it, rallying SANADA. SANADA fights off GOD with dropkicks, and finally tags in EVIL. He runs wild, hits the bulldog/clothesline combo and a senton for 2. Loa cuts him off with a suplex, and follows with clotheslines. Loa sets him up top, follows, hits a head butt and superplex for 2. EVIL battles back, SANADA in and they work double teams. SANADA takes out Tonga, but he returns to stop the magic killer. Jado distracts him and GOD follow with double teams and cover for 2. They dump EVIL, Jado attacks with the kendo, and Loa whips SANADA to the barricade. Back in and GOD isolate EVIL. The slam and elbow drop follows for 2. Tonga follows with a running back elbow, and the standing splash gets 2. Loa tags back in and covers for 2. He talks trash, but EVIL fights back but eats guerrilla warfare. They now look to finish things, SANADA cuts off Tonga, Loa misses EVIL from the top and SANADA and EVIL look to superplex Tonga, Loa is over and we get a tower of doom. Loa eventually covers for 2. Loa and EVIL trade strikes, trade clotheslines, and EVIL lays him out with a big lariat. SANADA and Tonga tag in, SANADA runs wild and hits the dropkick. Plancha on Jado, SANADA then hits one on Loa and then one on Tonga. Back in and SANADA covers for 2. Tonga counters the TKO into a dropkick. SANADA botches a moonsault into skull end, and then gets the hold. They work into counters, Loa pulls SANADA down and takes out EVIL. The neck breaker/powerbomb combo follows for 2. SANADA fights off magic killer, kendo shot by Jado and Tonga gets a cradle for 2. The magic killer connects and EVIL makes the save. Spear by Loa, they dump EVIL and double team SANADA. They look for the super bomb, but SANADA counters into a RANA. EVIL is back, attacks Tonga, and LIJ looks for magic killer, but we get a ref bump. LIJ magic killer Jado and SANADA gets skull end on Tonga. Loa makes the save, but EVIL hits him with everything is evil. LIJ look for magic killer, and hit it for 2 as Tonga kicks out. Darkness falls on Tonga, and SANADA hits the moonsault and that’s that. EVIL & SANADA defeated Guerrillas of Destiny @ 27:05 via pin [***] LIJ go back to back with WTL wins, beating the Guerrillas both times. Overall, the match was good, thanks to the drama created down the stretch, but it went too long and would have been better with some time trimmed off to tighten things up.

– Post match, LIJ talk about going back to back in WTL and make the challenge for WrestleKingdom. As most expected, the Bucks arrive and says that put over their 15-years of hard work. They beat LIJ to win the tag titles an are the best tag team in the world. They never got a rematch with GOD and propose they get the tag title shot. GOD bails without answering. LIJ is down for a triple threat. On one hand, the triple threat makes sense. LIJ won last year, lost the titles to the Bucks, who lost them to GOD. There is a symmetry at work, but it also devalues the tournament you asked people to invest a month in.

