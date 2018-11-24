Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Five) 11.23.18 Review  

Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Five) 11.23.18

– Chuckie T and Trent defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida @ 8:40 via pin [***]

– Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka defeated Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata @ 9:40 via pin [*]

– Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin @ 11:49 via pin [***¼]

– SANADA and EVIL defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe @ 12:40 via pin [**½]

Chuckie T and Trent vs. Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida : Trent and Yoshida will begin. They work a bit of back and forth, with Trent continually taking the lion down and frustrating him. Yoshida finally cuts him off with a hip toss, and he and Umino work double teams and take control. Chuckie beats on Yoshida on the floor as Trent gets the tornado DDT on Umino. The Best Friends have had enough; work double teams and then hug. Chuckie takes the heat on Umino, grounding him with elbows and tagging in Trent. Umino tries to fight back but walks into a northern lights suplex for 2. Umino lays in chops, and hits a desperation dropkick. Tag to Yoshida as he gets to run wild on both. Trent fires back, but Yoshida gets the guillotine choke. Trent escapes, hits a snapdragon and Chuckie tags in and misses a moonsault. Yoshida follows with a PK and tags in Umino and he’s fired up and starts throwing suplexes. Umino hits the missile dropkick and covers for 2. The crab follows, but Trent makes the save. Umino runs them together and gets a series of cradles for 2. Chuckie cuts him off with a stuff piledriver for 2. He hits another as Trent takes out Yoshida and that’s that. Chuckie T and Trent defeated Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida @ 8:40 via pin [***] This was a good opener with a brisk pace, the lions working hard and the Best Friends as the stars giving them a lot.

Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata : Suzuki & Iizuka attack before the bell, leading to a floor brawl. Back in and Nagata makes a comeback, firing away with kicks and Nakanishi joins in as they isolate Suzuki. They lay the boots to him, Iizuka hits Nagata with a chair and back to the floor we go as they fight into the crowd and Suzuki attacks with chair shots. Back in and Suzuki continues his attack on Nagata. Iizuka tags in and starts biting. Suzuki locks on the hanging arm bar, and Iizuka then covers for 2. Nagata and Suzuki trade strikes, Iizuka back in and he is back to biting. Nagata finally cuts him off with the XPLODER, and tags in Nakanishi. He lays in chops, clotheslines, and a slam. He does his little dance, and hits a clothesline for 2. Iizuka bites him and tags in Suzuki. He lights up Nakanishi with strikes, but Nakanishi hits a clothesline. Nagata joins in for double teams, and the cover gets 2. Nakanishi locks on the rack, and then tosses Suzuki onto Iizuka. Ref bump, Iizuka takes out Nagata, Suzuki gets the choke, iron fingers, Gotch piledriver and that’s that. Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka defeated Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata @ 9:40 via pin [*] Well that was bad. It was slow, lethargic, had absolutely no energy and the worst of Iizuka shenanigans.

Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin : Juice and Elgin to begin. They lock up, working into counters and Elgin starts overpowering Juice. Finlay tags in and they work double teams on Elgin and then Cobb. They then follow with sentons but Elgin cuts of Finlay, laying in chops. Cobb tags in and Finlay tries to fight them off, but gets cut off and Elgin hits a slingshot splash for 2. Elgin works the delayed suplex, hands him off to Cobb, who walks him around and hands him back to Elgin to finish it. Elgin follows with a back breaker, tags in Cobb, and he lights up Finlay with strikes. Finlay cuts him off with an uppercut and tags in Juice. Juice takes control, full nelson slam on Elgin, and then a cannonball to Cobb. Cobb quickly cuts him off with the swinging Saito and tags in Elgin. He delivers clotheslines, and a superkick. Big forearms follow, but Juice hits a spinebuster and both are down. Finlay back in and they dump Cobb, and double team Elgin. Planchas follow. Back in and they double team Elgin, take him up top and both follow him up. The double superplex follows for 2. Elgin fights them of, tags in Cobb, and the big lads take out Finlay, and then double team Juice. Juice cuts off Cobb, Finlay back in and Elgin suplexes him. Cobb counters a Juice high cross and the powerbomb/backstabber combo gets 2. Juice runs Cobb into Elgin, Elgin takes out Finlay, and Cobb hits a running Angle slam and standing moonsault for 2. He looks for tour of the islands, Juice gets a cradle for 2 and Cobb runs into he double team flapjack, stunner, and pulp friction and that’ that. Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin @ 11:49 via pin [***¼] Good match, Juice & Finlay continue to be a ton of fun and Elgin & Cobb adding some more team moves to their arsenal is adding to their matches.

SANADA and EVIL vs. Toa Henare and Togi Makabe : Henare & EVIL to begin, nope it’s a trap as they attack Henare. But Henare’s a fired up young lad, takes out SANADA and starts working over EVIL until SANADA distracts him and they work over Makabe. This leads to the usual floor brawling. Back in and EVIL lays in chops on Henare. SANADA tags in and takes control, covering for 2. SANADA grounds the action, and then he and EVIL work double teams and keep picking up near falls. Henare finally hits a desperation suplex to cut off SANADA, but EVIL pulls Makabe to the floor. Henare continue to fight back and eventually makes the tag. He lays in corner clotheslines, mounted punches, and a lariat on SANADA for 2. SANADA looks for skull end, they work into counters and Makabe hits a lariat. Tags to EVIL & Henare fallow, they clash center ring, trading strikes and Henare connects with shoulder tackles and clotheslines, and covers for 2. EVIL cuts off the spear and counters into a fisherman’s suplex for 2. Henare quickly rebounds with a German and it breaks down with SANADA dumping Makabe. Makabe back in and breaks up magic killer, hits lariats, and he and Henare double team EVIL. Henare up top and hits the shoulder tackle for 2. Head but by Henare and SANADA cuts him off, LIJ hit double teams and cover for 2. Skull end on Makabe, and then the magic killer follows. They dump him because lazy ass can’t take a pin, but Henare counters everything is evil into a cradle for 2. Darkness falls connects but Henare kicks out at 2. Everything is evil finally finishes him. SANADA and EVIL defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe @ 12:40 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match. LIJ were fine, and the crowd loved them. Henare busted his ass as usual, the issue here was that Togi Makabe continues to be completely lazy is these tag matches. He does the bare minimum, doesn’t even play all of his hits, refuses to bump and simply exists in these matches. Hell, Nakanishi is as slow as a planet, beaten down, busted up and offers very little but at least you can tell he’s trying.

The Standings

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) (3-0, 6pts)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (3-0, 6pts)

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (2-0, 4pts)

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (2-0, 4pts)

Juice Robinson & David Finlay (2-1, 4pts)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (1-1, 2pts)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (1-1, 2pts)

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi (1-1, 2pts)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (1-1, 2pts)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) (1-2, 2pts)

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare (1-2, 2pts)

The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) (0-2, 0pts)

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb (0-3, 0pts)

Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino (0-3, 0pts)

