Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Four) 11.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino @ 11:48 via pin [***¼]

– Trent & Chuckie T defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 15:09 via pin [***]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi @ 13:47 via pin [***]

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino : Kojima and Yoshida to begin. They lock up and work into some back and forth, ending in a stand off. Yoshida now attacks the arm, trying to ground Kojima, but Kojima escapes and mows him down with a shoulder tackle. Yoshida fights back with a hip toss and Umino and Tenzan tag in. They lock up and Umino lays in chops. He tries shoulder tackles, and after a few tries, takes him down and lays the boots to him. Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops, and tags in Kojima for double teams. They knock Yoshida to the floor and isolate Umino. Kojima follows with a neck breaker and covers for 2. Umino fires up with chops, but Kojima drops him with a clothesline and tags in Tenzan. They knock Yoshida back to the floor, continuing to control over Umino. Tenzan follows with a suplex and Yoshida makes the save, talking mad shit to Tenzan. Umino fires back with chops, but Tenzan cuts that off with Mongolian chops until he runs into a dropkick. Tag to Yoshida, he hits slams on both and lays in kicks on Tenzan. Yoshida lays in knee strikes, locks on a guillotine and then knocks Kojima to the floor, but runs into the mountain bomb. Kojima gets the tag, lays in rapid-fire chops and the corner forearm. Yoshida fires up and hits knee strikes, and Umino gets the hot tag. He lights up Kojima with strikes, takes out Tenzan, and Yoshida joins him as they double team Kojima. Umino up top and the missile dropkick follows for 2. The lions lock on submissions, the dads fights, and Kojima makes the ropes. He then spikes Umino with a DDT as Tenzan takes out Yoshida. The koji cutter connects and Umino kicks out. Unimo counters the lariat into an arm bar, but Tenzan makes the save. It breaks down, Tencozy Cutter on Yoshida. Lariat to Umino and he’s finally done. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino @ 11:48 via pin [***¼] This was good stuff as the dads played their roles perfectly, the lions had great fire, and they created an environment where you thought the lions could win.

Trent & Chuckie T vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Chuckie and Sabre to begin. They work some nice grappling to start, but Sabre is like, “nah dawg, this is my world” and starts straight up grapple fucking Chuckie. They pick up the pace, Chuckie hits a dropkick, and Trent tags in and they hug and work double teams. Trent takes control and the fight to the floor. Back in and Taichi attacks Trent’s knee with the mic stand and they all brawl to the floor. Taichi works over Trent’s knee with a chair, and back in the ring, Taichi officially tags in. He continues to attack the knee, but Trent hits an enziguri. Sabre takes out Chuckie and they then double team Trent. Sabre grounds thing and starts twisting Trent up like a pretzel. Trent manages to make the ropes, but Sabre keeps things grounded. Trent slowly battles back with kicks, and a tornado DDT. He needs the tag, and gets it. Chuckie takes out Taichi and lays the boots to Sabre. The missile dropkick follows, but Taichi distracts him. Chuckie knocks him to the floor and hits a plancha, he follows with another plancha on Sabre. Back in and Sabre follows with uppercuts until Chuckie hits a knee strike and DVD for 2. Sabre locks on the hanging kimura, but Chuckie powers up and does the deal with a falcon arrow. Taichi makes the save, and he tags in. He lays in kicks as they double team Chuckie. PK by Sabre, and a head kick follows by Taichi for 2. The pants are off; Chuckie counters the superkick into soul food. Tag to Trent, he heads up top and hits a high cross, but is still favoring his knee. Taichi attacks with leg kicks to the injured knee, but Trent hits a snapdragon and then one on Sabre. He fires up, Taichi cuts off the DDT and follows with a clothesline for 2. He locks on a half crab, Sabre ties up Chuckie in the cobra twist, but Trent makes the ropes. Sabre and Chuckie to the floor, superkick by Taichi is countered but he hits it n the second try and Chuckie makes the save. Sabre ties up Chuckie on the floor, but Trent counters the last ride into a cradle to pull off the win. Trent & Chuckie T defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi @ 15:09 via pin [***] This was good, as Taichi’s shenanigans were kept to a minimum, and when he did them, it led to the heat and main story of the match; it actually meant something for once which is really all I ask. Sabre was great as usual, Chuckie showed good fire, Trent was a great babyface overcoming the odds and Taichi was an asshole in the best way possible.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi : Yujiro and SANADA will start us off. Thy lock up, Yujiro looks to work the arm but SANADA works into a slick escape and they stand off. EVIL and Page now tag in, they trade shoulder tackles, and Page takes him down and Yujiro joins in for double teams as Page finishes with a standing shooting star press for 2. Yujiro lays in chops, SANADA distracts him and EVIL cuts him off and they then double team Page. They all brawl to the floor, and then back in, LIJ isolates Yujiro as SANADA works him over. The paradise lock follows, and SANADA kindly frees him by dropkicking him in the ass. What a guy! EVIL tags in and Yujiro tries to fire up with chops, EVIL shakes them off and rakes the eyes. Yujiro fights back and hits a desperation fisherman’s suplex and tags in Page. Page runs wild, dumps SANADA and hits a fall away slam on EVIL. He dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and the German follows for 2. EVIL manages to fire up and levels Page with a huge lariat. SANADA tags in, and Page levels him with a lariat and tags in Yujiro. Big boot by Yujiro, basement dropkick, and then a scorpion death drop follows for 2. Page is in and they double team SANADA, leading to a near fall. SANADA counters the German, EVIL reruns and they work double teams on Yujiro and SANADA gets 2 after the Saito suplex. They look for magic killer, but Yujiro runs then together and Page hits buckshot lariats on LIJ. Double teams on SANADA follow and EVIL pulls out the ref. EVIL dumps Page, and the magic killer gets 2 as Page pulls out the ref. Page dumps EVIL and then follows with a moonsault to the floor, wiping out LIJ. Back in and Yujiro hits the spinning slam for 2 on SANADA. EVIL cuts off Page, and SANADA scores the win with the O’Connor roll. EVIL & SANADA defeated Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi @ 13:47 via pin [***] This was good overall, with the crowd into the action, and the teams working very well together. Page shined here and they created enough drama to make it feel he and Yujiro could win.

The Standings

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (2-0, 4pts)

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (2-0, 4pts)

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) (2-0, 4pts)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (2-0, 4pts)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (1-1, 2pts)

Juice Robinson & David Finlay (1-1, 2pts)

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare (1-1, 2pts)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (1-1, 2pts)

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi (1-1, 2pts)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (1-1, 2pts)

The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) (0-2, 0pts)

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb (0-2, 0pts)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) (0-2, 0pts)

Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino (0-2, 0pts)

