Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Seven) 11.25.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino @ 7:50 via pin [***]

– Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 8:35 via pin [**¾]

– Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 12:15 via pin [**¾]

– Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Togi Makabe & Toa Henare @ 10:50 via pin [***]

– Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 11:10 via pin [DUD]

– Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Trent & Chuckie T @ 13:25 via pin [***]

– Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi defeated EVIL & SANADA @ 17:15 via pin [****]

– Due to scheduling reasons, and for my sanity, I will be focusing on the WTL matches only.

– This was live, Japanese commentary only.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino : Umino and Page to begin. They work into back and forth with Page scoring with a shoulder tackle. They trade strikes, and Umino takes him down and follows with rights. Yujiro distracts him, Yoshida grabs Page but Page fights them off and hits the fall away slam on Umino and suicide dive on Yoshida. Yujiro works over Umino on the floor and then tags in. He works over Umino, covering for 2. Yujiro grounds things, raking at the face and tags Page back in. Page kicks away at Umino and talks trash, Umino tries to fire up but page beats on him. Umino fights out of the corner, hits a dropkick and tags in Yoshida. Yoshida kicks Yujiro to the floor, hits knee strikes on Page and then a clothesline. He follows with kicks, covering for 2. Page cuts him off, tags in Yujiro and Umino attacks as the lions now double team Yujiro. PK by Yoshida and that gets 2. He works a chicken wing as Umino arm bars Page. Page escapes, makes the save, and Yujiro hits the fisherman’s buster for 2. Yoshida fights back, hits a knee strike and the cradle gets 2. Page kills him with a buckshot lariat and Yujiro finishes things with a DDT. Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino @ 7:50 via pin [***] Good opener with a great sense of urgency and the lions continuing to deliver.

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi : Nakanishi works over Yano early on, whipping him from corner to corner and following with a slam until Ishii distracts him and they all brawl to the floor. Yano undoes a buckle pad, and back in, works over Nakanishi, slamming him to the exposed buckle. Ishii tags in and lays in chops. Nakanishi fires back, but it doesn’t amuse the best wrestle boy big Tom Ishii. Nakanishi lays in head butts, so Ishii drops him and knocks Nagata to the floor. They trade rights, Ishii looks for a suplex but Nakanishi counters and hits a spear. Nagata tags in and lays in kicks on Ishii, Ishii gets annoyed so they trade strikes. Big boot by Nagata, and the overhead belly to belly follows. He lays in more kicks, Ishii fires up and they trade strikes. Nagata takes control, but runs into a powerslam and a German. Nagata battles back and hits the XPLODER, and Ishii is rocked. Tags to Yano and Nakanishi, Nakanishi lays in big rights and a lariat. He does his dance but Ishii attacks and Nagata returns as it breaks down. The dads double team Yano, and Ishii makes the save. Nakanishi now suplexes Ishii and Yano, he and Nagata do the dance and then lock on the arm bar and torture rack. They then isolate Yano, but Yano runs them together, low blow, lariat and Yano cradles Nakanishi or the win. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi @ 8:35 via pin [**¾ ] This was pretty good, with the dads working hard and their interactions with Ishii being really fun.

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima : Kojima and Cobb to begin. Kojima overpowers him to begin, lays the boots to him but Cobb hits a big shoulder tackle and takes control. Elgin and Tenzan tag in and lock up. Tenzan lays in a kick and rights, rakes the eyes and they trade shoulder tackles. Tenzan with a head butt but Elgin mows him down, hits a slam and slingshot splash for 2. Tenzan fires back with Mongolian chops, tags in Kojima, and they both attack with Mongolian chops. Double teams follow and Kojima covers for 2. They trade strikes and chops, and Tenzan tags in as the dads are surly tonight and work double teams. Tenzan follows with head butts, and a suplex for 2. Elgin fires up and makes the comeback, tagging in Cobb and he goes dad tossing with suplexes. The slam and standing moonsault gets 2 on Tenzan. Tenzan cuts him off with a spin kick; tags in Kojima and machinegun chops follow. The corner forearm connects but Elgin makes the save. The double team back breaker follows on Kojima. Elgin tags in and Kojima fights them off, hits a DDT and he and Elgin trade strikes. Elgin rocks him with a rolling elbow, but Kojima hits a desperation brainbuster. Cobb cuts him off, Elgin hits a German, and they hit the just botch the fuck out of the powerbomb/backstabber attempt, twice. The dads hit the Tencozy cutter on Elgin for 2. Kojima hits a lariat on Elgin for 2. Kojima lariats Cobb, but walks into an Elgin superkick. Elgin then hits a lariat and tiger driver for 2. The buckle bomb and Elgin finish it. Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima @ 12:15 via pin [**¾] This had potential and was going well until the horrible botch in the middle, which led to further timing issues down the stretch. The homestretch saved it a bit, so we’ll call it pretty good overall. Tenzan’s horrifyingly disfigured ankle still haunts my dreams.

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Juice and Makabe to begin, it will be interesting to see if Makabe actually takes a bump in this match. They work into some back and forth and Henare tags in, as does Finlay. Lock up and into counters right away, and Henare starts hitting arm drags and hip tosses. He follows with a shoulder tackle, and then runs into a Finlay dropkick. Juice tags back in and hits a suplex for 2. He and Finlay now work double teams, and Finlay connects with a suplex for 2. Juice back in, and Henare fires up with chops but Juice takes him down and hits a senton. Finlay back in and he hits a senton. Henare hits a desperation backdrop and tags in Makabe. He hits shoulder blocks on both opponents, and follows with corner clotheslines, and a northern lights for 2. Finlay hits a spinning back elbow and Makabe actually takes a legit bump, likely his first of the tour. Juice tags in, lays in jabs, and a dropkick and spinebuster for 2. Makabe fights off the juice box, and they work into a double down. Henare tags in, lays in rights, and a big shoulder tackle. The clothesline and dead lift suplex follows and that gets 2. Henare sets, and Juice cuts off the spear, but Henare gets it the second time and covers for 2. Finlay blind tags in and double teams Henare but Makabe makes the save. Makabe cuts them off with lariats, which they sell like death. He and Henare isolate Finlay; big shoulder tackle off the ropes by Henare and that gets 2. Makabe and Juice brawl on the floor, Henare hits the pop up Samoan drop for 2. Finlay then cradles him to get the win. Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Togi Makabe & Toa Henare @ 10:50 via pin [***] This was good, with clean and consistent action through out; Juice, Finlay & Henare worked really hard and Makabe even took a bump.

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka : In a shocking turn of events. Suzuki & Iizuka attack during the Guerrillas entrance and we get floor brawling. Iizuka and Tonga brawl into the ring and right back out. That leads to crows brawling and Suzuki kicking Jado’s ass and trying to rip off Loa’s arm. This lasts for over 4-minutes as Suzuki frees Iizuka from his mask and biting has begun. Suzuki works over Tonga with strikes and kicks, and follows with a PK for 2. Tonga fights off the Gotch, Jado hits Suzuki with the kendo and Loa slams him on the floor. Jado continues with kendo shots, and back in, Tonga hits a dropkick and tags in Loa. The Angle slam gets 2. The Guerrillas double team Suzuki and Tonga covers for 2. Suzuki fights back, gets the sleeper and Iizuka is in. He and Suzuki double team Tonga, Iizuka uses his rope to choke out Tonga and Loa makes the save. Iizuka fights off double teams with biting, including Jado. Suzuki back in, sleeper on Tonga, Iizuka gets the iron fingers and Jado’s in, ref bump, iron finger shot to Loa. Kendo shot by Jado. Gun stun and that’s all. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 11:10 via pin [DUD] 11-minutes of bullshit, let us never speak of this again.

Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Trent & Chuckie T : In a shocking turn of events, KES attacks before the bell but Trent & Chuckie fight them off as they brawl on the floor. Archer quickly cuts them off and drags Trent into the crowd for some mandated brawling. Archer hits an apron chokeslam on Trent and then they roll Chuckie in and Archer beats on him. Chuckie tries to fight, but he’s quickly double teamed and worked over in the KES corner. Smith follows with kicks and chokes him out in the ropes. Chuckie does his best to fire back, but is constantly cut off. Archer tags in and after a few attacks, misses a corner charge but Smith pulls Trent to the floor to stop the tag. Archer now grounds things, hits a slam and tags in Smith. He follows with a suplex for 2. Archer attacks Trent again, Chuckie hits a desperation jawbreaker, but here’s no one to tag. He fights off a powerbomb with a flatliner, and finally tags in Trent. The high cross follows, hits a clothesline, and dumps Smith. The suicide dive follows, and Chuckie follows with a tope to wipe out KES and Trent follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Trent hits the tornado DDT and running knee strike for 2. Smith manages to cut him off, and the bridging slam gets 2. He takes Trent up top and then pulls him down and into a German and another. Trent counters the third, but eats a buckle bomb and chokeslam for 2. It breaks down, Chuckie hits a knee strike on Smith and Archer dumps him. Trent counters the chokeslam, Chuckie saves him from a killer bomb, and Trent counters out of blackout. Tag to Chuckie, he dropkicks Archer and follows with a knee strike. Smith attacks, but Chuckie runs them together, but eats a killer bomb and Chuckie counters into a cradle for 2. The second killer bomb finished it. Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Trent & Chuckie T @ 13:25 via pin [***] This was good as it played off of their past matches well.

EVIL & SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi : EVIL and Sabre to begin and EVIL attacks, looking to fuck up his day for that attack after the Jericho attack. Zack fires back, but EVIL hits a slam and tags in SANADA, but Zack fights off the paradise lock. SANADA hits a dropkick, takes out Taichi and tags in EVIL for double teams on Sabre. Taichi distracts EVIL, allowing Sabre to attack the arm and take control. This leads to floor brawling, and Taichi attacking EVIL with a chair. Sabre works over SANADA with uppercuts and Taichi then posts EVIL. Sabre now starts picking apart the arm, grounding things back in the ring. Taichi tags in and lays the boots to EVIL, and continues to attack the arm. Sabre tags back in and is basically trying to rip off EVIL’s arm as Taichi knocks SANADA to the floor. Sabre is a great grapple boy here. Taichi tags in and EVIL slowly fires back but Taichi keeps cutting him off with kicks to the arm. EVIL hits the desperation superkick and tags in SANADA. Dropkick on Taichi, one for Sabre, and another sends Taichi to the floor. SANADA follows with a plancha, and back in and SANADA hits a RANA. Taichi fires back with kicks and Sabre hits a PK. EVIL makes the save, the pants are off, and Taichi’s superkick is countered and SANADA rolls into skull end. Taichi escapes and hits the superkick for 2. Taichi drags SANADA to his feet, but SANADA counters last ride and EVIL is in and they run through a series of double teams for 2. Sabre breaks up the magic killer, but SANADA gets skull end on Taichi and they then hit magic killer and Sabre makes the save again. EVIL & Sabre brawl to the floor, and SANADA then eats knees on the moonsault and cradles SANADA for a great near fall. Wholesale changes to Sabre & EVIL, they beat the hell out of each other, but Sabre attacks the arm, working a hanging kimura. EVIL counters into a fisherman’s buster and hits darkness falls for 2. He looks for banshee muzzle, but Sabre counters into the European clutch for another great near fall. Sabre now rolls into an arm bar, transitions into a triangle, but EVIL powerbombs him to escape. Sabre counters everything is evil into the cobra twist, but SANADA gets skull end and Taichi is in with the mic stand shot and then accidentally hits Sabre. Superkick into thee Zack diver finishes EVIL as he looked for everything is evil. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi defeated EVIL & SANADA @ 17:15 via pin [****] For me this was the first great match of the tournament so far. The whole match was structured around the EVIL vs. Sabre issues, which led to a great story, good, heat, and a really energetic and heated closing stretch filled with some great near falls, and in the end, Sabre overcoming EVIL once again, which saves the blow off for a big single match in 2019.

The Standings

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (3-1, 6pts)

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) (3-1, 6pts)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (3-1, 6pts)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (3-1, 6pts)

Juice Robinson & David Finlay (3-1, 6pts)

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (3-1, 6pts)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2-2, 4pts)

The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) (2-2, 4pts)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (2-2, 4pts)

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi (1-3, 2pts)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) (1-3, 2pts)

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare (1-3, 3pts)

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb (1-3, 2pts)

Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino (0-4, 0pts)

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”