Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Six) 11.24.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Yujiro Takahashi & Adam Page defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 15:06 via pin [**½]

– Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 11:05 via pin [**½]

– Ishii & Yano defeated Killer Elite Squad @ 14:07 via pin [**]

– Due to scheduling reasons, and for my sanity, I will be focusing on the WTL matches only.

– This is VOD, one camera, no commentary.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Yujiro Takahashi & Adam Page vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. : Taichi stalls forever, and then the bell rings and he stalls even more. Yujiro is in to start with him, they try to out heel each other with eye rakes and a spirited game of “I’ve got your nose.” Yujiro bites him, eye rake by Taichi, and Yujiro hits a clothesline and tags in Page. Sabre joins him and immediately looks to out grapple him. They work into a spirited exchange and Page escapes, but Sabre attacks the leg and grounds him. Page now starts overpowering Sabre, hits a big boot and Yujiro tags in and hits a leg drop for 2. Quick tags back to page and double teams follow for 2. Sabre grounds Page and Taichi takes out Yujiro and they brawl on the floor. Taichi uses a chair as Sabre has control in the ring. Taichi tags in and continues to attack Page’s arm, following up on Sabre’s work. Sabre knocks Yujiro to the floor, while Taichi continues to work over Page. Back in and Page tries to fire up, and finally hits a big lariat. Tag to Yujiro, he stun guns Sabre and woks over Taichi. Sabre cuts him off with a hanging kimura, but Yujiro counters with a suplex for 2. Sabre quickly grounds him, tags in Taichi, and Yujiro cuts him off with the slop drop and tags in Page. Page lays in rights, they trade, and Taichi fires back with kicks. Taichi accidentally knocks Sabre to he floor, fall away slam and a plancha by Page follow. He then hits a suicide dive, brings Taichi back in and hits strikes and a German for 2. Taichi cuts him off, Sabre back in and hits a PK; head kick by Taichi gets 2. The pants are off, Page counters the superkick but runs into a lariat for 2. Sabre takes the ref, Taichi hits Yujiro with the mic stand, but Page superkicks him and hits the buckshot lariat for 2. Page rolls into rite of passage, Taichi escapes and hits an enziguri. Page counters last ride, ref bump, and Yujiro hits Taichi with the mic stand and Page hits rite of passage for the win. Yujiro Takahashi & Adam Page defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. @ 15:06 via pin [**½] This was a solid, but bland house show style match.

The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan : Loa and Kojima to begin. They look to work the power game to begin, trading shoulder tackles until Loa lays in strikes. Kojima finally takes him down, but Loa pops back up and drops Kojima. Tenzan tags in and so does Tonga. They lock up; Tonga takes control and steals the Mongolian chops. He tries a head butt, which was a poor choice and Tenzan now lays in chops and a head butt to take control. Kojima in, knocks Loa to the floor, and they double team Tonga, but Tonga pulls Kojima to the floor and works him over while Loa attacks Tenzan. The Guerrillas isolate Tenzan, keeping him grounded. Loa hits repeated elbow drops, but Tenzan kicks out. Tonga tags back in for some double teams, lays in strikes, and knocks Kojima to the floor. The crowd tries to rally Tenzan, but Tonga beats him down and tags Loa back in. He maintains the heat, but Tenzan hits a head butt and spin kick. Wholesale changes to Kojima & Tonga Kojima lights him up with corner chops and then fires away on Loa. The corner forearm connects and Kojima heads up top but Loa slams him off. The Guerrillas take control and hit double teams and cover for 2. Tenzan makes the save, dumps Tonga, and Loa runs into the Tencozy cutter for 2. Tonga in, it breaks down, and he eats a Tencozy cutter. Kojima fires up for a lariat, but Jado hits him with a kendo stick and we get a ref bump. Koji cutter on Loa, but we have no ref and get a phantom pin. Jado trips up Kojima, Loa then runs into Jado and Kojima hits the lariat for the win. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 11:05 via pin [**½] This was another solid, but shenanigan filled match, with the babyfaces overcoming the heels to win.

Killer Elite Squad vs. Ishii & Yano : KES attack at the bell, dumping Ishii and isolating Yano. Ishii is quickly back in and KES hit slams on both and they all brawl to the floor and into the crowd. Smith beats down Yano, rolls him back in and Archer pummels him with corner attacks. Smith tags in and keeps Yano grounded, working a camel clutch as Archer attacks Ishii on the floor. Smith now works an abdominal stretch, but gets caught using the ropes and has to break. Archer back in and the slow pummeling of Yano continues. Archer follows with suplexes, three of them, and Smith tags in. He grounds things, but Yano makes the ropes. He tries to fire back, but Smith lays in kicks and covers for 2. Yano gets a takedown and tags in Ishii. He hits shoulder tackles, but Smith takes him down. The bridging suplex follows for 2. Ishii fights off a powerbomb, and finally hits a German. They trade strikes, Archer tags in and Ishii fights and runs into big boots. Archer looks for a suplex, but Ishii fights him off and hits one and tags in Yano. He removes a buckle pad, Archer takes it away, but Yano hits a hair slam takedown. Archer quickly cuts him off with a pounce, Smith is back in and they work double teams and cover for 2. They call for the killer bomb, Ishii makes the save, and gets dumped. Yano tries to fight, but they hit a Hart attack. The killer bomb gets 2 as Ishii makes the save. Ishii fights off a killer bomb, dumps Smith and Yano low blows Archer into a lariat for the win. Ishii & Yano defeated Killer Elite Squad @ 14:07 via pin [**] This was ok, but felt really bland and long with the overly boring heat on Yano. It was a total house show main event event.

The Standings

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) (3-0, 6pts)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (3-0, 6pts)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2-1, 4pts)

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (2-1, 4pts)

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (2-1, 2pts)

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (2-1, 4pts)

Juice Robinson & David Finlay (2-1, 4pts)

The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) (1-2, 2pts)

Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (1-2, 2pts)

Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi (1-1, 2pts)

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) (1-2, 2pts)

Togi Makabe & Toa Henare (1-2, 2pts)

Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb (0-3, 0pts)

Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino (0-3, 0pts)

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”