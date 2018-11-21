Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Three) 11.20.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Togi Makabe & Toa Henare defeated Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata @ 9:52 via pin [**½]

– Killer Elite Squad defeated Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb @ 11:10 via pin [***]

– Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 10:40 via pin [**½]

– Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 13:07 via pin [***½]

Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata vs. Togi Makabe & Toa Henare : Nagata and Makabe to begin. They lock up, Nagata looks to work the arm but they work into a stand off. They trade shoulder tackles, work to the ropes and Henare tags in as does Nakanishi. The lock up, working for position and Henare lays in rights. Nakanishi fires back with chops, a clothesline, and dumps Makabe. Nagata in and they work double teams on Henare as Nakanishi hits a chop from the top. Nagata back in and grounds things, keeping the heat on Henare. He then lights him up with kicks, but Henare cuts him off with a suplex and tags in Makabe. He strolls mildly, laying in corner strikes on Nagata, they trade, and Makabe hits the clothesline for 2. Nagata fires back with an XPLODER. Henare tags in and hits a flying tackle. The Samoan drop follows for 2. They trade strikes, but Nagata quickly grounds him with an arm bar. Makabe makes the save, Nakanishi tags in and hits a clothesline and dumps Makabe. Nakanishi does his little dance, and hits the clothesline for 2. Henare fights off the torture rack once, but Nakanishi gets it the second time. Makabe makes the save, it breaks down, and Nakanishi spears Makabe for 2. Makabe fires up with clotheslines, Henare flies in with the top rope shoulder tackle, and the king kong knee drop finishes Nakanishi. Togi Makabe & Toa Henare defeated Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata @ 9:52 via pin [**½] While on the slow side, this was a perfectly solid match with Henare standing out and showing good selling and fire.

Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith vs. Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb : They brawl at the bell, Cobb & Elgin clear out Archer ad follow with double teams on Smith. Smith cuts off Cobb with kicks, tags in Archer but Cobb gets a delayed suplex hands him off to Elgin, who hands him back and Cobb finishes the suplex. Smith distracts Cobb, allowing Archer to hit a pounce as they all brawl to the floor. KES take control as they beat down the big lads. Back in and Archer maintains control on Cobb, Smith tags in and looks for a suplex but Cobb is a big strong boy and fights it off. Smith lays in clubbing strikes and then gets the suplex for 2. Archer tags in and they maintain the heat on Cobb, hitting clotheslines and knocking Elgin to the floor. Cobb fights of the chokeslam with an Angle slam and we get wholesale changes. Elgin runs wild on Smith, hits a missile dropkick, and a German for 2. They work into counters, Elgin lays in strikes, but Smith cuts him off with a Saito suplex for 2. Archer back in, Elgin works them both over with kicks, avoids the Hart attack and hits a DDT. Tag to Cobb, who lays in corner clotheslines on Archer. The swinging Saito and standing moonsault gets 2. Elgin in and they both lay in clotheslines on Archer, and the powerbomb/backstabber combo platter gets 2. Smith tags in and KES work double teams on Elgin, dumping Cobb, but Cobb manages to make the save. They hit him with a Hart attack; Elgin fights off the killer bomb, slams Smith and superkicks Archer. Archer cuts him off with a black hole slam and the killer bomb finishes it. Killer Elite Squad defeated Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb @ 11:10 via pin [***] This was a good little hoss battle, a little low energy, but the kind of match they should have been working.

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka : Suzuki-gun shockingly attacks before the bell, leading to brawling. Yano undoes a buckle pad, attacks Iizuka, but gets whipped to the exposed buckle. We now get the Suzuki-gun mandated floor brawling section, the only saving grace being Suzuki & Ishii trying to kill each other. Back in and Suzuki is a one man wrecking machine, working submissions on Ishii & Yano at the same time. But it quickly goes to shit with Iizuka biting time. Suzuki works a hanging arm bar on Yano, and Iizuka bites him some more. Yano manages to fire back, Ishii tags in and starts trading with Suzuki. Ishii is fired the fuck up, they continue to trade, yell at each other, and then work into a double down. Suzuki manages to lock on the choke, Ishii escapes, Iizuka takes out Yano and Ishii hits shoulder tackles and they trade again and into anther double down. Yano and Iizuka tag in, biting from Iizuka, Yano slaps his head and scores a takedown and a cradle for 2. Iizuka back to biting, Ishii cuts him off but Suzuki is in as it breaks down. They double team Yano, Iizuka chokes him out with his rope, PK by Suzuki and that gets 2. Iizuka gets the iron fingers, Ishii takes out Suzuki and Yano low blows Iizuka and pins him. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 10:40 via pin [**½] The Iizuka stuff continues to be the dirt worst every time out, but Ishii vs. Suzuki ruled as always; we’ll call this solid just because they saved it from being shit.

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Juice and Tonga to begin. Juice quickly lays in jabs, and follows with arm drags and grounds things. Finlay tags in and continues to focus on the arm as he and Juice work quick tags and double teams. Finlay accidentally hits Juice, allowing Loa to tag in, but Juice and Finlay rebound with dropkicks. They follow with planchas to the floor, Jado distracts Finlay and the Guerrillas take control as we get floor brawling. Back in and Loa takes the heat, hits a slam and follows with elbow drops for 2. They now double team Finlay, dump him, and that allows Jado to attack with the kendo stick. Back in and Loa grounds the action, tags in Tonga, and he continues to work him over. Finlay fires back, but is immediately cut off. Finlay hits a desperation flapjack and tags in Juice. Juice runs wild on Loa and hits a spinebuster on Tonga. The leg lariat on Loa connects, and Juice heads up top and hits the high cross for 2. Loa battles back, but Juice hits the full nelson slam for 2. Finlay tags back in and they work double teams on Loa and then Tonga. Standing sentons follow and they attack with clotheslines and cannonballs. Jado distracts them, but they take out Loa with the double flapjack. Loa runs them together, but Finlay hits a back breaker for 2. Loa counters the stun gun, kendo shot by Jado and Loa covers for 2. Tonga dumps Juice, and the powerbomb/neck breaker combo follows for 2 on Finlay. Juice saves Finlay from guerrilla warfare, and he hits the stunner on Tonga. Loa cuts him off and looks for ape shit, but Finlay cradles him for 2. Apeshit then finishes Finlay. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 13:07 via pin [***½] This was a very good and energetic tag match. When they want to, The Guerrillas can deliver quality matches, and Juice and Finlay are a really good tandem who always work well together and sell like champs for their opponents. The other real success here was the fact that they managed to get the crowd into it, and that’s because Juice 7 Finlay are great babyfaces while they absolutely hate the Guerrillas. This was very enjoyable, and the only thing that wasn’t good was the Jado shit, which I am already over.

The Standings

1. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (2-0, 4pts)

1. Killer Elite Squad (Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (2-0, 4pts)

3. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) (1-0, 2pts)

3. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) (1-0, 2pts)

3. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) (1-0, 2pts)

3. Juice Robinson & David Finlay (1-1, 2pts)

3. Togi Makabe & Toa Henare (1-1, 2pts)

3. Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano (1-1, 2pts)

3. Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi (1-1, 2pts)

10. Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino (0-1, 0pts)

10. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan (0-1, 0pts)

10. The Elite (Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi) (0-1, 0pts)

10. Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb (0-2, 0pts)

10. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka) (0-2, 0pts)

