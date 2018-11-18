Csonka’s NJPW WTL (Day Two) 11.18.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 11:20 via pin [*]

– Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano @ 16:30 via referee stoppage [**¾]

– EVIL & SANADA defeated Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin @ 17:40 via pin [***½]

– Due to scheduling reasons, and for my sanity, I will be focusing on the WTL matches only .

On the undercard, they set Goto vs. Ibushi for the NEVER Title, likely at WrestleKingdom 13.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer vs. Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka : The Suzuki-gun lads all brawl before the bell to the shock of no one. Smith hits a delayed suplex on Iizuka Suzuki works over Archer. After about three minutes they work into the ring. It doesn’t last long as KES take it back to the floor, work over Suzuki for some crowd brawling. Suzuki and Smith roll back in and Smith misses a knee strike, and Suzuki attacks and hits the PK. Smith fires up and Suzuki hits another. The third takes him down and Suzuki covers for 2. Suzuki looks for the Gotch, Smith fights so Suzuki lay sin knees and a hanging guillotine. Smith powers out with an overhead suplex. Tag to Archer and he runs wild on Suzuki with corner attacks. Suzuki fires back, they trade chops and laugh at each other. Suzuki starts to light him up and then gets the choke. Iizuka tags in, time for biting. Iizuka chokes out Archer with his rope and covers for 2. Suzuki dumps Smith, Iizuka gets the iron fingers and Smith saves Archer and it breaks down. They double team Suzuki and more biting from Iizuka. Archer hits the pounce and the killer bomb mercifully finishes this. Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer defeated Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka @ 11:20 via pin [*] This wasn’t good at all and went way too long. Lots of lackadaisical brawling and biting from Iizuka. The only good part was the Suzuki striking exchanges. Lets never talk of this again.

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi : Yano and Taichi to begin. They stall for 90-seconds and Sabre tags in. Yano tags out to Ishii. Ishii fights of the submissions until Sabre attacks the neck and grounds things while Taichi takes Yano to the floor for brawling. Sabre now attacks the arm of Ishii, Taichi joins in and he takes over. They work quick tags and isolate Ishii, with Sabre grounding him and focusing on the arm. Ishii starts firing back, but is quickly cut off. Taichi back in, but Ishii fires back and hits a powerslam. Tag to Yano, removes a buckle pad and then another. Taichi hits him with the other pad, hair pulling and eye raking follows until Yano slams Taichi to the exposed buckle, rips his pants off and cradles him for 2. Taichi rakes the eyes, hair pull by Yano and Ishii tags in and Taichi sends him to the exposed buckle and hits an enziguri. They trade chop and kicks, head butt by Ishii but Taichi hits a lariat. Sabre tags in and goes right after the arm. Ishii fires up with forearms, but Sabre takes him down. Ishii blocks the PK and is cut off by double teams. Taichi takes out Yano, Sabre locks on the cobra twist as Taichi lays in kicks. Sabre cranks back on the arm but Ishii makes the ropes. Yano cuts him off, and runs wild with take downs and a belly to belly. Sabre hits the exposed buckle, German by Ishii and that gets 2. Sabre counters the sliding lariat into a cradle for 2. Yano makes the save, Taichi dumps him and follows to the floor. PK by Sabre, and the cradle gets 2. Lariat by Ishii and Sabre kicks out at 2. Sabre counters the brainbuster and transitions to an arm bar. Ishii powers up and into a powerbomb, Yano makes the save. Mic stand shot by Taichi. Ishii starts to fade as Sabre keeps the triangle and the ref stops it. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano @ 16:30 via referee stoppage [**¾] It was slow early on but worked its way into a pretty good match thanks to the Ishii vs. Sabre closing stretch. It did a good job of adding to the build for their WrestleKingdom match, but went a bit too long.

Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin vs. EVIL & SANADA : Cobb and SANADA to begin. SANADA looks to grapple with Cobb, which is ill-advised. Cobb tosses him across the ring, tags in Elgin, and they work double teams and Elgin covers for 2. SANADA picks up the pace, attacks the knee and tags in EVIL. Elgin cuts him off, works a delayed suplex, tags in Cobb and hands him off, and Cobb hands him back to Elgin to finish it off. Elgin follows with strikes, gets the cradle for2 but SANADA attacks and EVIL attacks Cobb. EVIL works over Elgin on the floor, and wraps the chair around Elgin’s head and posts him. Back in and SANADA hits a suplex, covering for 2. LIJ now work double teams, and the EVIL senton gets 2. EVIL takes out Cobb, but Elgin makes the comeback with a tornado DDT. The dropkick on EVIL follows, and tags in Cobb. He starts suplexing EVIL around the ring, but EVIL counters the standing moonsault with knees. SANADA tags in, and the dropkick follows. Cobb fires back and the fall away slam follows. Elgin works over EVIL and tags in with big forearm strikes. The suicide dive follows. Clotheslines on SANADA connect, and then a back breaker connects. SANADA counters the German, eats a superkick and Elgin follows with a German for 2. EVIL in to make the save, it breaks down and LIJ take control, Skull end on Elgin by SANADA as EVIL works banshee muzzle on Cobb. Cobb powers out and escapes while also saving Elgin. They double team SANADA with a powerbomb/backstabber combo platter for 2. EVIL dumps Cobb, enziguri by Elgin but SANADA hits a dropkick and locks on skull end. The magic killer connects but Cobb makes the save. EVIL dumps Cobb, SANADA slams Elgin and the moonsault misses. Cobb hits a big lariat on EVIL and its the swinging Saito for 2. They isolate EVIL, Elgin takes him up top and hits the superplex and Cobb hits the standing moonsault for a great near fall. SANADA saves EVIL from tour of the islands, and the magic killer on Cobb connects. SANADA takes out Elgin, and EVIL hits everything is EVIL for the win. EVIL & SANADA defeated Jeff Cobb & Michael Elgin @ 17:40 via pin [***½] On night two, this math is the early leader in the clubhouse as the best match. The match was very good, mostly a hoss battle with SANADA playing the change of pace guy very well. LIJ work very well as a team, and while they stepped away from being a regular team most of the year, slipped right back into things like it was no issue. Say what you will about Elgin, but he’s very good and was on his game here. Cobb & EVIL showed really good chemistry again, playing off of their recent ROH match, and the closing stretch was really good and had some great near falls. This was very enjoyable.

The Standings

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 2pts. (1-0)

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 2pts. (1-0)

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2pts. (1-0)

* Chuckie T & Trent: 2pts. (1-0)

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 2pts. (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 2pts. (1-0)

* EVIL & SANADA: 2pts. (1-0)

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 0pts. (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 0pts. (0-1)

* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 0pts. (0-1)

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 0pts. (0-1)

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0pts. (0-1)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 0pts. (0-1)

* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 0pts. (0-1)

– End scene.

