Csonka’s NWA Powerrr 4.21.20 Review  

Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 4.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kamille defeated Maddie Max @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– We open with a video package, highlighting the history between NWA Champion Nick Aldis & his a insurance policy Kamille, Aldis’ run with the championship, & Kamille’s silence in the NWA. It also showcased her attack on Allisyn Kay and what appeared to be intentions towards facing Thunder Rosa.

Kamille vs. Maddie Max : Kamille attacks at the bell, works her over in the corner and starts tossing her around. The corner splash and slam follows, Max fires back but is quickly cut off. Kamille hits the leg lariat, follows with stomps and takes her up top. Max fires back, the high cross is caught and Kamille hits the Finlay roll; the spear finishes it. Kamille defeated Maddie Max @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be, a sub three-minute squash to show off Kamille’s game a bit. Her stuff looked good and clean, but she also has a great presence and look. I’m interested to see what she’ll do in an extended outing with someone of skill, like a Kay or Rosa.

– Post match, Galli tries to interview Kamille, she backs him off and leaves.

– This leads to a Kamille video, where she talks about being called a bitch & cocky, and they are all true. Life made her this way, she didn’t try to be great, she just was. People turn against you when your gifted, she was shunned for being too good in softball, putting their kids in danger so she started playing with the men. He stats were so good, parents kept track to make sure her numbers weren’t padded. She’s hated by peers, adults and has no respect for anyone since she’s an elite athlete. Wrestling came easy, was hired as Aldis’ insurance policy because she could take care of business. No frail liability, someone who could take a hit and give one back. Every one questions why she doesn’t speak but she lets her actions speak for her instead. Nothing she does is random, she sent a message to Kay, Rosa, & Melina. She will end all the whispers, don’t worry about the future, worry about what she’s doing now. “I am here to end all of you.”

