Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 1.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NWA TV Title Tournament Match: Zane Dawson defeated Dave Dawson @ 3:55 via pin [**]

– Melina defeated Ashley Vox @ 3:00 via pin [**]

– Aron Stevens & The Question Mark defeated Eddie Kingston & Homicide @ 4:55 via pin [**¾]

– If Team Morton Wins, He Gets an NWA Title Show: Team Morton defeated Team Aldis @ 9:20 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights of last week’s show and highlights of Aldis invading ROH over the weekend.

– Galli & Bennett welcome us to the show. Marquez interviews the Rock & Roll Express. Ricky talks about tonight’s main event and says you can’t put out his flame. They always put the fans first, these new guys don’t understand that they paved the way to make millions. He’s just like the fans, he has to go to work every day to make his money and pay his bills. It’s all that matters to him. He’s fought the best in the world, the best tag teams, and the best singles and if his team wins tonight he gets a title shot. Lace em up because it will happen.

– The TV Title tournament brackets are revealed for Hard Times: Tim Storm vs. the winner of the Dawsons match, & Ricky Starks vs. an outside opponent to be named next week. Zicky Dice vs. an outside opponent to be named next week and the Question Mark vs. the winner of Murdoch & Latimer (taking place next week).

– Dice & Starks get promo time and Dice runs down Starks. Stark calls him a broke as Guy Fieri, took Aldis to his limit and Dice is nothing to him. He’s coming to win the tournament. Dice says

NWA TV Title Tournament Match: Zane Dawson vs. Dave Dawson : They lockup and separate. Test of strength follows, Zane attacks and they trade shoulder tackles. Dave cuts him off, they trade and Zane hits a flying shoulder tackle for 2. They work into counters, dropkick by Dave and that gets 2. Dave talks shit and Zane favors his injured hand, side steps a charge and follows with elbow strikes. He follows with chops, Dave fires back and attacks the injured hand. The ref backs him off, cast shot by Zane and he wins. Zane Dawson defeated Dave Dawson @ 3:55 via pin [**] This was an ok match as they played up the Zane injury well.

– We now get footage of Aldis invading ROH.

– Ken Anderson & Colt Cabana talk about their recent issues and Colt believes in Ken, and their team.

Melina vs. Ashley Vox : Vox attacks with a dropkick, Melina fires back and hits a face buster. She grounds Vox, slams her to the buckles but Vox hits a head scissors. The cannonball misses, Melina lays the boots to her and chokes her out in the ropes. Melina stuns her off the ropes. Vox fires back, hits a head butt and Melina cuts her off with kicks. Vox then cradles her for 2. Melina grounds her, Vox again fires back, they trade and Melina hits the final cut for the win. Melina defeated Ashley Vox @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was fine for the time given, Vox continues to be a great babyface.

– Melina says the title is next and her team has dominated. Allysin Kay arrives and Melina tells her to wait for next week and that Kay will be destroyed. Kay wants to fight now.

– More on Aldis invading ROH, claiming ROH came to his town and he sent a message. He has unfinished business with Marty Scurll. He reminds us that he beat Marty already, and Marty couldn’t face him. He calls out Flip Gordon and challenges him at Hard Justice; it’s official.

– Pope is with Homicide & Kingston and he’s here to get them their opportunity that keeps alluding them. he runs down Stevens and the Question Mark, and wants Stevens to prove himself. Homicide says he’s cleared and ready to go. Pope says other have stumbled into title matches, while these two guys are a real team, they are blood and brothers. Pope was really great here.

Eddie Kingston & Homicide vs. Aron Stevens & The Question Mark : Pope is at ringside. Stevens and Kingston begin with Kingston taking early control and Stevens powdering. Back in and Kingston controls, Homicide tags in for double teams and covers for 2. He mocks the karataaaaaaaaaay and follows with the corner splash. He misses a second, favoring the injured shoulder but hits a clothesline. Stevens attacks the arm, taking control and isolates him as divorce court follows for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with a slam. The elbow drop connects and Stevens keeps things grounded. Homicide fires back, Stevens takes out Kingston and grounds Homicide again. Homicide fights back, Kingston rushes in and attacks Stevens. Question Mark hits the Mogrovian spike and Homicide is cut of, Mogrovian spike to Homicide and Stevens pins Homicide., Aron Stevens & The Question Mark defeated Eddie Kingston & Homicide @ 4:55 via pin [**¾] Pretty good little match with a smart and basic story and Stevens continuing to ride the coattails of the Question Mark.

– Strictly Business arrives and Aldis runs down the sharks backstage, he was warned about Steiner but Steiner helped to nurture him. Steiner is holding a bad looking replica title and praises Aldis. He appreciates him for bringing him here to beat someone up and just wants to punch someone in the face. He’s heavily censored here as he runs down the crowd as fat asses. His belt is a NWA tag championship and one he and Rick made famous as they are the greatest. He runs down the Rock and Rolls and will beat them down because he’s never liked them.

Team Morton (Robert Gibson, Eli Drake, & Tim Storm) vs. Team Aldis (Scott Steiner, Royce Isaacs, & Thomas Lattimer) : Morton, Kamille, & Aldis are at ringside. Lattimer and Drake begin, with Lattimer controlling until Drake cuts him off. Gibson in and double teams follow. Gibson follows with strikes, Tim tags in and takes over, working the arm. The running boot and neck breaker follows for 2. Isaacs tags in and Tim hits a fall away slam. The running boot follows for 2. Gibson back in and follows with rights. Drake tags in for double teams, hits the powerslam and elbow drop for 2. Lattimer cuts him off as Isaacs attacks. Steiner tags in and delivers chops. The belly to belly follows for 2. Lattimer back in and he delivers strikes. He follows with a cravat, grounding Drake. Drake fires back, but Lattimer cuts him off and covers for 2. Isaacs in, he grounds Drake and maintains control. Drake fights to his feet, but is pulled back down. Drake again fights to his feet, fires back, but Isaacs hits a belly to back suplex for 2. Steiner tags back in, delivers chops and an overhead belly to belly for 2. Lattimer joins in for double teams, Isaacs tags in and hits a clothesline. Lattimer tags back in and covers for 2. Drake fires up and fights to his feet, hits a DDT and tags in Gibson. He runs wild, and the sunset flip gets 2. The sleeper follows, Lattimer makes the save, it breaks down and Drake stuns Isaacs as Gibson cradles him foe the win. Team Morton defeated Team Aldis @ 9:20 via pin [***] This was a good, fun, and basic little trios match and IN THE YEAR OF OUR LORD 2020 RICKT MORTON IS CHALLENGING FOR THE NWA CHAMPIONSHIP!

