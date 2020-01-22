Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 1.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Thunder Rosa defeated Tasha Steelz @ 2:45 via pin [NR]

– TV Title Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch defeated Tom Lattimer @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Allysin Kay defeated Marti Belle @ 4:50 via pin [**½]

– TV Title Tournament Last Chance Qualifier Gauntlet Match: Ken Anderson @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis defeated Ricky Morton @ 11:05 via pin [***¼]

– Robert Gibson arrives and talks about Ricky’s NWA Title shot tonight. They are like brothers and he’s thrilled to help him get this chance tonight.

Thunder Rosa vs. Tasha Steelz : This is a rematch from Into the Fire. They get right to it, Steelz picks up the pace and get a cradle for 2. Rosa cuts her off with a superkick, chokes he rout in the ropes but Steelz fires back until she’s cut off and Rosa grounds the action. Rosa talks some shit, delivers strikes and follows with a trio of neck breakers. Steelz starts to fire back, finally takes Rosa down and flies off the ropes into a dropkick. Rosa finishes her with a sitout driver. Thunder Rosa defeated Tasha Steelz @ 2:45 via pin [NR] This was short, but action packed and the rise of Rosa continues.

– Nick Aldis announces a cal to action against ROH & Marty Scurll as he’s coming to Free Enterprise to take care of business. They face in a tag match on that show.

– Royce Isaacs and May Valentine arrive. Isaacs says Aldis is the champion and business is booming. Galli brings up Isaacs having a losing streak, and Isaacs blows him off. Galli says he stated losing because of Valentine, an Isaacs reveals they haven’t slept together. She says she is pure and they are waiting to be together.

TV Title Tournament Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tom Lattimer : Lattimer attacks at the bell, hits running elbows, clotheslines and to the floor, Lattimer continues to control with strikes, lays the boots to Murdoch and back in, whips him to the buckles. The pop up powerbomb follows for 2. Lattimer follows with rights, misses a charge and Murdoch cradle shim for the win. Trevor Murdoch defeated Tom Lattimer @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This was fun and energetic while it lasted.

– We get highlights of the Kay vs. Melina & crew rivalry.

– Melina and Kay arrive, Melina says that there will be no more miscommunication here. Kay needs to shut up and listen, so tonight, Kay will have a match against Rosa for the championship… at the PPV. But tonight, she faces Marti Bell in a no DQ match.

Allysin Kay vs. Marti Belle : Belle attacks right away, lays the boots to Kay and follows with strikes. Kay cuts her off and Belle powders. Kay follows and they brawl on the floor. Belle slams her to the steps and follow with kicks. She gets a chair but Kay stops her until Belle eventually hits her and chokes her out with the chair. Belle misses a charge and runs into the chair, Kay takes control and delivers chops. They fight into the crowd, Kay chokes her out and follows with clubbing strikes. Back in and Kay has the chair, Belle begs off as Kay then hits AK 47 onto the chair for the win. Allysin Kay defeated Marti Belle @ 4:50 via pin [**½] The match was solid, but more importantly, was more good set up for Friday’s title match as Kay gets softened up a bit running through another hoop.

– We get an Aldis vs. Morton video package to set up tonight’s title match.

– Pope & Eddie Kingston arrive. They talk about Kingston & Homicide losing last week. Pope didn’t lose, he put them into a position to succeed, he tries to help and push people, and the end game is that he is looking for his super powers. And when he collects them, change will come to the NWA. Kingston says not to disrespect and question them, they shouldn’t have had the match but Pope pushed them into it and he doesn’t blame him, he’s a grown ass man. They needed the win last week, they will learn from the loss. His heart is with his man Homicide.

– Shooter Stevens arrives and announces his self defense seminar and demonstration. The Question Mark arrives and enters the ring. This is serious business, and they face Mongrovia and bow. Question Mark’s students are in the ring as Question Mark puts on a display of skill. Question Mark now shows how to fight off attackers by brutalizing his students. The skill of the Question Mark is truly amazing. KARATAAAAAAAAAAAAY! Question Mark fights off both at the same time, standing tall. Mongrovia doesn’t have a nuclear program and Question Mark is why. Question Mark teases breaking a piece of Mongrovian oak, which is 10 times stronger than regular oak. Stevens wants to do it to attain his 4th degree strike. Stevens warms up and one of the students attacks with the board and unmasks as Ricky Starks! This was really entertaining and a good continuation of the established angle.

TV Title Tournament Last Chance Qualifier Gauntlet Match : The winner is replacing Zane Dawson due to his broken hand. This is pin, submission or over the top elimination. CW Anderson and Caleb Konley begin as they lockup and Anderson grounds things. Konley escapes, grounding Anderson until Anderson counters. They separate and entering next is Jocephus. He eliminated over the top. Konley hits a head scissors but Anderson hits a lariat for 2. Konley transitions to a half crab, but Anderson makes the ropes. Colt Cabana is in next, they almost dump him but Colt counters back into a high cross. He follows with jabs, elbows and covers for 2. The koji clutch on Konley follows, Anderson makes the save and in next is Dave Dawson. He runs wild and attacks the others, picking up a near fall. He tries to dump Colt, Anderson attacks and Konley levels him with a back fist. Dave slams him into the others and in next is Shooter Stevens. He hides under the ring and Zickey Dice arrives, cuts a promo and says he’s the future TV champion. He’s not in this match, because he’s a PPV wrestler and leaves. In next is Sal Rinauro. Anderson attacks, but Sal hits a stunner, PELE and Dave cuts him off and covers for 2. Colt hits the flying asshole, spinebuster by Anderson and Konley hits a moonsault to eliminate Dave. Entering next is Ken Anderson. He runs wild, pins Sal, and Konley battles back on he and Colt until Anderson hits a mic check for the pin. Anderson cuts Anderson off, but Colt makes the save and then superman pins Anderson. Stevens is still hiding under the ring as the Question Mark arrives. Question Mark accidentally nails Stevens and he’s tossed. Anderson cradles Colt with the tights to win. Ken Anderson @ 12:00 via pin [***] This was a fun gauntlet with the Anderson turn on Cabana included.

– Post match, Anderson lays out Colt with the mic check. He then hits one into the post.

– Eli Drake and James Storm arrive. They are asked about the main event and Drake says the fans are with him, and he feels a fever and thinks Morton is winning the title. Storm says he lost to Aldis, but will carry on and work back to the top and tonight it’s about Morton. He became a great tag team wrestler because of Morton. He had some beers backstage and saw Morton all hyped up on Mountain Dew. Storm is all fire dup putting over Morton and asks for a moment of prayer so that Morton can kick the crap out of Aldis. Drake says that Aldis always whines about bullshit, but Drake wants him to stay so that Morton, he, James, Tim, Momma and everyone can kick Aldis’ as for the rest of his life.

– The following is added to the PPV:

* TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross

* TV Title Tournament Match: Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff

– Flip Gordon comments on facing Aldis on Friday night.

– Billy Corgan joins commentary for our main event. Stu Bennett announces that he has some breaking news. Corgan has told him that all seconds are banned from ringside.

NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Morton : Gibson & Strictly Business are at ringside. Aldis stalls on the floor to begin. Back in and they lockup, working to the ropes and break. Lockup and to the rope again and they break. Lockup and Morton takes control, grounds things and Aldis fights to his feet but Morton grounds him again. Aldis fights to his feet again, follows with chops but Morton drops him with a right. They trade, Aldis begs off and Aldis then attacks the arm until Morton delivers strikes. He follows with corner mounted strikes. takes Aldis down as he powders. Morton follows and slams him to the apron. Aldis pokes the eyes and posts Morton. Aldis follows with elbow strikes, rights and back in, Aldis lays the boots to Morton. Aldis up top, flies but Morton cuts him off with a right. He rakes the eyes, hits a slam and heads back up top. Moron cuts him off and slams him to the mat. He follows with a RANA and cradle for 2. The figure four follows, Aldis fights and makes the ropes. The small package follows for 2 as Aldis counters, grabs the tights and wins. Champion Nick Aldis defeated Ricky Morton @ 11:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good, basic, old school match that personally meant a lot to Aldis. They did enough to keep the crowd, it was fin and that bastard stole another one.

– We get a message from Mary Scurll, hyping Hard Times.

FRIDAY’S HARD TIMES CARD

* TV Title Tournament Match: Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson

* TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross

* TV Title Tournament Match: Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff

* TV Title Tournament Match: The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch

* TV Title Tournament Semifinal Match

* TV Title Tournament Semifinal Match

* TV Title Tournament Finals

* NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. Wildcards vs. Drake & Storm

* NWA National Champion Shooter Stevens vs. Scott Steiner

* NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

