Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 10.08.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Zane and Dave Dawson defeated Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro @ 1:40 via pin [NR]

– Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley @ 4:20 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Isaacs and Lattimer defeated Danny White & Mims @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion James Storm defeated Jocephus @ 0:05 via pin [NR]

– NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm @ 12:10 via pin [***¼]

– Joe Galli and Jim Cornette are the commentary team.

– Nick Aldis is interviewed, and says it’s hard to be humble as he’s coming up on one year as the real world champion. Some say it’s hard to be hungry, but he’s fired up to be here. He praises the NWA roster of champions, and the hungry roster of talent, who are targeting him and the championship. He respects Tm Storm, but he makes his living off of being the champion and being a wrestler, and he won’t be doing the job tonight, and he will prove why he’s the champion and national treasure.

Zane and Dave Dawson vs. Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro : The Dawsons dominate at the bell, double teaming Rinauro. Rinauro fires back, tags in Buck and he’s leveled with a clothesline. Double teams follow and the powerslam finishes Rinauro. Zane and Dave Dawson defeated Billy Buck & Sal Rinauro @ 1:40 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– The Dawsons are here to fight anyone and don’t care how they win.

– We get a video package for the Austin Idol wrestling college, learn to make some money jack.

– Eli Drake cuts a promo, and says this is NWA country. He looks around and knows there is something different here. There are a bunch of children running around, but here, there are men who want to be the best and be champion. He sees Storm & Aldis, but he’s been up and down the roads and he’s coming for those championships.

Eli Drake vs. Caleb Konley : They lock up and Drake hits a shoulder tackle. Konley then cradles him for 2. He follows with the dropkick and chops. The monkey flip follows and Drake then cuts him off and hits a neck breaker. Drake works him over in the corner, and follows with another neck breaker for 2. He lays the boots to Konley, but Konley fires back and then gets tripped up. Knee strike by Drake and the slingshot shoulder tackle follows for 2. Konley counters back, hits an enziguri and strikes. He follows with kicks and Drake fires back, enziguri by Konley and the slingshot splash follows for 2. The double stomp follows, Konley to the ropes and the Mero-sault eats feet. The gravy train finishes it. Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley @ 4:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, and between the promo and match, Drake came off like a real star here.

– Jocephus arrives and wants Tim Storm now. James Storm arrives and says the Storm he should be worrying about. He says Jocephus pretends he’s tough, and is guys like him are the problem with the business. Go back to your desk job boy, stop trying to play star and go home. They brawl and referees separate them.

Champions Isaacs and Lattimer vs. Danny White & Mims : Isaacs attacks at the bell,, grounding White and tagging in Lattimer. Mims tags in and Lattimer attacks, beating him down and the champions follow with double teams and then a spear. Isaacs lays the boots to him, he pulls in White, tags in Lattimer and the powerbomb and dragon suplex finish it. Champions Isaacs and Lattimer defeated Danny White & Mims @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Delicious championship squash.

– The champions proclaim their greatness post match, and Eddie Kingston arrives. He calls Lattimer Bram and says he’s not there to disrespect them. He’s here to tell them that they look all jacked up and tan, but in his world, that means nothing to him. They argue and Homicide arrives as Storm & Jocephus brawl behind them. They get separated after a chase and then brawl into the crowd.

Champion James Storm vs. Jocephus : Superkick, pin. Champion James Storm defeated Jocephus @ 0:05 via pin [NR] AAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA, great.

– We get a video package for Aldis vs. storm.

– Storm cuts a promo on the history on NWA wrestling and how it defined him. He has a 94-year old mother that he loves and who cares about him getting hurt. The NWA title defined him as a wrestler, he carried it for 400-days with class, but Aldis may be the best champion in wrestling today and didn’t have to give him another chance. The stakes are high and there is nothing more important to him than that NWA championship. He has one chance to grab what means everything to him, and tonight is the night he becomes champion again. He can’t lose, because there is nothing more important to him than that title.

NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm : If Storm loses, he never gets another shot at title; Camille is at ringside. They lock up and Storm overpowers Aldis. Lock up again and they work to the ropes, trading chops and Aldis backs off. Aldis attacks, follows with strikes in the corner but Storm fires back and hits a shoulder tackle and more strikes. Aldis powders, Storm follows and lays in more strikes until Aldis posts him. He slams him to the apron, and back in, Aldis follows with a slam and elbow drop for 2. He follows with chops, and again covers for 2. Aldis grounds the action, maintaining control. The sleeper follows, but Storm escapes and slams him to the buckles. He lays in clotheslines, the big boot and cradles him for 2. Storm follows with the figure four, Aldis fights and finally makes the ropes. He fires back, heads up top and Storm cuts him off, follows him up and hits the superplex for 2. The cross body follows for 2. Storm heads to the ropes and misses the senton. Aldis follows with the top rope elbow drop and the cloverleaf. Storm fights but Aldis pulls him center ring and sits down deep. Storm fights, powers up and makes the ropes. Storm counters back, ref bump and Storm low blows Aldis and hits the perfect Storm for 2. Storm heads up top and Aldis follows him up. they knock each other down and to the floor. Aldis accidentally takes out Camille, gets posted and Aldis then cradles him for the win. Champion Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm @ 12:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good professional wrestling match with a good and simple story. I loved Storm’s desperation, using a low blow and top rope moves to try and win due to the stipulation as it sold the urgency well.

– Aldis cuts a promo, and praises Storm for his effort and skill. He’s proud to share the ring with him, and calls him a hell of a man. He refuses to allow Camille to talk and they leave.

