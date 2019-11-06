Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 11.05.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Dawsons defeated Matthews Mims & Jordan Kingsley @ 2:12 via pin [NR]

– Thunder Rosa defeated Ashley Vox @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Two Out of Three Falls Match: Ricky Starks defeated Aron Stevens @ 5:00 via 2-1 [***]

– NWA National Title Match: Colt Cabana defeated Champion James Storm @ 8:10 via pin [***¼]

– Homicide & Eddie Kingston defeated the Dawsons @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– Galli & Cornette welcome us to the show.

– Colt Cabana is interviewed about tonight’s main event against James Storm for the National Title. He is a main eventer and deserves it, he’s 100% and ready.

– We see footage of Ricky Starks defeating Aron Stevens. Stevens comments on the loss, calling it a fluke. He’s better than Starks and announces that he will get a rematch tonight in a 2 out of 3 falls match. He is allegedly related to William Shakespeare. Stevens then threatens to leave for Hollywood.

The Dawsons vs. Matthews Mims & Jordan Kingsley : Zane takes early control, but gets cut off and double-teamed. He fires back, Dave joins in for double teams and hits a flapjack. Zane in and more double teams follow for 2 as they pick their victim up. Mims fires back, is cut of and the double powerbomb finishes it. The Dawsons defeated Matthews Mims & Jordan Kingsley @ 2:12 via pin [NR] Squash.

-The Dawsons call for a title shot, but Kingston & Homicide arrive. Kingston says they lost fair & square in a no DQ match, but they want a rematch. They still hold a title shot and will put it on the line to get it. The Dawsons say they will think about it.

– We get a Tim Storm interview. Storm comments on his recent losses and says you can’t be on top forever. He wants to redeem himself and has no regrets. Storm praises Aldis, but he doesn’t know what his future holds. He’s heartbroken that he can’t challenge for the world title ever again, and would be honored to hold any championship but doesn’t know what’s next. He’s a man of his word and Aldis arrives to talk with him, and tells him to look around and says none of this happens without Storm. Don’t say something you’ll regret. Really good stuff here.

Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox : They lock up and Rosa takes control right away. She follows with chops, but Vox fires back but Rosa hits a back breaker. Rosa lays the boots to her and chokes her out. She follows with grounded kicks, and covers for 2. Rosa follows with body shots and kick, ground and pound follows and then grounds the action. Vox fires back, and locks on the real catch but Rosa escapes, hits a dropkick and heads up top for the double stomp for the win. Thunder Rosa defeated Ashley Vox @ 3:20 via pin [**] Vox is a fun babyface, but Rose was absolutely vicious here; great debut for Rosa.

– Post match, Rosa beats her down until Marti Belle makes the save and Rosa bails. Belle then cuts a promo and says she is friends with Allisyn Kay. She’s sick of people not believing in her, and has fought for everything she has. Kay arrives and Rosa attacks and posts Kay. In the ring they go and Rosa beats her down, Belle is in and joins Rosa in attacking Kay.

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Ricky Starks vs. Aron Stevens : Starks immediately cradles Stevens to win fall one. Fall two begins and Starks follows with strikes and a dropkick for 2. He follows with chops, strikes and Stevens finally fires back, they trade and Stevens pokes the eyes. He follows with ground and pound, knee drops and covers for 2. The suplex follows for 2. He grounds things, Starks fires back and follows with clotheslines, strikes and a tornado DDT for 2. The missile dropkick missed but Starks cradles Stevens for the win. Ricky Starks defeated Aron Stevens @ 5:00 via 2-1 [***] This was good and accomplished the goal of putting over

NWA National Title Match: Colt Cabana vs. Champion James Storm : Anderson & Drake are at ringside. They lock up and cabana follows with a shoulder tackle, strikes and another tackle. He follows with chops, starts outwrestling Storm and covers for 2. Storm crotches him on the ropes and follows with a DDT for 2. To the floor they go and Storm follows with chops. Back in and Storm grounds things, attacks the leg and grounds the action and covers for 1. Storm goes back to the knee, but Cabana fires back with kicks and lays in chops, strikes and a head scissors. The flying asshole follows for 2. Storm fights back, but Cabana cradles him for 2. Storm stuns him off the ropes and dropkicks him to the floor. Storm up top and the elbow drop follows for 2. They work up top, Storm follows him up and they trade, Cabana knocks him off and follows with the splash for 2. Cabana follows with rights, jabs and the flip flop and fly but Storm counters with the backstabber for 2. Cabana fires back, they trade and Storm hits the eye of the Storm for 2. Drake takes the ref, Anderson attacks and Kamille arrives, but Cabana gets the superman pinto win the title. Colt Cabana defeated Champion James Storm @ 8:10 via pin [***¼] They had an established feud going in as Storm basically stole the belt from Cabana when Cabana was injured and shouldn’t have been competing, so Cabana wining it back feels right and gives Storm his comeuppance. The match was good as Colt wins back the championship.

– The Dawsons want Kingston & Homicide right now.

Homicide & Eddie Kingston vs. the Dawsons : They all brawl, but the Dawsons cut off Kingston and cover for 2. They take out Homicide and isolate and double team Kingston. The Dawsons work quick tags, eye poke Kingston, but he keeps fighting back and the tag is cut off. The double team suplex follows for 2 as Homicide makes the save. Kingston fights back again, hits a lariat and tags in Homicide He runs wild with strikes on both, follows with forever clotheslines and dumps one and the Wild cards arrive. Homicide heads up top and the Wildcards attack and the ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS arrive and everyone brawls. The Dawsons end up running into each other, Kingston in and the back fist and cutter finishes it. Homicide & Eddie Kingston defeated the Dawsons @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was a solid match that continues to build drama for the tag ranks.

