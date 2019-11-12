Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 11.12.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trevor Murdoch defeated Caleb Konley @ 3:45 via pin [**½]

– Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle defeated Crystal Rose & Brooklyn Creed @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– Question Mark defeated Dan Parker @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– NWA Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Wildcards defeated Homicide & Eddie Kingston @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from last week.

– INTO THE FIRE BABY!

– The Rock & Roll Express kick off the show. Morton says they are everywhere but excited for Kingston & Homicide to challenge for the titles tonight. But never count them out. Kingston & Homicide appreciate the vote of confidence and say they can’t lose.

Trevor Murdoch vs. Caleb Konley : Thy lock up and Murdoch follows with a shoulder tackle. Konley counters back and hits a dropkick. He follows with chops but Murdoch cuts him off with a spinebuster. He follows with rights, elbows and knee strikes. Murdoch follows with slams, Konley fires back with the double stomp and senton. Murdoch counters, but Konley hits the running double stomp for 2. The lionsault eats knees and Murdoch follows with a full nelson slam. He heads up top and the bulldog follows and that’s that. Trevor Murdoch defeated Caleb Konley @ 3:45 via pin [**½] This was a nice and solid match to kick off this week’s show with both guys working hard,

– We get highlights of Starks defeating Stevens last week.

– Aron Stevens arrives and Stevens announces he’s quitting after last week’s miscarriage of justice. He’s finished, done, and he quits. He is going back to Hollywood, never to return.

– We get highlights of Rosa & Belle attacking Kay last week.

Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle vs. Crystal Rose & Brooklyn Creed : Belle and Creed begin with Rose now tagging in as they work quick tags until Belle cuts them off and tags in Rosa. She follows with strikes and chops, a running clothesline and corner dropkick. She dumps Rose and dropkicks Creed. She heads up top and the double stomp finishes it. Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle defeated Crystal Rose & Brooklyn Creed @ 1:35 via pin [NR] Destruction.

– Belle says her future is with Rosa, and Rosa says that she has vision and a fire that can not be extinguished. She’s the Phoenix that is rising and Kay has no idea what is coming to her.

– We get a video package for the Question Mark.

– James Storm says he was robbed last week when Cabana defeated him. He has bigger fish to fry and is coming after Aldis and the NWA Championship.

– New National Champion Colt Cabana arrives. Cabana says he’s excited and had to fight the first time and lost while injured. But he came back and healed, and beat Storm to get revenge and his championship back. He will fight anyone, and Ricky Starks arrives. Starks says crocodile leather is his pleasure and that he’s sold on gold, teasing a title match.

Question Mark vs. Dan Parker : Parker attacks, but Question Mark cuts him off and delivers chops. Parker fires back but Question Mark hits a missile dropkick and giant karate strike for the win. Question Mark defeated Dan Parker @ 1:00 via pin [NR] Squash.

– We get footage from the day of Thunder Rosa’s MMA debut, where she put in a good effort but lost via unanimous decision. More footage coming soon.

– Eli Drake arrives and comments on Kamille not talking, and he doesn’t give a damn. Maybe Aldis doesn’t want her to talk because some truth may come out. Drake says he’s breathing down Aldis’ neck and will take the title from him. The only name in her mind is Eli Drake. The Wild Cards arrive and tell him to stay out of his business. Drake says he cam make Kamille squeal and Mr. Anderson arrives. He wants Drake to say his name as they tease an upcoming match.

– Billy Corgan thanks the fans for their support, hypes the PPV and the TV tapings that follow, which are sold out. They have a lot planned and announces that they have something big planned that will change the business.

– We see highlights of Aldis meeting with Tim Storm last week.

– Joe Galli interviews Aldis, and Aldis says that James Storm thinks he deserves something, but as the real world champion, says that the business owes you nothing. He does things the right way, and earned everything he has. The NWA is where it’s at because of him, so just to be clear, he will sit out here to ensure no shenanigans in tonight’s main event.

Champions The Wildcards vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston : They brawl at the bell, with Homicide running wild and picking up a near fall. The champions cut him off and double teams follow. Homicide cuts him off with a tornado DDT and Kingston tags in and covers Lattimer for 2. Isaacs tags in and chokes out Kingston, the champions work double teams and isolate Kingston with quick tags and double teams. Lattimer chokes out Kingston, works him over in the corner with strikes but Kingston hits a uranage. Homicide tags in, he runs wild and hits an XPLODER for 2. Kingston back in and double teams follow for 2. Isaacs battles back, hits a DDT and that gets 2. Lattimer tags in and Kingston counters back and follows with corner clotheslines and Latimer takes out his knee and it breaks down as everyone is down. Homicide dumps Lattimer, they all brawl and the powerbomb and German follow on Kingston for the win. Champions The Wildcards defeated Homicide & Eddie Kingston @ 7:25 via pin [***] Good main event this week as the champions retain and will now seemingly move on with Kingston & Homicide in the rear view mirror.

– Kamille arrives and argues with Aldis as Storm arrives and then the Dawsons. Cabana & Drake also arrive and the show ends.

– End scene.

