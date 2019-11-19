Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 11.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis defeated Trevor Murdoch @ 3:30 via submission [**]

– Ricky Starks defeated the Question Mark @ 1:40 via DQ [NR]

– Marti Belle & Thunder Rosa defeated Allisyn Kay & Ashley Vox @ 5:30 via pin [**½]

– Aron Stevens &The Question Mark defeated Ricky Starks & Colt Cabana @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– We open with footage, highlighting the angle with Kamille not talking/possible issues with Aldis, Cabana winning back the North American Title, & James Storm wanting a shot against Aldis.

– We open with a Nick Aldis interview. Marquez asks him about Kamille and the controversy and talk about her. Aldis says her actions are hers alone. He’s here to get us back on track and will face Trevor Murdoch tonight, who he respects and has known for some time. It won’t be for the championship, because Murdoch isn’t in line for a tile shot, but is getting a chance to get closer to it.

Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch : They shake hands and lock up, working into counters as Murdoch takes control. He works the arm, Aldis escapes and makes the ropes. Murdoch follows by kicking the ropes into Aldis’ balls and follows with rights, a clothesline and slams. Aldis fires back, but Murdoch hits a full nelson slam. The top rope bulldog follows for 2. Murdoch heads back up top and Aldis cuts him off, follow shim up and Murdoch knocks him off and slips of the ropes as Aldis locks on the cloverleaf for the win. Champion Nick Aldis defeated Trevor Murdoch @ 3:30 via submission [**] This was ok for the time given as Murdoch continues to be fun.

– The Rock & Roll Express arrive and talk about the tag titles, and they have a shot at them tonight. They fought them all but will take what belongs to them and become 9-time tag team champions. The champions arrive and says they will kick more ass tonight and keep their titles. They don’t care about the old farts and the Rock & Rolls can kiss their asses. Lattimer is asked about Kamille, and he says they are just friends.

– Colt Cabana joins commentary.

The Question Mark vs. Ricky Starks : Question Mark attacks with strikes, chops but Starks fires back and Question Mark cuts him off with head butts and chops. Starks dumps him and follows with a suicide dive. Aron Stevens attacks for the DQ. Ricky Starks defeated the Question Mark @ 1:40 via DQ [NR] Just an angle to further tease Cabana vs. Starks.

– Stevens & Question Mark lay out Starks until Cabana runs them off.

– Eli Drake arrives and says that Ken Anderson wanted to make some noise, calls the fans dummies and says he’s not a hard man to find. He tells Anderson that he’s past his sell by date and Anderson arrives, and says he’s done it all from the small shows to the biggest. But he’s here now and is sick and tired of Drake talking and wants a match. Drake attacks and posts Anderson. He hits him with a turnbuckle and stands tall.

Marti Belle & Thunder Rosa vs. Allisyn Kay & Ashley Vox : Belle and Vox begin, locking up and working to the ropes as Belle pulls the hair. Belle follows with elbow strikes, but Vox grounds her and follows with a senton for 2. Belle cuts her off, lays the boots to her and tags in Rosa. She follows with chops and covers for 2. She grounds Vox and then shoots her to the corner as Belle tags in with kicks and a running forearm. The running ass attack follows for 2. Vox fires back, hits a missile dropkick and tags in Kay. Rosa joins her and they brawl. Kay follows with head kicks and Rosa cuts her off with knee strikes and a running kick. Rosa up top, Kay cuts her off and follows her up. They trade and Kay hits the superplex and both are down. Melina arrives through the crowd and distracts Kay allowing Rosa to cradle her for the win. Marti Belle & Thunder Rosa defeated Allisyn Kay & Ashley Vox @ 5:30 via pin [**½] Solid match with a cliché finish that should set up Rosa vs. Kay for the title.

– Post match, Rosa lays out Kay with the double stomp as she and Belle join with Melina to stand tall.

Ricky Starks & Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens &The Question Mark : Starks chases Stevens to the floor and tags in Question Mark. Starks trips him up, follows with a dropkick and tags in Colt. He follows with strikes and grounds Question Mark. Question Mark fires back with chops, and Stevens tags in. Colt hits a hip toss and tags in Starks. He chases and Stevens runs again. Question Mark tags in and follows with chops on Starks. The crowd loves Question Mark. He delivers more chops and follows with a backdrop. Stevens tags in and lays in chops as Question Mark tags back in more with chops. Stevens tags in, delivers more chops and moons the crowd. Starks cuts him off with sling blade and tags in Colt. He runs wild on Stevens. Starks back in and double teams follow as Starks covers for 2. Colt back in and hits the flying asshole. They take out Question Mark and Starks gets cut off as Question Mark follows with head butts, but Starks hits a Russian leg sweep. He rips at the mask as Stevens makes the save. The spike by Question Mark follows and Stevens pins Starks. Aron Stevens &The Question Mark defeated Ricky Starks & Colt Cabana @ 6:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, but I wasn’t a fan of Starks losing as he had built some nice momentum so far.

– James Storm arrives and says Aldis is a bunch of bullshit and Kamille arrives. She whispers to Storm and walks away. Storm then says sorry about your damn luck and leaves.

