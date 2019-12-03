Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 12.03.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– For a Shot at The National Championship: Aron Stevens defeated Ricky Starks @ 2:25 via pin [NR]

– NWA Tag Team Title Match: The Rock & Roll Express defeated NWA Tag Team Champions Lattimer & Isaacs @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Here are the viewership numbers for the series so far:

* Ep1: 451,295

* Ep2: 268,556

* Ep3: 194,421

* Ep4: 200,885

* Ep5: 189,314

* Ep6: 202,746

* Ep7: 181,337

* Ep8: 119,624

– Joe Galli welcomes us to the show.

– Aron Stevens & the Question Mark arrive and Stevens demands a title shot. Colt says he’s not even a professional wrestler, but if he can beat Starks, he’ll give him a title shot.

Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks : Stevens attacks at the bell and takes control until Starks cuts him off with sling blade and the spear gets 2. Stevens fakes a knee injury and Question Mark arrives to check on Stevens. he then attacks Starks with KARATAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY and Stevens wins. Aron Stevens defeated Ricky Starks @ 2:25 via pin [NR] Well that was something.

– Joe Galli hypes the PPV, and runs down the card. Aldis & Storm get to pick a referee for one fall each of the match (if it goes to a third fall the NWA picks the final referee). Storm says he beat Aldis at the NWA pop up event and that will never be seen, it’s a conspiracy. The NWA has been against him, and Aldis has been ducking him. he should have been the #1 contender and won a three way to earn the title shot, but the NWA won’t air that. There is no editing at the PPV, and he chooses Brian Hebner as his referee. He will bring hell at Into the Fire. Good promo from Storm.

– We get a video package on the Question Mark. KARATAAAAAAAAAAAAY!

– We get footage of the Great Muta at Wrestlecade. He beat George South and had a confrontation with NWA Champion Nick Alds.

– Melina arrives for promo time. She had to be here, but since she’s been gone, the women are only a commercial break. She’s here to bring out the best in them. She will teach them how to fight like a champion, and brings purpose to this division. Allisyn Kay arrives and says Melina doesn’t know what she started. She will smack the smug look off of her face and wants a match right now. Belle arrives, Kay fights her off until Thunder Rosa attacks. They beat Kay down and Belle lays her out with a pedigree.

– The Rock & Roll Express comment on tonight’s title match, and this is their life and they want that 9th title run tonight.

– Nick Aldis comments on his PPV match with James Storm. He comments on Storm winning a match to earn his title shot and why it didn’t air. He says Storm is playing the victim and shouldn’t have even been in the match. Storm threw a fit and forced his way in the match, but this isn’t TNA anymore, and Storm is the middle of the pack in the NWA. Storm didn’t earn anything, and the match didn’t make air because it was a mess. Aldis is giving him the shot because he wants to prove himself as champion. Storm will drown in his own bullshit and make him regret his actions. He set a standard at NWA 70, and his referee at the PPV will be Tim Storm. I like that. In regards to Kamille, her actions are her own. He gave Kamille the night off for the PPV and doesn’t want anything clouding his victory that night. After the PPV, it will be business as usual. Aldis was really good here.

– NWA Powerrr returns with original episodes on December 17th.

The Rock & Roll Express vs. NWA Tag Team Champions Lattimer & Isaacs : Lattimer & Ricky begin. They lock up and Lattimer overpowers him. he follows with a shoulder tackle, Ricky fires back and Robert joins in for double teams and dump Isaacs. Isaacs tags in, they lock up and Isaacs follows with strikes. Robert gets posted and Isaacs grounds the action, working the arm. Lattimer tags in and maintains the heat. Isaacs in and works him over in the ropes. The champions follow with double teams as Robert Gibson plays Ricky Morton. Lattimer tags back in and misses a corner charge. Ricky tags in and runs wild, it breaks down and the double dropkick follows and Isaacs makes the save. Isaacs accidentally hits Lattimer and Ricky gets the roll up for the win. The Rock & Roll Express defeated NWA Tag Team Champions Lattimer & Isaacs @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was solid and provided a cool moment with The Rock & Roll Express winning the gold one more time.

– Cornette & The Rock & Roll Express celebrate.

– Galli thanks Cornette for his time in the NWA.

– The Rock & Roll Express cut a promo on winning the titles one more time to make history.

– Nick Aldis says that Stu Bennett is joining the NWA Broadcast team at Into the Fire.

Updated Into The Fire PPV Card

* Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson

* Allisyn Kay & Ashley Vox vs. two members from Melina’s team (Melina, Thunder Rosa, or Marti Belle)

* NWA Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. Latimer & Isaacs

* NWA National Title Match: Champion Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks

* Two Out of Three Falls NWA Title Match (Each Man Gets to Choose a Referee for a Fall): Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm

