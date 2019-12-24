Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 12.23.19 (Not A Christmas Movie)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TV Title Tournament Match: Ricky Starks defeated Eddie Kingston @ 4:10 via pin [***]

– James Storm defeated Royce Isaacs @ 1:20 via countout [NR]

– Melina, Marti Belle, & Thunder Rosa defeated ODB, Ashley Vox, & Allisyn Kay @ 5:37 via pin [**½]

– TV Title Tournament Match: Question Mark defeated Colt Cabana @ 3:15 via pin [**]

– We open with highlights from Into the Fire, Marty Scurl’s debut, last week’s Aldis promo and heel turn.

– Trevor Murdcch is interviewed, and has been signed to a contract. Zicky Dice interrupts and talks about partying after last week’s win. They argue and the Pope D’Angelo Dinero arrives. He’s going by “The Pope.” Pope says NWA has created change and talks about the Briscoes, Funks, Dusty Rhodes, and the legends that paved the way. He’s looking for his Horsemen, his Superpowers and will run wild on the NWA. Dice wants in and Pope just walks away and joins commentary. Pope is still a really good promo.

Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston : They get right to action with the 6:05 time limit, as Kingston grounds things early on. Starks fires back, hits a flying shoulder tackle and the high cross for 2. he follows with kicks and strikes, and the head kick gets 2. Kingston counters back with an XPLODER, and then ground and pound for 2. Starks picks up the pace, hits sling blade and a tornado DDT for 2. The sunset flip follows for 2. Buster Kenton finishes it. Ricky Starks defeated Eddie Kingston @ 4:10 via pin [***] This was a good and crisp little match with the right man moving on.

– We see highlights of last week’s Aldis heel turn.

– Royce Isaacs and Mae Valentine arrive. Isaacs whispers to Marquez and Marquez says that’s too personal and Isaacs says that has a new girl, and they are expanding. He wants a singles match and to show off for his new girl. James Storm arrives and he’s game for a fight.

James Storm vs. Royce Isaacs : Isaacs stalls and gets a massage. Storm attacks and they brawl on the floor. It’s all Storm as they work into the ring. Storm runs wild, and Isaacs powders. Isaacs walks off for the countout. James Storm defeated Royce Isaacs @ 1:20 via countout [NR] An easy night for Storm.

-Eli Drake arrives to spread some Christmas cheer. He plays to the crowd and they love him. he makes fun of Marquez and drinks champagne, sings a song and says the new year is coming. He wants gold in the new year and shows off his shoes, his coat and he’s certainly in a Festivus mood. Jocefus Clause and a young lady sing as Drake celebrates and joins in. Aldis’ crew arrives and they are not impressed. Aldis wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. He gives tracksuits to Isaac, Lattimer, Kamille, and himself. Aldis says everything we saw was part of the plan. They worked everyone, and addresses Ricky Morton. Aldis says he built this place and we are here because of him. He calls out the Rock & Roll Express. They arrive and Aldis says he wants Morton onto clarify his statements. Morton says Aldis represents the NWA, trained under Harley Race, but other spent their lives building this. If he upset him, well, don’t be Scrooge and he apologizes. Aldis tells him to watch his mouth.

– We get highlights of the women’s angles from Into the Fire.

Melina, Marti Belle, & Thunder Rosa vs. ODB, Ashley Vox, & Allisyn Kay : The winner of the fall gets to pick a match against someone on the opponent’s team. Rosa and ODB begin, locking up and ODB hits a shoulder tackle. Kay tags in and double teams follow until Rosa cuts off Kay with a neck breaker. Belle tags in and takes control, covering for 2. Melina & Vox tag in, dropkick by Vox and Melina rakes the eyes. The heels work triple teams and cover for 2. Belle takes the heat, lays the boots to Vox and follows with an ass attack for 2. Rosa back in and follows with chops. Vox fires back but Melina tags in. The DDT follows for 2. She grounds things, attacking the arm, and Vox then cradles her for 2. Tag to Kay, she runs wild until Melina cuts her off. ODB and Rosa tag in, sack of shit slam by ODB and Vox hits the missile dropkick. It breaks down and Rosa hits the shoulder breaker on Vox, and the Michinoku driver finishes it. Melina, Marti Belle, & Thunder Rosa defeated ODB, Ashley Vox, & Allisyn Kay @ 5:37 via pin [**½] Solid tag match with the right winner in Rosa.

– Melina says Rosa will face ODB.

– Tim Storm arrives and the Dawsons are with him. They draw TV Title tournament parings, Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis for next week. Storm is happy about this, mamma Storm turned 95this week and that’s a shoot. He spent time with her, and she’s now retired and that makes Storm wonder how long he’ll continue on, and she motivates him. He has something more to prove, quotes Dusty Rhodes and says he maybe old and broken down but he’s bad and they know he’s bad. He is mamma Storm’s baby boy and he has something to prove starting next week with Aldis. Tim Storm rules.

Question Mark vs. Colt Cabana : They work into back and forth as Question Mark hits chops. Colt fires back, grounds him and the cradle gets 2. He goes for repeated covers, Question Mark fires back and they trade. Colt fires up, runs wild and lays in chops. The flying asshole connects and the splash gets 2. Question Mark cuts him off with chops and Colt fires back, heads up top and Question Mark catches him with the Mongrovian spike for the win. Question Mark defeated Colt Cabana @ 3:15 via pin [**] This was short and ok with the greatness of the Question Mark continuing.

– Stevens says he and Question Mark will take all the gold. KARATAAAAAAAAAY.

