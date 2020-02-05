Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 2.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matt Cross defeated Caleb Konley @ 5:55 via pin [***]

– NWA National Title Match: Champion Shooter Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch went to a draw @ 10:00 [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Champions Eli Drake & James Strom defeated Jocefus & Mims @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay @ 9:30 via pin [***½]

– We open with a Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay video package, and the death of Into the Fire…

– Joe Galli welcomes us to the show, and interview wholesome Tim Storm. Storm says he love the fans, as they are his family. Someone all the way in Germany bought a Momma Storm shirt and he loved it. He faces Tom Lattimer next week, he wants inn the heavyweight mix and Lattimer is one of the best and he has business with Strictly business. Galli asks him about retirement rumors and Storm says that’s not happening, his passion and love is NWA. He values every second here, in that ring and with his NWA family. But he has to beat Lattimer first. He can handle Strictly Business, they are amazing athletes, but he will never raise his hand to Kamille. She and Lattimer arrive, run him down and Lattimer doesn’t give a crap about him. Galli says that Momma Storm is here, and it’s a man dressed as an old woman. Storm is not amused by this and “Momma” makes jokes about Tim being old, failing against Aldis and Tim says this is ridiculous and won’t judge a man wearing a dress. Momma tells him to go back to school so he can learn to win a match. Ok then. Tim was great, but it went off the rails with Momma Storm in drag,

– We get highlights of Rosa winning the title from Kay.

– NWA TV Champion Ricky Starks joins commentary.

Matt Cross vs. Caleb Konley : They lockup and work into counters, and end in a standoff. Matt grounds things, takes Caleb to the buckles and then takes him down and the elbow drop gets 2. Caleb cuts him off, follows with knee strikes, kicks and a sliding dropkick for 2. He grounds Matt, but he makes the ropes. Caleb trips him up and the senton follows for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Matt counters back, follows with clotheslines and the back handspring elbow and cross body for 2. Caleb quickly cradles him for 2. The superkick follows and the tornado DDT gets 2. Matt counters back, delivers elbows and Caleb cuts him off with an uppercut until Matt hits the cutter. The shooting star press finishes it. Matt Cross defeated Caleb Konley @ 5:55 via pin [***] This was a good and energetic opener.

– We get highlights of last week’s Aldis & Scurll promo segment, which was great.

– Nick Aldis talks about being champion for 471 days, but it’s been 7 days since he challenged Marty Scurll. Marty hasn’t responded just yet, and he questions if he’s had second thoughts. Maybe Marty isn’t as hungry as he is these days, but the higher the path, the more treacherous it becomes. You need to respond, make a counter offer but it better be good and be high stakes. He wants an answer by Free Enterprise this weekend. Aldis is great.

– We see footage of the Dawsons taking out Eddie Kingston. The Pope arrives and has words for Eddie Kingston. The Dawsons are with him. Pope says that he knows there are questions to be answered. The Dawsons took an opportunity, delivered and says it doesn’t reflect on Kingston’s greatness, and runs down Homicide. Everyone has been placed on notice and you don’t cross the Pope. Kingston arrives and says he’s a good boy. The NWA asked him to behave, but he should go after them. Don’t ever disrespect Homicide ever again, they are blood, Homicide stopped him from committing suicide and he’s die for him. He has friends, a couple of highfliers, and they are here tonight. ROH tag team the Bouncers arrive. They all brawl, but Pope backs off and leaves with the Dawsons. Eddie & Pope were really good here.

– We get a May Valentine video, and it’s a diary. She will take us behind the scenes, and has made a lot of new friends, but was sad Royce lost at the PPV. She pits over her outfits, and says Royce is really sensitive. He won a match last week, but was jealous over Sal. She loves him and says he’s the one, but she made a new friend.

NWA National Title Match: Champion Shooter Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch : The Question Mark is at ringside. They lock up and Murdoch grounds things. Stevens escapes, they work into counters as Murdoch follows with elbow strikes. Lockup and Murdoch follows with a back elbow, slam and another. Stevens powders, Murdoch follows and Question Mark gets booted to the back. Stevens attacks, slams Murdoch to the apron but Murdoch fires back. In the ring and Stevens dumps Murdoch. He dumps him again, trying to run out the time limit. Back in and Stevens follows with strikes, chokes him out and covers for 2. Murdoch then cradles him for 2. Stevens cuts him off, and dumps him again. Murdoch back in and slams Stevens to the buckles, delivers strikes and Stevens cuts him off with a neck breaker for 2. He grounds things, Murdoch fights to his feet and Stevens rakes the eyes, dumping him again. Murdoch rolls backing, Stevens attacks and hits a Russian leg sweep. He follows with ground and pound, covering for 2. He dumps Murdoch again, but Murdoch fires back and hits clotheslines. Murdoch runs wild, and the full nelson slam follows for 2. Eye rake by Stevens and the cradle gets 2. He works a sleeper, Murdoch escapes and he gets the sleeper, but Stevens escapes as time expires. Murdoch lays him out with the bulldog for the visual pin. Champion Shooter Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch went to a draw @ 10:00 [**½] This was solid, with the cowardly champion playing the time limit game to retain, while also keeping Murdoch strong as a challenger. Murdoch has been good and Stevens’ act works well for him.

Champions Eli Drake & James Strom vs. Jocefus & Mims : Jocefus and Strom begin, they lockup and Strom delivers strikes and takes him down Drake tags in, double teams follow and Drake grounds things. Jocefus battles back, tags in Mims and Drake cuts him off. Strom joins in for double teams, Strom delivers chops and a sliding lariat for 2. Drake in and more double teams follow as Drake hits the powerslam, elbow drop and the double team backstabber finishes it. Champions Eli Drake & James Strom defeated Jocefus & Mims @ 3:00 via pin [NR] A fine little exhibition/squash for our tag team champions.

– We get a Sean Mooney video, recapping last week’s event.

NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay : Melina joins commentary. Rosa is over big. They lockup and work into standing switches as Kay grounds things. They scramble on the mat, Rosa transitions into a crossface, but Kay cradles her for 2. Rosa slaps her, they trade and Rosa follows with kicks. Kay takes her down, lands kicks and cradles her for 2. Rosa attacks the arm, hits an arm breaker and takes control as she covers for 2. Rosa then delivers strikes, kicks and Kay fires back with chops. Rosa cuts her of and follows with the arm bar, transitions to a rings of Saturn but Kay makes the ropes. Rosa lights her up with strikes, Kay fires back and they trade forearms and elbows. They continue to trade, going crazy fists and then work into a double down. back to the feet, clothesline by Rosa, double knees follow and Marti arrives. Rosa & Kay yell at her, Steelz & Vox arrive and back her off. Rosa cradles Kay for 2. Kay fires back, follows with clotheslines and the jackhammer gets 2. Rosa counters AK47, hits the stunner and covers for 2. She follows with a German for 2. The Gory bomb also gets 2. The DVD follows and Kay kicks out again. Kay fires back, misses a charge and Rosa stuns her of the ropes and cradles her for the win. Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Allysin Kay @ 9:30 via pin [***½] I could have done without the angle at ringside, they didn’t get involved, but I felt caused an unnecessary lull in the action, but they still had a really good match. They have a great chemistry, and Rosa has been one of if not the most consistent workers in the company so far.

– Post match, Rosa is not thrilled with Marti & Melina.

