Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 2.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Bouncers defeated The Dawsons @ 5:20 via pin [**¼]

– Tom Lattimer defeated Tim Storm @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– NWA TV Title Match: Champion Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross went to a time limit draw @ 6:05 [**½]

– Melina defeated Tasha Steelz @ 4:45 via pin [*½]

– Nick Aldis & Royce Isaacs defeated The Rock & Roll Express @ 7:30 via pin [**½]

– Drake & Storm have joined commentary.

The Bouncers vs. The Dawsons : Pope & Kingston are at ringside. Zane and Bruiser begin, trading clotheslines and strikes until Bruiser cuts him off. Milonas & Dave tag in, and they trade chops as Milonas takes control. Bruiser tags back in and double teams follow. Bruiser delivers jabs, bites him and Zane distracts him as Dave attacks. The Dawsons follow with double teams, isolating Bruiser and covering for 2. Quick tags follow but Bruiser cuts them off, tags in Milonas and he runs wild. The cross body follows until the Dawsons double powerbomb Milonas and Bruiser makes the save. They brawl and closing time finishes the Dawsons. The Bouncers defeated The Dawsons @ 5:20 via pin [**¼] This was a fine little hossy opener.

– The Bouncers drink beer from the Crockett Cup with Storm post match.

– We get a promo from Aldis that took place on Sunday. Tom Lattimer and Kamille arrive, and Lattimer says he will kick the crap out of the old fart Tim Storm. He says Aldis is his best mate, and he and Isaacs will get the tag titles back. He runs down Storm & Drake as rubbish and adds that Aldis & Isaacs will deal with the Rock& Rolls tonight. Kamille refuses to speak.

Tom Lattimer vs. Tim Storm : Kamille is at ringside. Lattimer attacks right away, but Storm dumps him. Back in and they lockup, working to the ropes and break. They trade shoulder tackles, as Storm follows with rights and a backdrop. They trade rights and Lattimer cheap shots Storm and spears him for 2. He delivers rights, a clothesline and covers for 2. Lattimer follows with ground and pound, Storm fires up and hits clotheslines, a back elbow and a neck breaker. The big boot connects and Lattimer cuts him of and posts him. The DDT finishes it. Tom Lattimer defeated Tim Storm @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid match and continues the issues with Storm & Strictly Business.

– Fake Momma Storm arrives and yells at Tim.

– We get highlights from ROH Free Enterprise.

– Next are highlights of last week’s Stevens vs. Murdoch draw. Murdoch arrives and says Stevens always runs, and he wants a rematch for the championship. The NWA deserves a fighting champion, and he will gladly do that job. He was trained by Harley Race and the Question Mark arrives. Question Mark growls and sings the Mongrovian National anthem, he has a beautiful singing voice. He challenges Murdoch to a match.

– Sean Mooney gives an NWA update, hyping up Aldis vs. Scurll, with Marty countering Aldis’ offer, the NWA Title vs. $500,000 at the Crockett Cup. Aldis says it’s a good counter and accepts. Next week, NWA Circle Squared debuts, while Powerrr takes a one week break.

Champion Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross : They lockup and work into counters as Starks looks to work the arm. They work into counters and Starks grounds things. Matt fights to his feet, Starks hits a shoulder tackle and dropkick. Matt counters back and follows with the backbreaker for 2. He works over Starks in the corner, and follows with the back handspring elbow for 2. They trade, bicycle kick by Matt and that gets 2. The back elbow connects, Matt follows with chops and Starks counters into a suplex. They trade, tornado DT by Starks and that gets 2. Matt counters into a cutter, and time expires. Champion Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross went to a time limit draw @ 6:05 [**½] This was solid stuff, but not as good as the first match they had.

– Zicky Dice arrives and runs down Starks.

– We get highlights of Rosa defeating Kay last week.

– Marti Belle arrives and runs down Kay, claiming Melina has been right all along. She’s asked about Melina’s control over her and Belle says she’s more than cute picture sand Melina saw that. Kay doesn’t care about her, the NWA or the fans. Kay arrives and says Marti is wrong, she puts her body on the line for the fans and Melina has brainwashed her. Melina just wants a title shot and says Mari is drinking the Kool-aid, and is better than that. She still cares about Marti.

Melina vs. Tasha Steelz : Melina refuses the handshake and Steelz attacks. Melina cuts her off and follows with the headlock driver. She follows with kicks, strikes and a running boot. Melina ground things, delivering strikes and Steelz fires back, but Melina cuts her off and follows with ground and pound. Steelz fires back, takes control and delivers uppercuts. The neck breaker follows for 2. Melina fires back and hits a suplex, kind of, for 2. Steelz counters back, but Melina hits the clothesline. The primal scream finishes it. Melina defeated Tasha Steelz @ 4:45 via pin [*½] This wasn’t good, Melina didn’t shine here at all as Steelz looked way better in comparison.

– Post match, Melina demands a title shot.

– May Valentine, Isaacs’ lady, is in the crowd with Sal.

The Rock & Roll Express vs. Nick Aldis & Royce Isaacs : Gibson and Isaacs begin, Isaacs is distracted and Gibson cradles him for 2. They lockup and Gibson hits a shoulder tackle, drop toehold and tags in Morton. Double teams follow, they cheap shot Aldis and Gibson grounds Isaacs. Morton in, and more double teams follow and they dump Aldis. Gibson grounds Isaacs until Isaacs rakes the eyes, Aldis tags in and takes control. Morton tags in, hits a RANA and dumps Isaacs. Aldis begs off, tags in Isaacs and Morton works him over. To the floor and Aldis attacks Morton, Isaacs rolls him back in and covers for 2. he follows with a belly to back suplex for 2. Aldis tags back in, delivers strikes and Morton counters back, Isaacs in and Gibson joins him. The back elbow follows for 2. He follows with a suplex, and slam Aldis off the top. It breaks down, an Isaacs cradles Gibson with the ropes for the win. Nick Aldis & Royce Isaacs defeated The Rock & Roll Express @ 7:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid tag with Strictly Business picking up the dirty heel win.

– Valentine celebrates with Isaacs.

