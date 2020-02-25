Csonka’s NWA Powerrr Review 2.25.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Non-Title Match: Zicky Dice defeated TV Champion Ricky Starks & Matt Cross @ 3:20 via pin [**]

– Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark @ 0:35 via pin [NR]

– NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Melina @ 1:45 via countout [NR]

– Sean Mooney welcomes us to the show, hypes the on sale for the Crockett Cup and runs down tonight’s card.

– Joe & Stu welcome us to the show.

– Tim Storm and it’s interview time. He talks about last week’s drama with the fake Mama Storm. He pours out his heart in every match and isn’t ready to quit. The fake Mama Storm gets to him and he will forge his own path. Tom Lattimer arrives and says he kicked Storm’s ass last week and Strictly Business is done with him and that he and Aldis have been best mates for years. Danny Deals arrives and apologizes for the fake Mama Storm stuff and says he’s been trying to save Storm from embarrassment. He can get Storm back to the top and has tag partner for him. Storm makes fun of his over sized jacket and Storm wants revenge for his disrespect. Deals says Storm can pick the easy path or he can pick hell fire. Storm says he’ll kick down both doors, choose #3 and get his hands on Deals. Deals says Storm will face his man and when Storm loses, Deals’ man gets a contract, but if Storm wins he gets 5-minutes with Deals. Deals says that Storm won the NWA Title through shady means, and it should have been his man’s spot. Hs man is Jax Dane. Dane arrives and goes face to face with Storm. I love Tim Storm but I’m not feeling this angle at all.

– Matt Cross arrives and says he feels good being in the NWA, and he is all about history, spirit and heart like the legends of the NWA. This is his time, this is the place and he is all about wrestling.

Non-Title Match: Matt Cross vs. Zicky Dice vs. TV Champion Ricky Starks : Dice powders as Matt and Starks lockup, Duce trips up Starks and they brawl on the floor as Dice posts Starks. Matt follows with the suicide dive, and back in, Starks cradles him for 2. They work into a double down, and Dice covers Matt and then Starks for 2. Dice runs them together and they cut him off with double teams. Matt counters the strike and hits the cutter. He heads up top and the shooting star follows, but Dice dumps him and pins Starks. Zicky Dice defeated TV Champion Ricky Starks & Matt Cross @ 3:20 via pin [**] This was ok, setting up Dice for a title shot but it was way too short.

– We get a May Valentine Vlog. She’s in love with Royce Isaacs and wants to offer makeup tips for everyone. She likes Kamille, but says she’s not scary in real life.

– Aron Shooter Stevens arrives for interview time. He puts himself over and Gali calls him out for running in his defenses. Stevens refutes these claims, continues to put himself over and claims to be a fighting champion. He stopped Steiner and Murdoch from taking his championship. Question Mark arrives, and steals Stevens’ thunder.

Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark : Murdoch attacks and runs wild at the bell, heads up top and the bulldog connects and that’s all. Trevor Murdoch defeated The Question Mark @ 0:35 via pin [NR] Squash

– Post match, Stevens attacks and lays out Murdoch.

– NWA Champion Nick Aldis arrives and comments on his issues with Marty Scurll. He comments on how good he looks tonight and says he’s the boss and in charge. He beat FLOP Gordon at Hard Times and then defeated the Rock& Roll Express with Isaacs. He is the man that drives the NWA forward. Marty is second guessing himself and he invites Marty out to back out of their deal and walk away if he admits that Aldis is the better man. Marty arrives and says he’s not backing out of anything. He’s done talking and wants to fight right now. He gets in the ring and Aldis asks if he’s sure he wants to do this. Isaacs arrives and then Lattimer. Aldis asks if he’s sure he wants to do this and Brody King arrives and attacks Strictly Business. We get a big pull apart brawl and the crowd loves it.

– They hype Circle Squared.

– Eddie Kingston is now interviewed and he starts taping up his fists. Kingston says Marquez is doing a great job and says he’s ready to bust someone up and that’s the Pope. There’s no more distractions and dares Pope to come out right now. He knows Pope’s there and probably called the cops because he’s a snitch, Pope arrives, calling Kingston trash. He’s the most charismatic man here and is the Pope of pimptasticness. He’s here to put Kingston back on track and what he wants he gets. If he chooses to hop on a plane across the world and relax or wine and dine with royalty he will do that. The Bouncers arrive and Pope says he’s not one to dink like them, but if he wants beer he gets it. The Bouncers turn on and attack Kingston. They beat him down and hit the last call on Kingston.

– We get a video package, hyping tonight’s main event.

– Sean Mooney hypes the Crockett Cup and the Aldis vs. Scurll main event. The Rock & Roll Express are confirmed for the tournament. Next week, Dice challenges Starks while The Bouncers challenge Drake & Storm.

NWA Women’s Title Match: Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Melina : Rosa is over big here. They talk enter ring and Rosa shoves Melina. Melina powders and takes the countout. Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Melina @ 1:45 via countout [NR] OK then.

– Post match, Kay chases Melina back to the ring. She attacks, rolls her in and Kamille takes out Kay with a spear. She faces off with Rosa and the show ends.

