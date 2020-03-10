Csonka’s NWA The Circle Squared (Episodes 2 & 3) Review  

Csonka’s NWA The Circle Squared Review Episode 2

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Colby Corino defeated George South @ 4:55 via pin [*½]

NWA The Circle Squared will allow new talents an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is to get a chance to earn an NWA Talent contract. This competition show allows talents selected to step up to the circle of the podium to exhibit their talents on the microphone before stepping into the square of the ring to show their physical abilities in a wrestling match. The key to making the NWA roster and eventually NWA Powerrr will be in these talents ability to connect with the live audience in Atlanta and the audience watching all over the world. The ultimate winner of The Circle Squared will earn an National Wrestling Alliance contract.

– We open with highlights of episode one.

– Sean Mooney welcomes us to the show.

– Kyle Davis welcomes us and we first meet Colby Corino. Colby cuts his promo, putting over his father and his young son, where he gets choked up because he wants to make him proud. The talking heads chime in.

– His opponent is George South. He heels it up right away, and puts over getting to finally stand behind the podium and talk. He doesn’t care about the fans, puts over Colby and how long he’s known him. he has to beat one of his own tonight. The talking heads offer nothing but taking up time.

– Eli Drake & Allysin Kay offer up some comments on the promos, actually bringing something interesting to say.

– We get a video package on our competitors, including Colby addressing his past drug issues. South puts over how big an opportunity it is for him, while Colby puts him over as a mentor.

Colby Corino vs. George South : Colby is the on of Steve Corino, and has been working a lot as of late in EVOLVE. South is a southern legend, journeyman, former NWA talent back in the day and trainer. Colby takes early control, overpowering South and picking up a near fall until South cuts him off. South works the claw, Colby fires back and transitions to an abdominal stretch until South escapes. The claw follows again, Colby fades, but fires back until South cuts him off. The claw follows and Colby escapes, but South locks on the claw again. Colby fights out and cradles South for the win. Colby Corino defeated George South @ 4:55 via pin [*½] I liked the young up and comer vs. grizzled vet dynamic here, but the match was really repetitive and not good even for the time given. No one really got to shine here either.

– Post match, Drake & Kay comment, they seemed to like the match and praise them both.

The first four of eight teams for the 2020 Crockett Cup are: The Rock & Roll Express, Brody King & Flip Gordon, Rey Horus & Flamita, & Tom Lattimer & Royce Isaacs; there will be three more teams announced, as well as a wild card team set in a gauntlet where the final two men left will team. Tim Storm, Ricky Starks, & Zicky Dice will compete. Thunder Rosa will defend the NWA Women’s title at the show, Shooter Stevens defends against Trevor Murdoch, while Aldis vs. Scurll for the NWA Title main events.

Csonka’s NWA The Circle Squared Review Episode 3

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Freya The Slaya defeated Dani Jordyn @ 5:00 via pin [*]

– Freya The Slaya is out first, she’s from Alaska, and says the ring is her element. The talking heads talk about the promo, largely mocking her for not saying her name.

– Dani Jordyn arrives and introduces herself. She’s a real mean girl and has a burn book. She makes fun of “Elsa,” and has already put her in her burn book. She can’t wait to wind then come back and beat everyone else. The talking heads love her.

– We get the video package on both.

Freya The Slaya vs. Dani Jordyn : Freya is much bigger than Dani. They go speed vs. power to begin with Freya taking control. Dani fires back but gets tossed aside. The slam follows for 2. Freya misses a charge, Dani attacks the knee and they trade. Freya works a cobra clutch, Dani escapes and hits Jon Woooo. Freya quickly cuts her off and misses the leg drop. Dani follows with strikes, and a dropkick after Freya tried something that didn’t look good at all. Freya then hits a Michinoku driver to win. Freya The Slaya defeated Dani Jordyn @ 5:00 via pin [*] This was bad, Freya was slow and sloppy while the match had no flow at all. Dani showed some great personality.

– Drake & Kay comment, offering some tips, but noting that they need work.

– NEXT WEEK ON NWA SUPER POWERRR: Nick Aldis & Tom Lattimer vs. Marty Scurll & Brody King, Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane, The Rock & Roll Express vs. Shooter Stevens & The Question Mark, & Kamille’s first match and interview.

