Csonka’s NWA The Circle Squared Review 2.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Luke & PJ Hawx defeated Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal @ 2:55 via pin [NR]

NWA The Circle Squared will allow new talents an opportunity to put their money where their mouth is to get a chance to earn an NWA Talent contract. This competition show allows talents selected to step up to the circle of the podium to exhibit their talents on the microphone before stepping into the square of the ring to show their physical abilities in a wrestling match. The key to making the NWA roster and eventually NWA Powerrr will be in these talents ability to connect with the live audience in Atlanta and the audience watching all over the world. The ultimate winner of The Circle Squared will earn an National Wrestling Alliance contract.

– We open with highlights from last week’s Powerrr, setting up Melina vs. Champion Thunder Rosa.

– Billy Corgan opens the show explaining the new series.

– Sean Mooney says the location and date of the Crockett Cup will be announced next week. He then welcomes us to the show and talks about the show’s concept, as detailed above.

– Kyle Davis introduces the series and brings out Luke & PJ Hawx. They introduce themselves and PJ says he’s dreamed of being a wrestler since he was little and now gets to do it with his father. Luke wants to prove they are the best, and no one can out work them. They are the ABCs and XYZs of wrestling, they start things and end it as well. We get instant reactions from “insiders”.

– Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal w/Nikita Koloff are next. Koloff first arrives and says he knows about tag team wrestling, name drops uncle Ivan, and plays to the crowd. He has decided to coach a team to give back, to give to the new generation and brings out Neal & Dean. They cut promos and talk about Koloff taking them to the next level, and will prove that they are the best kept secrets in wrestling. More insiders comments follow.

We get a pre-recorded promo from both teams, they are looking to prove themselves.

Luke & PJ Hawx vs. Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal w/Nikita Koloff : Tyson & Jeff attack before the bell and isolate PJ. PJ battles back, but is quickly cut off. Double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Ground and pound follows on PJ, and a belly to belly gets 2. They take out Luke and quick tags and double teams follow on PJ until Luke makes the save. PJ counters back with a suplex, tag to Luke and he runs wild with strikes, clotheslines and PJ joins in for double teams for the win. Luke & PJ Hawx defeated Tyson Dean & Jeff Lewis Neal @ 2:55 via pin [NR] This was really solid for the time given, but I wish it had gotten more time to allow us to see more..

– The insiders comment on the match.

– Post match, all four are interviewed and it’s now down to the fan vote at Natrionalwrestlingalliance.com.

– The Crockett Cup takes place April 19th from Atlanta at the Gateway center. Tickets go on sale the 27th for those on the email list and 28th for everyone else. The show will be available on FiteTV.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.