Csonka’s NXT Review 1.15.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinal Match: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews @ 18:20 via pin [****]

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinal Match: Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Time Splitters @ 11:55 via pin [***¼]

– For a Shot at The NXT Cruiserweight Title at World’s Collide: Isaiah Scott defeated Lio Rush & Tyler Breeze @ 13:20 via pin [***½]

– NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Battle Royal: Bianca Belair won @ 22:50 [***]

– In memory of Rocky Johnson.

– Keith Lee arrives and talks about facing Roderick Strong next week. He puts over how great the Undisputed Era have been and said the end of their 2019 was probably better than anyone’s except him, because he is limitless. Undisputed Era arrive and call him a dummy and then attack. Lee fights them off until Strong uses a chair to chop block him. Lee takes the Last Shot and they hold him down as Strong Pillmanizes his ankle. Tommaso Ciampa eventually makes the save.

– Various women including Tegan Nox prepare for tonight’s battle royal.

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews : They go fast paced at the start, working into counters and then a standoff. Riddle cuts off Webster, he and Dunn follow with double teams until Webster counters back into a RANA. He and Andrews follow with double teams, isolating Riddle. Riddle quickly cuts him off with rolling gut wrench suplexes, hits some on Andrews and Dunne tags in for double teams. He grounds Webster, attacking the arm. Riddle back in and follows with slams. Webster counters back into a dropkick, Dunne cuts him off and hits a dump suplex. Riddle follow with the broton for 2. Webster keeps firing back, tags in Andrews and the RANA follows. Double PELES connect and the enziguri and rolling DDT follows. Webster & Andrews follow with dives, and back in, the assisted 450 follows for 2. Dunne counters, Webster hits a knee strike and Dunne drops him with a right. Tag to Andrews, Dunne counters and hits an enziguri, German and Riddle joins in for an x-plex into a powerbomb for 2. It breaks down, Dunne dumps Webster and Riddle Germans Andrews for 2. Andrews counters and Riddle cuts him off with a knee strike for 2. Dunne grounds Andrews, stomping his ankles but Andrews counters into a northern lights and double stomp for 2. Post break and Webster tags in, hits a springboard moonsault press. He runs wild on Dunne and Riddle, heads up top and follows with a senton to the floor. Back in and Riddle and Andrews tag in, Riddle catches the high cross but Andrews hits a poison RANA for 2. Andrews takes out Dunne on the floor with a tornado DDT, Riddle spears Webster & then Andrews, but Webster cradles him for 2. Dunne and Riddle follow with double teams for 2. It breaks down again, Dunne saves Riddle and Andrews & Dunne are legal, Dunne hits kicks and Andrews counters into stun dog millionaire for 2. Riddle counters a Webster dive, Gotch on the floor, and back in, the Bitter end/knee strike combo finishes it. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews @ 18:20 via pin [****] This was a great opener, with Riddle and Dunne gelling instantly, Webster & Webster delivering again and a hot crowd buying into the action all the way through.

– Ciampa arrives and mentions Velveteen Dream, Imperium, and Keith Lee; Undisputed Era’s hit list. His hit list is simple, it’s just Adam Cole. No more waiting or distractions. He needs Goldie back. Undisputed Era arrives and Ciampa fights until Johnny Gargano’s music hits and he makes the save. He sends them packing and Ciampa lays out Kyle. They hit Bobby Fish with Meeting in the Middle to a big pop.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Splitters : Shelley and Gibson begin, he cuts off Shelley but Shelley fires back on Drake. KUSHIDA in and they dump the GYV and follow with planchas. Back in and they double team Drake, until he fires back and Gibson tags in. The Time Splitters cut him off, as KUSHIDA grounds things. The GYV cut off Shelley and take out KUSHIDA. Post break and they continue to isolate Shelley, and follow with double teams on the floor. Back in and Gibson hits a back suplex for 2. He grounds Shelley, but Shelley fires up and fights them off, tagging in KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA runs wild on both, the am bar follows. Shelley & Gibson in, the GYV work double teams and cover for 2. KUSHIDA fires up and he and Shelley follow with double teams for 2. They hit the dream sequence and Gibson cuts off skull and bones. Ticket to mayhem finishes it. Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Time Splitters @ 11:55 via pin [***¼] While I was disappointed the Time Splitters didn’t win, especially since they were the superior team, this was a good and entertaining match.

– Post match, Gibson gets on the mic to brag about derailing the reunion tour. He says their opponents were a great team of the past but they’ll be the 2020 Dusty Classic winners.

– Robert Stone announced that he pulled Chelsea Green from the battle royal tonight because she deserves better. He calls her the hottest former free agent.

Isaiah Scott vs. Lio Rush vs. Tyler Breeze : Garza joins commentary. They go at it right away, Breeze takes early control and hits a backbreaker for 2. Scott grounds Lio, head scissors to Breeze and delivers chops to Lio. Kicks to Breeze follow, Lio attacks and works over Breeze, picking up the pace and he and Scott head to the floor and brawl. RANA by Lio, superkick by Breeze. Post break and Lio works over Scott until Scott dumps him. he follows with chops on Breeze, Lio is back and Breeze joins in and suplexes them both. They trade, it breaks down and Breeze dumps Scott. Scott counters and Lio hits a suicide dive on Breeze. Scott follows wit ha suicide dive and back in, Lio hits the standing Spanish fly for 2. Lio up top, Breeze attacks, Scott over and he and Lio trade back on the mat. Superkick by Breeze, Cheeky nandos follows on Scott and he covers for 2. Scott fights off Breeze, Lio dumps Breeze and dropkicks him Poison RANA On Scott, suicide dive to Breeze and the final hour gets 2 as Breeze makes the save. They all trade, enziguri by Lio, hook kick by Scott and a superkick by Breeze. Lio up to and the final hour connects and the come up follows but Breeze cradles him for 2. It breaks down, and the JML driver finishes it for Scott. Isaiah Scott defeated Lio Rush & Tyler Breeze @ 13:20 via pin [***½] Rush and Scott will get all the headlines, but Breeze was also really good here and overall, this was a very good and entertaining match that delivered in its spot.

– Rhea Ripley is interviewed about the battle royal. She says she’ll go through Toni Storm at Worlds Collide and she’ll do the same to whoever wins tonight.

– Gargano is interviewed about being in the same ring with Ciampa for the first time since February. Ciampa comes up to him to thank him. Johnny mentions what Moustache Mountain said and they agree to team up for old time’s sake. The Undisputed Era arrives, Keith Lee appears from out of nowhere and pounces someone through bushes. He throws security guards all over the place. He shouts that Strong’s title reign ends next week. Lee was great here.

– Next week we get Lee vs. Strong and the two Dusty Tag Classic semi-finals.

– DIY vs. Moustache Mountain is official for Worlds Collide. BUT THAT INTO MY VEINS

NXT Women’s Championship Number One Contender’s Battle Royal : We have Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, Kacy Catanzaro , Mercedes Martinez, Shotzi Blackheart, Dakota Kai, Vanessa Borne, Kayden Carter, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, Shayna Baszler, Catalina, Vanessa Borne. Deonna Purrazzo, Jesse, MJ Jenkins, and Xia Li. Thy all brawl to begin, as they work for eliminations and Kacy saves Carter. Good energy here as they all continue to battle as Baszler eliminates Jenkins. Baszler dumps Jesse, Catalina hits a dropkick on Baszler and runs wild until Baszler dumps her. The mass brawling continues, Baszler dumps Cater and works over Kacy. Tegan dumps Indi as the rest continue to fight for possible eliminations. Baszler dumps Santana, as Yim dumps Borne. Deonna is dumped by Shotzi and then attacks her on the floor. Io, Bianca, & Baszler beat down Xia Li but Li fires up and delvers kicks. Baszler attacks and dumps her. Io dumps Kacy and Bianca works over Candice, posts her and eliminates her. Martinez dumps Yim, and comes face to face with Baszler. They trade, firing up and go crazy fists until Baszler chokes her out. Martinez escapes, but Baszler eliminates her. Io, Baszler, Tegan, & Bianca are left. Tegan hits a high cross, runs wild and follows with corner cannonballs. Bianca saves herself and as Tegan hits a chokeslam. Bianca spears Baszler as Tegan sidesteps her. Shiniest wizard on Bianca, Io cuts her off, Tegan up top and Dakota Kai arrives to eliminate her old friend. Baszler works over Bianca, and then chokes out Io but Shotzi is still in and dumps Baszler. Bianca dump Shotzi, and we’re down to her and Io. They brawl, Bianca works her over in the corner and tosses her around. Io fights her off, hits a 619 and heads up top. Bianca catches the high cross into a fall away slam. Io counters back, sends her to the buckles and they work up top. Io follows with strikes, all the way up top and Bianca counters the RANA and Io drops down into an enziguri. To the apron they go, kicks by Bianca and Io teases a German to the floor, Bianca counters out and Io steps on her hair, but Bianca trips her up and they trade strikes. Bianca hits the spear, Io grabs her hair and follows with a German. The double knees follow, but Bianca KODs her over the ropes for the win. Bianca Belair won @ 22:50 [***] Bianca is a good challenger for Rhea, as I feel Io will be the Mania weekend opponent. Most battle royals suck, but this was good and enjoyable as they heavily teased the Baszler win, got past the slow brawling start and really delivered a really well done second half of the match.

