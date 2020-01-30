Csonka’s NXT Review 1.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Finn Balor defeated Trent Seven @ 10:10 via pin [***]

– Shotzi Blackheart defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 3:25 via pin [**]

– Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest @ 8:45 via pin [***¼]

– Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai @ 3:15 via pin [**¼]

– Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green @ 3:10 via pin [*½]

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Broserweights defeated Grizzled Young Veterans @ 21:10 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– HEY GUYS, I WAS INTERVIEWED BY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED ABOUT MY WORK at this link.

Finn Balor vs. Trent Seven : This is fallout from Worlds Collide when Balor attacked Gargano and Mustache Mountain made the save. Balor later attacked Seven for getting involved. Balor attacks right away, dropkicks Seven to he floor and lays the boots to him. It’s all Balor to begin. Choking out Seven and following with stomps. He targets the neck he injured in his attack prior to this match, hits the standing double stomp and covers for 2. Balor hits the slam, elbow drop and covers for 2. He follows with sling blade, chokes him out and stomps on his neck. Balor maintains control, following with chops and taking Seven down. More chops from Balor follow, as he continues to dominate the action and grounds things. Seven fights to his feet, fires back and delivers chops and a DDT. He follows with more chops, Balor fires back but Seven hits the snapdragon and Seven star lariat for 2. Seven dumps him, and the suicide dive connects. He heads up top and Balor cuts him off, hits John Wooooooooo and the coupe de grace; Bloody Sunday finishes it. Finn Balor defeated Trent Seven @ 10:10 via pin [***] I loved Balor’s aggression here and Seven is a great babyface. They had an angle coming in, this made sense, the right man won, and it was good… but give me Balor vs. Bate next please.

Cathy Kelley interviews the Broserweights. Riddle says he can see the love from his Bro from another Mo whenever Pete looks at him. Pete has the angriest straight face on and says they’ll snap the Grizzled Young Vets if they have to. When they win, everyone will see that Pete is ready to party.

We get a recap video of Dakota Kai’s attack on Tegan Nox at War Games, as well as Tegan’s on Dakota at Worlds Collide.

– A video aired with three yellow circles featuring the numbers 5, 20, and 2 in them; Velveteen Dream returning?

– Blackheart rides out in a mini-tank.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shotzi Blackheart : They lockup and Deonna grounds things, working the arm. Blackheart escapes, hits an enziguri but Deonna cuts her off with divorce court. She targets the arm, grounding things. The clothesline follows, and another gets 2. Blackheart fires back, hits a neck breaker and bulldog. She follow with strikes and kicks, covering for 2. Bicycle kick by Deonna, but Blackheart hits the lung blower. The top rope senton finishes it.Shotzi Blackheart defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 3:25 via pin [**] This was ok, Shotzi has so much potential and once she really focuses on what she does well and refines her rough edges, I feel she has star potential.

– Keith Lee arrives and says he’s our limitless North American Champion. He talks about ending the Undisputed Era’s prophecy but before he can discuss what’s next, Damian Priest interrupts. Priest says he likes taking things and what he wants is the title. Dominik Dijakovic arrives, he puts Lee over as deserving and adds that “bootleg Marilyn Manson” won’t be first to challenge Keith, it’ll be him. Lee goes to leave them to discuss it but Djiakovic stops him. Priest grabs Dominik and Lee leaves anyway. Priest levels him and a referee arrives.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest : They go at it at the bell, trading offense as Dominik hits a backbreaker and splash for 2. To the floor and Damian hits an apron splash mountain. Post break and they trade until Dominik hits a dump suplex. Damian fires back, hits a lariat and flatliner for 2. He counters feat your eyes but Dominik hits he chokebomb for 2. Damian to the floor as Dominik follows with the asai moonsault. Back in and Damian counters into the huge chokeslam for 2. He follows with the step up tope, and back in work into a double down. Damian fights to his feet, heads up top and Dominik cuts him off, follows him up and they battle for position as Damian hits an avalanche poison RANA for 2. Dominik counters back and fest your eyes finishes it. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Damian Priest @ 8:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good, spirited hossy sprint with the right winner as another Dijakovic vs. Lee match on Takeover could rule judging by their history.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Tommaso Ciampa about the possibility of being announced as Adam Cole’s challenger for Takeover: Portland. He says Goldie comes home at Takeover and he makes sure of it tonight.

– Post break and Undisputed Era (minus Cole) are now seen knocked out as Ciampa walks out from around a corner with a pipe and with his shirt ripped up. He limps away and towards the arena and brings a table with him. Cole finds Undisputed down and heads to the arena. He calls out Ciampa for being a coward and Ciampa says he never lost the title and that he’s Goldie’s daddy. Ciampa demands he comes to the ring and sign a contract for a title match at Takeover on the table he brought in. William Regal comes out to say that Cole already signed the contract, not concerned about who he faces. Cole snatches the contract and walks down to the ring. Ciampa charges when he gets on the apron and Cole hits him with the microphone. Ciampa fights back and powerbombs him through the table. A bloody Ciampa signs the contract and wipes the blood on the paper before staring at Goldie. Shit just got real.

– New Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin will be on the show next week.

Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai : Nox is forced to with Kai attacking her at WarGames and they brawl right away. Nox cuts her off until Kai hits the running kick, Cannonball by Nox and Kai powders, pulls Nox to the floor and they brawl on the floor. Nox slams her to the stands and back to ringside, Kai cuts her off with a kick to the face. Kai gets a chair, Nox cuts her off and posts her. Nox has the chair, drops it and Kai gets the knee brace, German by Nox and Candice takes the chair from Kai, Nox hits Kai with the knee brace and the shiniest wizard finishes it. Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai @ 3:15 via pin [**¼] I would hope that this isn’t over just yet, as the booking felt really off here with the babyfaces heeling it up essentially on Kai and it feels way too soon to end a feud that had so much potential. The match was ok and energetic while it lasted.

Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green : Robert Stone is at ringside. Carter hits the dropkick and quickly gets cut off. She follows with a dropkick and covers for 2. She follows with kicks, whips Carter to the buckles and follows with kicks. Green grounds the action, Carter fights to her feet counters the unprettier and the cradle gets 2. Superkick by Carter and another follows for 2. Big boot by Green, she celebrates and Carter small packages her for the win. OK. Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green @ 3:10 via pin [*½] This was a match, and I don’t get hyping Green only to have her lose already. Have they already lost interest in her, or is it the overconfident heel lost and will get her win back next week?

The Broserweights vs. Grizzled Young Veterans : Drake and Dunne start us off, locking up and Dunne taking control. He attacks the arm, tags in Riddle as they double team Drake. Riddle counters into an ankle lock, Gibson attacks, tags in and takes control. Riddle fires back, lays in kicks and follows with a suplex. Dunne in and double teams follow. Dunne then cuts off Drake and moonsaults into Gibson on the floor. Drake attacks and they GYV spike tombstone Dunne on the floor. Back in and Drake covers for 2. Dunne fires back, but Drake posts him as he spills to the floor. Post break and Dunne hits an x-plex, and tags in Riddle. He runs wild, dumps Drake and hits an XPLODER on Gibson and the broton and PK follows. The German follows for 2. Spear by Riddle to Drake, and the brohammer follows. Dunne tags in and double teams follow for 2. Dunne is dumped, Riddle fights for his life, but is double teamed and cut off for 2. Gibson isolates Riddle, and follows with a belly to back suplex for 2. He trades with Riddle, Riddle counters but Drake tags in as double teams follow and Dunne then makes the save. It breaks down, powerbombs by Riddle and the knee strike gets 2. Riddle follows with a fisherman’s buster for 2. The broton follows and another connects, but Drake cuts him off with a DDT. Gibson & Dunne tag in, they go crazy fists and Dunne hits the snap German, stomps on his hands and the ankle lock follows as Riddle gets one on Drake. GYV fight and escape as Dunne gets dumped. They dump Riddle as Dunne suplexes Gibson onto the apron. Back in and Gibson hits a lariat on Dunne for 2. They trade strikes and chops, Drake in and he lays the boots to Dunne. He now grounds the action, working a neck crank. Gibson back in and they look for doomsday, but Dunne cuts it of and the victory roll gets 2. Drake cuts off Dunne, and gets dumped as Gibson hits ticket to ride for 2. Shankley gates follows, Dunne fights as Gibson pulls him center ring. Riddle in and fights off Drake and takes out Gibson to save Dunne. Riddle tags in and they powerbomb Drake onto Gibson, and the bitter knee strike combo gets 2. It breaks down, and Drake Riddle cradles Riddle for 2. They hit the doomsday device on Dunne on the floor. Back in and they double team Riddle, and the suplex and splash follows for 2., Dunne cuts off ticket to mayhem and they hit double brostones and Riddle & Dunne follow with top rope moonsaults and the pop up knee strike finishes it. The Broserweights defeated Grizzled Young Veterans @ 21:10 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event and easily the best thing on the show. While the Grizzled Young Veterans were really good here as well, what hurt the match from being great is that I never really bought them winning, so it lacked in creating that big time drama.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 85. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown and review WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. Plus Larry shares his thoughts on NWA Hard Times. The show is approximately 130–minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Review: 6:35

* WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review: 45:10

* Larry’s NWA Hard Times PPV Review: 1:45:12 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.