Csonka’s NXT Review 10.02.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle @ 13:50 via pin [****½]

– Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim @ 14:45 via pin [***½]

– Johnny Gargano defeated Shane Thorne @ 9:00 via pin [***¼]

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae @ 14:50 via submission [***½]

– Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch @ 7:15 via pin [***]

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Undisputed Era defeated The Street Profits @ 20:00 via pin [****]

Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle : Cole has a cast on his right hand, as he actually has a fracture in his wrist. Riddle attacks at the bell with amateur slams and attacks the arm until Cole makes the ropes. They lock up and Cole follows with kicks in the corner but Riddle counters back with rolling gut wrench suplexes and covers for 2. Riddle kicks Cole to the floor but Cole cuts him off with an enziguri and slams him to the steps. Back in and Cole lays the boots to Riddle, hits the back elbow and a neck breaker for 2. Cole follows with rights, and an ushigoroshi for 2. He grounds the action, and then figure fours the head. Riddle counters out but runs into a bicycle kick. He follows with forearm, Riddle fires back, hits an up kick and running forearms, the XPLODER and broton. The PK follows for 2. They work into counters, ripcord knee by Riddle and the fisherman’s buster follows for 2. The German follows that for 2. Cole counters back into the backstabber for a good near fall. They trade strikes, Cole stomps on Riddle’s foot, they trade kicks, German by Riddle and the OG last shot by Cole follows for 2. Riddle fires back with kicks, they work to the apron and Cole hits a bicycle kick. The Panama sunrise is countered with a knee strike and backing, the floating bro eats knees. The Panama sunrise follows by Cole for 2. Cole looks for the last shot but collapses. Riddle counters the Panama sunrise into bro to sleep, a powerbomb and knee strike. The floating bro connects for 2. Riddle back up top and Cole crotches him. He follows him up and Riddle fires back, knocks Cole to the mat and slingshots into superkicks and the Panama sunrise, but Riddle counters the last shot into an arm bar. Cole counters out and Riddle gets it again. Cole escapes, but Riddle pulls another arm bar until Cole hits him with the cast sand the last shot finishes Riddle. Champion Adam Cole defeated Matt Riddle @ 13:50 via pin [****½] This was an excellent, balls to the wall, Takeover caliber match from these two. They unloaded their entire arsenals on each other, there were great near falls/finishes, and the closing five-minute were absolutely outstanding. The crowd was amazing here and this was absolutely the right choice to kick off the show as Cole retains and continues his reign. With Riddle losing, and the other arrivals later in the show, the possibility of him being drafted to Raw or Smackdown feels likely.

– Post math, Finn Balor arrives and he’s officially back in NXT (he’s traumatized by the Fiend obviously). Crazy start to the show.

– Velveteen Dream arrives and talks about Roderick Strong and how he had help from the Undisputed Era. Dream has never said he couldn’t handle more than one man at once, and issues a challenge to Strong for a title shot if Roddy will step out from the Undisputed shadow. When they meet, it’ll be dream over.

– Drew Gulak defends the Cruiserweight Title against Lio Rush next week.

Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim : Yim hits arm drags to begin and follows with the running boot for 2. She dumps Shirai and follows with a dropkick. Yim lays in chops and rights. Shirai fires back with kicks and strikes. Back in and she lays the boots to Yim. Shirai chokes her out in the corner, and covers for 2. Shirai chokes her out again, and then tosses her across the ring. Shirai grounds things and Yim then fires back as they trade. Knee strikes by Shirai follow and the suplex gets 2. Shirai locks on an abdominal stretch, but Yim powers out with a hip toss. Shirai cuts her off with a dragon screw and covers for 2. Shirai grinds her face off the ropes, and follows with kicks. Yim slaps her back, but Shirai slams her back down. She follows with ground and pound, the flapjack and then the double knees connect for 2. Shirai follows with the running knees that miss, and Yim follows with an overhead toss. They trade, Yim hits clotheslines and a dropkick. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Yim follows with grounded kicks on Shirai, but Shirai counters with the RANA for 2. Shirai trips her up and the 619 connects. The springboard missile dropkick connects for 2. Yim fights off the German and hits code red for 2. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Yim covers for 2. Shirai counters protect yo neck into a cradle for 2. Yim then counters back and hits it, covering for 2. Yom heads up top and Shirai cuts her off, follows her up and the superplex connects and Shirai covers for 2. Shirai follows with a sliding kick, heads up top and the moonsault finishes it. Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim @ 14:45 via pin [***½] This was really good, Shirai looked great and Yim got some redemption following a flat Takeover match with Baszler.

– We get a Tegan Nox video package.

Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne : They lock up and work into counters until Gargano teases the superkick. They scramble on the mat, and Gargano cradles him for 2. Thorne makes the ropes to avid the Gargano escape and cuts him off with strikes. He grounds the action, and then works him over in the corner. Thorne maintains control, and works a cravat around the post on Gargano. Back in and Thorne covers for 2. He follows with uppercuts and Gargano fires back until Thorne cuts him off and lays in ground and pound. Thorne grounds the action, hits an uppercut but Gargano counters back with a knee strike, clotheslines, and chops. The rolling enziguri follows and Thorne slides to the floor as Gargano charges and hits a suicide dive. The slingshot spear follows for 2. Thorne counters back but Gargano hits double knees, and Thorne fires back with the leg lariat and cannonball, The powerbomb follows for 2. Thorne follows with kicks, but Gargano fires back and hits the rebound lariat. Thorne fires back with a roundhouse kick, poison RANA by Gargano and the superkick finishes it. Johnny Gargano defeated Shane Thorne @ 9:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good and entertaining mach, with Thorne putting up a good fight but Gargano overcoming in the end.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae : They lock up and Baszler grounds things, but Caddice fires back with an enziguri and dropkicks her to the floor. She follows with the springboard high cross to the floor and back in, follows with the Hennig neck snap. Candice hits a jawbreaker and covers for 2. Baszler fires back with body shots, and then attacks the arm, grounding Candice. Candice battles back with the octopus hold, but Baszler takes her to the ropes. Candice heads up top and gets knocked to the floor. Baszler then whips her to the steps and then traps the arm in the steps and viciously kicks at it. Back in and Baszler follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. Baszler grounds things, attacking the arm, torturing Candice. Candice finally makes the ropes, to the apron they go and Candice teases a German and then hits the flatliner on the apron and follows with the suicide dive. She hits another and a third. Candice heads up top and Baszler cuts her off, follows her up and Candice knocks her off but Baszler pops back up and hits the avalanche gut wrench suplex. Candice fights off a suplex into a cradle for 2. Baszler follows with a running knee strike, a gut wrench suplex and covers for 2. Candice fires back with kicks, Baszler hits the running knee strike and covers for 2. Baszler slaps her around now, but Candice fires up and hits the snap German. She counters the choke into a choke of her own. Baszler counters out and works the hanging choke, but Candice escapes and hits the wild ride off the ropes for a good near fall. Baszler counters the unprettier but Candice follows with the DDT but the lionsault is countered into the clutch. Candice fights but fades and has to tap. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae @ 14:50 via submission [***½] This was very good stuff, with Baszler playing the bad ass bully extremely well juxtaposed against Candice’s tremendous babyface heart and fire. The crowd was hot for a potential title change, but once again, Baszler retained. At this point, I am all for them going full circle and building up the big dog Dakota Kai to be the one to beat Baszler.

– WALTER vs. KUSHIDA is official for next week.

Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch : They lock up and work into counters as Dunne grounds the action. He looks to attack the arm, but Burch fights that off and Dunne hits the rolling am bar but Burch counters out and they end in a stalemate. Lock up and Dunne follows with a clothesline and they roll to the floor and Dunne hits a suplex onto the apron. He uses the steps to attack the arm, taking control of the action. Back in and Dunne stomps away at the arm. Burch fires back and follows with clotheslines and the missile dropkick. They trade strikes, Burch drops him and follows with a knee drop and covers for 2. They trade again, Dunne counters back and hits a German and powerbomb for 2. Burch counters back with a head butt and a powerbomb and knee strike. The draping DDT follows for 2. Dunne follows with kicks, an enziguri and snaps the fingers; the bitter end finishes it. Pete Dunne defeated Danny Burch @ 7:15 via pin [***] As expected, this was a good, hard-hitting match that felt different than anything on the show as Dunne picks up another win.

– Post match, Damian Priest attacks Pete Dunne, hits the reckoning, and stands tall.

– Adam Cole is interviewed, and claims he didn’t use his cast to win. Undisputed Era show up to complain about Finn Balor. Cole says to forget him because the focus is on keeping the prophecy fulfilled.

Wale does the Street Profits entrance.

Champions The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits : Kyle and Dawkins begin. They lock up, working into counters until Dawkins hits the shoulder tackle. Fish tags in and Ford joins him as they trade and Ford takes control until Fish powders. Back in and Fish follows with rights, kicks and Kyle tags in and grounds Ford. Ford fights to his feet, Dawkins tags back in and cradles Kyle or 2. He then takes Fish down and Ford tags in and hits a dropkick. He grounds Fish, Dawkins back in and the challengers work double teams. Ford grounds the action and Fish fires back with strikes. Ford then hits dropkicks on both and Fish finally cuts him off. Kyle tags in and follow with knee strikes and body shots. He grounds Ford, following with knee strikes and then dances. Ford kips up and they trade. Kyle cuts him off but Ford cradles him for 2. Fish tags in and follows with knee strikes and body shots. The senton atomico follows for 2. Kyle tags back in and double teams follow for 2. Ground and pound by Kyle follows, he lays the boots to Ford and tags in Fish. Ford fires back on both until Fish follows with rolling suplexes and covers for 2. Double kicks by the champions follow for 2. Kyle grounds Ford, working an abdominal stretch. He then dumps him allowing Fish to attack. Back in and Kyle grounds him and maintains control. Fish in and follows with a belly to back suplex and grounds him with a body scissors. Ford fights to his feet and fights off the champions and dumps Kyle and then Fish. Kyle back in and Ford hits the uranage. Fish cuts off the tag, Kyle hits rolling suplexes and Fish tags in and the double team DDT into a German follows for 2. Fish follows with strikes and kicks, Kyle tags in and lays in knee strikes. Quick tags follow as the champions continue to isolate Ford. He works an abdominal stretch, Kyle helps out but Ford counters back and Dawkins gets the hot tag. Dawkins runs wild on the champions and runs them together and spears Fish. Kyle fires back, they trade and Dawkins hits the capture suplex for 2. Kyle counters the spear with a knee strike and lays in strikes as Fish attacks the knee of Dawkins. Kyle up top and hits the flying knee drop to the leg and follows with the heel hook. Fish guillotines Ford but Ford slams him onto Kyle to break up the submission. Dawkins and Kyle trade, enziguri by Dawkins and Fish heads up top and misses the splash and Ford hits the frog splash for 2. The challengers look for doomsday but Kyle makes the save and Ford now hits the over the post tope. String arrives and gets involved allowing the champions to hit the high/low for the win. Champions The Undisputed Era defeated The Street Profits @ 20:00 via pin [****] This was a great main event with Fish & O’Reilly proving why they are one of the best tag teams in wrestling. The closing stretch was outstanding as all four men delivered.

– Post match, Undisputed Era celebrates, and Tommaso Ciampa makes his return to stare down Cole, who holds his precious goldy. Shit is officially on.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 54. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will preview week one of the Wednesday Night War, review ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019, and talk some potential WWE returns. The show is approximately 86-minutes long. * Intro

* John Morrison Is Coming Back To WWE: 1:55

* CM Punk Rumored To Be Coming Back To WWE: 8:01

* ROH Death Before Dishonor Review: 21:55

* AEW Dynamite Preview 10.02.19: 57:45

* NXT on USA Preview 10.02.19: 1:13:57 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

