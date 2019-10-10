Csonka’s NXT Review 10.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush defeated Champion Drew Gulak @ 8:10 via pin [***½]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah @ 1:22 via submission [NR]

– Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Cameron Grimes defeated Boa @ 0:06 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Roderick Strong defeated Isaiah Scott @ 10:33 via submission [***½]

– Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:40 via pin [**¾]

– Non-Title Match: Champion WALTER defeated KUSHIDA @ 13:15 via pin [****]

Champion Drew Gulak vs. Lio Rush : Lio counters into a Spanish fly for 2 right away. The suicide dive follows and follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and Gulak cuts him off, follows with the lariat and covers for 2. Gulak lays in chops, and counters into the double arm bar, grounding Lio. Lio escapes, but Gulak quickly cuts him of and cradles him for 2. He keeps things grounded, Lio fires back and lays in chops. Gulak fires back with some chops, hits the slam and covers for 2. The ankle lock is countered by Lio, but Gulak takes him up top and follows him up and teases a suplex to the floor. Lio fights him off, but Gulak kicks him off the ropes and to the floor. Gulak rolls back in and waits on Lio. Back in and Gulak hits the clothesline off the ropes for 2. Gulak now follows with elbow strikes, and grounds the action. Lio counters out with a jawbreaker, but Gulak whips him to the buckles. He grounds the action again, but Lio keeps fighting back and hits the tornado DDT. Li lays in grounded kicks, but Gulak decapitates him with a lariat for 2. Lio counters into a cradle for 2. Gulak counters the stunner into the Gu-lock, but Lio counters into a cradle for 2 and he locks on the dragon sleeper until Gulak counters into the argentine cutter for 2. They work up top and Lio fights off the superplex and follows with the final hour. The stunner follows, Lio back up top and the final hour connects and we have a new champion. Lio Rush defeated Champion Drew Gulak @ 8:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, with a good layout, good action and a great babyface performance from Lio.

– Post match, William Regal puts the Cruiserweight Title belt on Rush but Drew takes it from Lio and he hands the belt to Lio. They shake hands.

– KUSHIDA & WALTER prepare for tonight’s match.

– We get a Finn Balor video package.

– Tegan Nox returns next week.

Rhea Ripley vs. Aliyah : Borne is at ringside. Ripley overpowers Aliyah to begin. Aliyah jumps on her back, gets slammed down and Aliyah back rakes Ripley. Ripley is pissed and kills her with clotheslines and the invested cloverleaf follows with a swing and slam down for thee submission. Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah @ 1:22 via submission [NR] Beautiful squash; Rhea is such a star.

– Rhea tells Shayna that she’s coming for her.

– Ryker takes out Ever-Rise and the Forgotten Sons take their place for our next match.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake : Breeze and Cutler battle with strikes to begin. Blake in and Breeze gets cut off and he lays the boots to him. The back elbow follows, and double teams follow for 2. More double teams follow that and they again cover for 2. They isolate Breeze, working quick tags until Breeze makes the tag. Fandango follows with chops, the snap slam and does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. He and Breeze follow with double teams, it breaks down and Breeze hits Cheeky nandos and they brawl, Ryker takes out Breeze, Fandango follows with a tope and Cutler hits the suicide dive. Back in and the Sons hit the double stomp DT combo for the win. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was a short and fun little match as the Sons get back on the winning track.

– Keith Lee says he expects greatness from himself day in and day out. Win-loss records aside, this is a battle of wills, a battle of wants, and a battle of hunger. This is a battle for the future. He is hungrier than Dijakovic and he has more will power than him. When we meet next week, you will have no choice but to bask in my glory.

Cameron Grimes vs. Boa : Bell, double stomp, finish. Cameron Grimes defeated Boa @ 0:06 via pin [NR] Southern fried squash.

– Killian Dain attacks post match, takes out Grimes and Vader bombs Boa and then slams him on the commentary table..

– Damian Priest says he laid out Pete Dunne. Pete, you made quite the name for yourself in NXT. Your name to him is just the bulls eye. He saw the target and made him his mark. He is going to live in infamy in your name Pete. The name Damian Priest will live forever.

Champion Roderick Strong vs. Isaiah Scott : They lock up and work to the mat. Roddy counters out and Scott makes the ropes. Scott follows with a jumping sidekick, covering for 2. Scott lays in chops and body shots. The suplex and cartwheel splash follows that for 2. Roddy cuts him of and lays in chops. Scott fires back, hits the dropkick and covers for 2. They trade strikes and chops, Roddy follows with a back breaker and delivers more chops. The knee strike follows and Scott counters back into a clothesline until Roddy hits another back breaker. He follows with another to cut off Scott and covers for 2. Roddy works him over in the corner, laying in chops and whips him to the buckles. He starts focusing on the back, grounding the action. Roddy follows with knee strikes, they trade and Roddy follows with a dropkick for 2. He grounds the action again. Scott kicks him away and follows with the big right. Clotheslines follow and then the second rope elbow. TUE arrives and Scott follows with a superkick and draping DDT for 2. Scott hits the release German, flatliner and head kick for 2. They trade strikes, superkick by Scott and the slingshot double stomp follows to the floor. back in and TUE distracts Scott as Roddy hits the knee strike, sick kick and end of heartache. The stronghold follows and Roddy win. Champion Roderick Strong defeated Isaiah Scott @ 10:33 via submission [***½] This was a really good match, with Scott getting a lot in and looking great against Roddy, who continue to deliver.

– Post match, Cole tells everyone to give it up for Isaiah Scott. He is good, but he is not near the level of Roddy. That is what he loves about NXT. The best of the best come here to see if they can compare to the Undisputed Era. That is why Finn Balor came back and Tommaso Ciampa returned. They think they will uncrown the Undisputed Era.

– Velveteen Dream arrives and says the reality is that Undisputed Era, some of you are great. Roderick Strong, allow the dream to show you what your reality is. We see the photo of Roderick Strong posing on the couch with his belt. Dream says in two weeks, you will get to experience the Dream again in a North American Championship Match. When the Dream strips you of the North American title, the world will see why you don’t just… measure up. Dream shows a photo without the belt and a small blurred out area.

– Tommaso Ciampa makes his way to the stage and he has a crutch with him and a chair. Ciampa enters the ring and the Undisputed Era leaves. He sits down in the ring and he has a mic, telling Goldie that Daddy’s home.

– Cathy Kelley is waiting for Tommaso Ciampa to come through the back. Angel Garza tries to talk to Cathy but she ignores him. Angel is shocked that Cathy would wait for Ciampa. Garza speaks in Spanish and Ciampa punches Garza. Cathy asks Ciampa what did Garza just say, and Ciampa says he has no idea.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai : They lock up, working into counters and end in a standoff. Kai follows with the K, double stomp and Belair powders. The apron PK follow s for Kai, and back in, covers for 2. Belair cuts her off, works her over in the corner and follows with a hip toss and shoulder tackle for 2. Belair then hits the squatting slam and Kai then cradles her for 2. Belair follows with the gut buster for 2. Post break and Kai counters into a cradle for 2. She follows with kicks, clotheslines and a dropkick. Kai trips her up and follows with a bicycle kick. Back in and Kai trips her up and follows with an axe kick. The running boot follows for 2. Kai follows with double knees and the cover gets 2. Belair cuts her off, but Kai cradles her for 2. The implant buster follows and then the running shooting star press gets 2. Kai counters the powerbomb, and the cradle gets 2. Kicks by Kai, but Belair counters into the KOD for the win. Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:40 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but I hated the b0oking. Kai just came back and had a natural story with Baszler, while Belair has already failed against the champion multiple times. This felt like a misstep.

– Post match, Bianca Belair takes the mic and she says she heard what Rhea Ripley said earlier about being the one to beat Shayna Baszler. Bianca says, “uh-uh”. She does not care that Rhea was the first NXT UK Women’s Champion because if someone wants a piece of Shayna, they have to go through her.

– Dominik Dijakovic says there are so many similarities with Lee. It is like they were made to fight forever. They bring out the best in each other. He says he knows Keith’s limits, has been studying him and he knows his limits. He knows Keith’s secrets. Next week it is for everything and he does not expect to lose.

– Pete Dunne tells Priest to keep up. When he arrived in WWE, Triple H told him to make a name for himself and he did. He is not going to let Damian Priest make a name for himself off the back of the Bruiserweight. He is not done yet. He knew he would have to go through people in NXT. How will Damian shoot arrows if he fingers are broken? Damian says he will live forever, but will he survive next week?

Champion WALTER vs. KUSHIDA : WALTER overpowers him to begin. KUSHIDA fires up and looks for a takedown, but WALTER stops that. They scramble and KUSHIDA pats him on the head. He follows with chops and dumps WALTER wit a dropkick. Post break and KUSHIDA hits the flatliner to the buckles. WALTER quickly cuts him off as KUSHIDA slips of the ropes and destroys him with a kick to the face. The half crab follows, and WALTER has him grounded. KUSHIDA makes the ropes, so WALTER follows with clubbing strikes. WALTER follows with thunderous chops, but KUSHIDA counters the powerbomb into a DDT. He follows with kicks, an enziguri and then a flying chop and cartwheel dropkick. WALTER fires back until KUSHIDA attacks the arm and WALTER then cuts off the sunset bomb to the floor. KUSHIDA fights off the choke, WALTER hits chops and then misses a charge and gets posted. KUSHIDA DDTs him from the apron to the floor. back in and KUSHIDA targets the arm, looks for the hover board lock and gets the hanging version until WALTER counters out and locks in the choke. KUSHIDA powers up and makes the ropes and cradles him for 2 but WALTER gets the choke back again but KUSHIDA counters into the arm bar. WALTER powers out but KUSHIDA cradles him for 2. WALTER counters the big punch and hits the running boot and hits a German. The bridging half nelson suplex follows for 2. WALTER up top, gets cut off with an enziguri and KUSHIDA follows him up top. He follows with strikes, WALTER hits chops and KUSHIDA hits the Spanish fly arm bar into the hover bard lock. WALTER fights, and makes the ropes. They trade, KUSHIDA follows with Kawada kicks, but WALTER goes John Woooooo and the powerbomb follows for 2. The ripcord lariat finally finishes it. Champion WALTER defeated KUSHIDA @ 13:15 via pin [****] Once it got past the opening few minutes, which were just sort of there, they worked their way into a banger of a main event with an excellent homestretch with a hit crowd behind them.

– Imperium celebrates with WALTER.

– Set for next week, Tegan Nox in action, Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza, & Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne.

