Csonka’s NXT Review 10.23.19  

– Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair @ 12:40 via pin [***]

– Matt Riddle defeated Cameron Grimes @ 5:30 via pin [***½]

– Isaiah Scott and Breezango defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 9:20 via pin [**¾]

– Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 4:05 via pin [**½]

– For a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Shot: Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke @ 3:20 via pin [NR]

– NXT North American Title Match: Champion Roderick Strong defeated Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic @ 15:00 via pin [****]

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair : They lock up, work for position and end in a stalemate. They work into a test of strength, Belair counters out and slams Riley to the buckles and shows of until Ripley follows with kicks. Belair grounds the action. But Ripley powers up and follows with a superkick. Belair cuts her off, slams her to the buckles and they fight over a suplex until Ripley hits the delayed suplex. Belair dumps her, but Ripley battles back, heads up top and Belair hits the press slam. She follows with kicks, and covers for 2. Belair follows with a suplex for 2. She follows with elbow strikes, slams her down and covers for 2. The abdominal stretch follows, but Ripley hip tosses out and starts tossing Belair around until they work into a double down. Belair follows with strikes and covers for 2. Ripley cradles her for 2 but Belair cuts he off and slams her to the buckles. She talks some shit and Ripley fires back, but Belair cuts her off and stomps away at her. Belair grounds the action. Ripley fights to her feet and fires back. Belair hits a clothesline, follows with kicks and strikes in the corner. Ripley finally hits the big boot, knee strikes and dropkick for 2. The clothesline follows and hits another dropkick. Ripley locks on the inverted cloverleaf but Belair makes the ropes. Ripley hits a cannonball to he floor, Io attacks and Belair hits the spear for 2. Candice takes out Io, and Ripley hits riptide for the win. Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair @ 12:40 via pin [***] Good match as Ripley gets closer to a title shot as Io & Candice continue their issues.

– They hype tonight’s North American Title match as the main event.

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Pete Dunne who was strolling with Tyler Bate outside of Full Sail. Dunne said that Priest will get a receipt for what he did last week. Kelley asked Dunne about his attack on Killian Dain before the match. Dunne said he doesn’t care about Dain.

– A Tommaso Ciampa vignette aired where Ciampa talked about going through a bout of despair after getting injured and how it was his time to decide his own destiny.

– Tyler Bate is in the crowd.

Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes : Grimes charges for the double stomp but Riddle counters. Riddle grounds things and Grimes counters but Riddle transitions to an arm bar. Riddle follows with kicks, working over Grimes in the corner and follows with running forearms. The XPLODER follows and the broton connects for 2. Riddle follows with kicks strikes and Grimes is down. Riddle covers for 2. The jackhammer follows for 2. Riddle follows with more kicks, and covers for 2. He looks for the arm bar but Grimes escapes. Grimes counters and follows with the German for 2. Post break and Riddle hits a flurry, follows with an up kick and the bro to sleep and German for 2. The broton follows, he lays in a PK but Grimes counter into a side effect for 2. Grimes heads up top, Riddle cuts him off and the superplex follows for 2. The floating bro eats knees, they work into counters and Grimes hits the moonsault press slam for 2. Riddle counter into the powerbomb, final flash and bro derrick for the win. Matt Riddle defeated Cameron Grimes @ 5:30 via pin [***½] This was a really good, all action, and hard-hitting match where Grimes got to look good before losing.

– Post match, Riddle celebrated, while Grimes took the time to disrespect Bate and got laid out for his troubles.

– William Regal announces Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke for tonight, and the winner of the match will wrestle Asuka and Kairi Sane next week for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Isaiah Scott and Breezango vs. The Forgotten Sons : Breeze and Ryker begin. They lock up and Ryker overpowers Breeze. Scott tags in and tosses Scott down. Fandango tags in and Ryker takes control, Cutler tags in and he takes control. Fandango fights back, dances and hit the leg drop. He dumps Blake. Post break and Ryker is working over Breeze. Blake tags in and they double team Breeze and cover for 2. Blake ground the action, Breeze battles to his feet and gets cut off as Ryker tags in and takes control back, following with strikes. The cover gets 2. Cutter in but Ryker gets posted and Fandango gets the tag and follows with chops, clotheslines and Scott joins in and hits the high cross for 2. Blake hits a backbreaker, Ryker tags in and they hit a RANA and stereo diving head butts for 2. Blake works over Scott and Scott runs the Sons together and he dumps bodies. He heads up top but Ryker cuts him off. He follows him up and Scott fights him off, and moonsaults onto the other Sons on the floor. Back in and Scott counters, tags in Breeze, Fandango joins him with superkicks for 2. Ryker and Fandango trade strikes, they work to the floor and Scott is dumped as well. Breeze makes the save and Scott follows with a kick and gets the pin. Isaiah Scott and Breezango defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 9:20 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, Scott looked great but the Forgotten Sons do nothing for me.

– We get a promo of Killian Dain standing over the WWE Hell in a Cell main event (a dumpster fire). He says that Dunne tried to break his fingers and he’s going to break Dunne

– Lio Rush joins commentary.

Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher : They lock up and Gallagher starts to outwrestle him. Garza picks up the pace, but Gallagher keeps working into counters and cradles him repeatedly for near falls. Gallagher rips of Garza’s pants and eats a dropkick for his troubles. He slingshot suplex and superkick follows for 2. Gallagher fights off a suplex, they trade strikes and Gallagher hits a dead lift suplex for 2. He looks for an arm bar, but Garza rolls to the ropes. He then dumps Gallagher and follows with strikes. back in and Gallagher counters and head butts Garza. Garza counters the dropkick and the moonsault follows for the win. Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 4:05 via pin [**½] This was a solid and fun math used to set up Garza as a possible title challenger.

– Post match, Garza talked shit to Lio Rush, setting up a future match.

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke : Duke attacks at the bell and coves Kai for 2. Shafir tags in as they lay in strikes on Kai, she follows with knee strikes and a judo throw for 2. Duke in and double teams follow for 2. Duke follows with kicks, and Shafir grounds things. Kai battles back, takes out Duke and kicks Shafir and tags in Nox. Nox runs wild and hits the chokeslam and another. The enziguri and cannonball follows. Nox follows with the high cross for 2. Shafir makes the save, Kai takes her out and Nox hits the shiniest wizard for the win. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke @ 3:20 via pin [NR] This was a fine and basic match, with the babyfaces overcoming and earning a title shot, which could be a great match next week.

– Post match, Asuka and Kairi Sane were shown on the big screen, speaking in Japanese and mocking the babyfaces. Asuka said that Nox and Kai have no chance.

Champion Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic : Roddy is SCURRED and tries to run, but Lee cuts him off and Dijakovic attacks him. he follows with strikes, but Lee hits a pop up slam and takes control. Roddy back in and Lee wipes him out. Dijakovic fires back with kicks, chokes him out and follows with elbow strikes. Dijakovic continues to punish Lee in the corner, lays in chops and strikes but Lee fires back and Roddy is back but Lee tosses him out of the ring. Lee and Dijakovic work up top, Roddy joins in and dumps Lee. He follows Dijakovic up top and hits the superplex for 2. He then grounds Dijakovic, lays in chops but Dijakovic fires back and superkicks Lee Dijakovic attacks both, Roddy hits the flying knee on Lee and Dijakovic hits Catatonic on Roddy and suplexes Lee onto Roddy for 2. Dijakovic heads up top, looking for a moonsault but Roddy rolls away and Dijakovic looks for a cannonball, Lee catches him and Roddy flies and knocks them both down. Dijakovic takes Roddy back in, they work up top and Lee joins in, and the tower of doom follows as Roddy almost died. Post break and Lee fights off both men, they trade, back beaker by Roddy, he runs wild and hits an Angle slam on Lee for 2. Roddy takes out Dijakovic, dumps Lee and to the floor, Dijakovic hits feast your eyes on Roddy as Lee follows with a pounce. They head back in and brawl as they continue their long running war. They work up top and Dijakovic counter out with a superkick, cyclone kick and hey work up top as Dijakovic hits the chokebomb for 2. Dijakovic follows with a Fosbury flop, taking out Roddy. Lee back in and he follows with a big daddy tope onto Dijakovic! Back in, he takes Dijakovic up to and Lee hits the SUPERBOMB… but Roddy flies in with the sick kick and retains him championship. Champion Roderick Strong defeated Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic @ 15:00 via pin [****] this was a great match, with all three men delivering again, keeping a great pace, and delivering a really sweet finish as Roddy overcomes to sneak away with the championship.

– Post match, Undisputed Era lays the boots to Roddy’s fallen challengers. Ciampa, Gargano, & Balor arrived to make the save and have the big standoff… BUT FINN BALOR ATTACKS JOHNNY GARGANO AND TURNS HEEL. Undisputed kicks the shit out of Ciampa, Cole hits the final shot, and Balor hits John Woooooooo on the floor on Gargano before laying him out with bloody Sunday no the ramp. I don’t hate the idea of a Balor heel turn at all, but I do think that it was something they could have taken time to build to. I’ll be interested to see how heel Balor plays in NXT; it came off as a hot angle though, I’ll give them that.

– Undisputed & Balor vs. Ciampa, Gargano Leek, Dijakovic, & Dream in War games? Maybe?

