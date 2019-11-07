Csonka’s NXT Review 11.06.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Pete Dunne defeated Damian Priest @ 15:10 via submission [***¼]

– Taynara defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:05 via pin [*½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai @ 11:13 via submission [***½]

– #1 Contender’s Match For The Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 12:20 via pin [***¼]

– Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah Scott @ 7:20 via pin [***½]

– Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The OC went to a no contest @ 13:30 [***½]

– Before the show, the OC attacked the Undisputed Era in the parking lot. They kick off the show and Styles says that they’re taking over NXT, and that’s not phenomenal, it’s undisputed. Tommaso Ciampa arrives and says he is often asked about when he’d go to the main roster. He welcomes the O.C. to THE main roster and says this is THE show. It’s daddy’s home, and he is fine with them beating up Undisputed but if they want to take over NXT, they’ll have to deal with him. AJ says the three of them aren’t scared of one of him but respect him for being the only person with the balls to say anything. Ciampa is joined on the stage by Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. Ciampa says the three of them are preparing for Undisputed at War Games but they want to go to war with them in a match tonight; AJ agrees.

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest : They lock up and work into counters after teases of their finishes. Lock up again and Priest shoots him off the ropers and hits a back elbow. Dunne counters back with a cradle for 2. He then stomp the fingers, but Priest kicks him in the face. Dunne goes back to the arm, and tries to powerbomb Priest off the ropes but Priest kicks him away, drops down and hits a flatliner. Priest follows with a flurry of kicks and strikes, and grounds things. He follows with more strikes, and pummels Dunne in the corner. The running elbow follows, Priest then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. He grounds things again but Dunne attacks the arm. Priest tries to power out but Dunne hits the x-plex. He follows with strikes, chops and an enziguri. The missile dropkick follows and Dunne counters a German and dumps Priest, Dunne up top and follows with a moonsault to the floor. They brawl on the floor, Priest hits an apron chokeslam and back in Dunne counters and hits a sitout powerbomb. He stomps on the fingers but Priest counters back with a head kick. Priest then hits the step up tope. Post break and they work into a double down. The trade, Priest hits a lariat and follows with splash mountain for 2. Priest looks for the reckoning, Dunne blocks the low blow and hits one and the arm bar follows for the win. Pete Dunne defeated Damian Priest @ 15:10 via submission [***¼] Good opening match that played well off of their first match with Dunne getting the revenge win and continuing his issues with Dain post match.

– Post match, Killian Dain arrives and dumps Priest so that he can destroy Dunne. Priest and Dain brawl some more and Dain stands tall.

– Rhea Ripley picked Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae for War Games while Shyana Baszler picked Bianca Belair and Io Shirai; the final spots are still open.

– Promo time for Dakota Kai, who says that she came back from her injury with more fire. She’ll prove why she deserves a spot in that match when she faces Shayna tonight, and we’ll see what Shayna says after Dakota kicks her face off.

Taynara vs. Santana Garrett : Garrett makes her debut as an NXT roster member tonight. They lock up and Taynara rolls for an arm bar but Garrett escapes. Taynara grounds things, working the arm. Garrett escapes, hits arm drags but Taynara cuts her off with a knee strike. She kicks at the arm, and covers for 2. Garrett fires back, Taynara takes her down and targets the arm. The omoplata follows, but Garrett counters out and hits a jawbreaker. She follows with clotheslines, Garrett hits the back handspring elbow and they work into slow motion counters an Garrett covers for 2. The handspring moonsault misses, and the POK follows as Taynara wins. Taynara defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:05 via pin [*½] Not good, with some really awkward exchanges and slow motion spots.

– We get video packages setting up tonight’s Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese #1 contender’s match.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai : Shafir & Duke are at ringside, Kai has no friends apparently. They lock up and work to the ropes. Kai pie faces Baszler and kicks her in the face. Kai then cradles her for 2. The head scissors and PK follows for 2. Baszler cuts her of and slams her to the floor. Baszler stomps at her bad knee and grounds the action. Post break and Kai battles back, hits a double stomp and follows with clotheslines. The apron kick follows, and the basement dropkick follows for 2. They work up top and Baszler hits the avalanche gut wrench suplex for 2. They trade strikes and light each other up center ring. Kai hits a head butt and rolling forearm. Baszler cuts her off with a head kick and Kai then rebound with the running corner kick. Kai follows with Kawada kicks, but Baszler kills her with a knee strike for 2. The clutch follows and Kai escapes, hits a kick and then gets caught in the clutch and that’s that. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai @ 11:13 via submission [***½] This was really good, with a great babyface performance from Kai and a well done closing stretch.

– Post match, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir jump Dakota. Team Ripley arrives but Io Shirai & Bianca Belair join the fight and everyone is going at it. Mia Yim, playing the role of the Sandman, arrives with a kendo stick. She attacks Team Shayna, sending everyone packing. Mia stands with the rest of Team Ripley in the middle of the ring.

– Cathy Kelley asks Tommaso Ciampa if he’s found his final partner for War Games. He says we’ll know when the time comes. But tonight. he is happy to take out the OC.

Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese : They lock up. grabbing the hair and Garza grounds things and they scramble. Nese now grounds the action, and poses. Tey work into counters, RANA by Garza and they trade chops. Nese follow with ground and pound, they work up top and Garza hits an enziguri and follows him up. Nese looks for a sunset bomb and rips off Garza’s pants as Garza follows with the missile dropkick. Post break and Garza follows with flying forearms, a dropkick and a wrecking ball dropkick . The moonsault to the floor follows and back in, Garza hits a back breaker for 2. Nese counters back into the pump handle slam for 2. They work into counters as Garza hits a dodon variation. Garza up top and Nese cuts him off and hits a knee strike and tornado DDT on the floor. back in and Nese hits the 450 for 2. They trade strikes, superkick by Garza and the powerbomb follows for 2. Garza hits the superkick and follows with the wing clipper for the win. Angel Garza defeated Tony Nese @ 12:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good match to follow up on Garza ‘s recent booking and a win over a former cruiserweight champion sets him up nicely for a cruiserweight title shot.

– Post match, Lio Rush offers a handshake to Garza, but Garza slaps him and walks off. Rush laughs it off. They face next week.

– Backstage, Rhea says what Mia Yim did was brutality and picks Mia Yim as the fourth member for war Games. Mia says they will collect bodies at War Games. Rhea looks back at a disappointed Dakota and apologies that she didn’t make the cut. Dakota walks off as a sad panda. Hmmmmmmm…

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Isaiah Scott : They lock up and work into counters, Scott picks up the pace and follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks. Dijakovic cuts him off and tosses him across the ring. The dump suplex follows and Dijakovic covers for 2. Dijakovic follows with elbow strikes, a back breaker and splash for 2. Scott fires back, and hits a flatliner. He follows with uppercuts, kicks and a German. Dijakovic fires back, but Scott crotches him and follows with a DDT for 2. Scott up top and Dijakovic superkicks the knee and fast your eyes is countered into a cradle for 2. The enziguri follows and Dijakovic hits the cyclone kick, and the chokebomb and gets 2. Scott counters back into a poison RANA, heads up top and the double stomp to the apron connects. The rolling lariat follows for 2. Scott sets for the finish, but Dijakovic stop shim, Scott hits a superkick and hey trade until feast you eyes finishes it. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Isaiah Scott @ 7:20 via pin [***½] This was a really good sprint and showcase for both guys.

– Next week, Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim in a Ladder Match for the advantage in War Games. Ok then!

Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The OC : They brawl at the bell and spill to the floor. Team NXT takes early control, as Ciampa and Styles enter the ring and thy trade strikes. Styles cuts him off with a dropkick but Ciampa connects with the draping DDT for 2. Lee tags in and Styles follows with leg kicks, he tags in Gallows and he locks up with Lee. They trade shoulder tackles, and lee knocks him to the floor. back in and Gallows follows with strikes, Anderson tags in and Lee cuts him off wit a cross body. Ciampa tags back in and Styles trips him up allowing Gallows to attack. Anderson takes control, lays in uppercuts and gallows tags in, He follows with strikes, and the elbow drop gets 2. Styles tags back in and lays the boots to Ciampa. Ciampa fires back, but Styles cuts him off and grounds the action. Ciampa fires back but Anderson tags in and beats him down in the corner. He grounds the action, but Ciampa hits a jawbreaker but Anderson hits the spinebuster for 2. Gallows back in and follows with a suplex for 2. Ground and pound follows and he grounds Ciampa. Ciampa battles back, dumps Gallows but Gallows cuts off the tag and tags in Anderson. He flies into a jumping knee by Ciampa and Riddle gets the hot tag. He runs wild and hits an XPLODER n Styles and brotons for Styles & Anderson. The final flash connects and then bro to sleep and a German follows for2 as it breaks down. Styles cuts off Lee with a tornado DDT as Styles hits a brainbuster on Riddle. Riddle fights off the clash, and Lee pounces Styles into the ref. Lee dumps Anderson, Riddle almost dies on a Fosbury flop as he got caught on the ropes. Balor arrives and hits bloody Sunday on Riddle on the floor. Styles shoots him a too sweet, Balor gives him the guns and Cole arrives. Superkicks Styles and hits the last shot on Ciampa. That’ll be a no contest. Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The OC went to a no contest @ 13:30 [***½] despite the fact that we got no finish, which I kinda expected, I thought that this was a really good match that added to the Survivor Series and war Games build really well.

