Csonka’s NXT Review 11.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Champion Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– Xli Li defeated Aliyah @ 2:05 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Keith Lee defeated Champion Roderick Strong @ 17:25 via pin [***½]

– Swerve Scott defeated Bronson Reed @ 12:00 via pin [***]

– Ladder Match For The Advantage in War Games: Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim @ 20:00 [****]

Champion Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza : They go fast paced at the bell, working into counters as Garza takes to the floor to rip off his trousers in front of Lio’s wife. Lio attacks and back in, Lio hits a tornado DDT for 2. He follows with kicks, dumps Garza and follows with a dropkick but the suicide dive is countered into a powerslam on the floor. Back in and Garza hits an inverted slingshot suplex. Garza keeps things grounded, lays in strikes as Lio tries to fire back but gets cut off with a popup knee strike for 2. Lio counters back with a RANA into a cradle for 2. Garza cuts him off and grounds him, working the ribs. Lio manages to escape, they trade strikes and Lio hits the back handspring elbow for 2. Lio gets fired up as Garza lays in chops and they trade, Lio’s come up stunner is cut off with a dropkick for 2. Garza misses the springboard moonsault and Lio hits the spinning unprettier for 2. Lio heads up top and Garza crotches him, follows him up and hits the fall away moonsault press slam for a great near fall. Garza lays the boots to Lio, follows with ground and pound and then runs into a Spanish fly. Lio follows with kicks, fires up and the come up stunner follows, but Garza counters the second and hits wing clipper for 2. He climbs the ropes looking for an avalanche wing clipper, but Lio counters out and they trade head butts as Lio hits a RANA. Lio hits the final hour and Garza kicks out at 2. Lio back up top, hits another final hour and pins Garza…. But Garza had a hand on the ropes. Champion Lio Rush defeated Angel Garza @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This was a really good match and a hot way to kick off the show. They worked hard, delivered, had a great crowd but I hate that shitty finish as it felt really cheap to get to a rematch.

– Tegan Nox & Rhea Riley have been attacked outside of the NXT Arena.

Xia Li vs. Aliyah : Borne is at ringside. They work into counters, Xia Li powers up and follows with strikes and Aliyah runs away. She stuns Xia Li off the ropes and hits a northern lights. Xia Li fires back, and starts going shoot fighter on Aliyah and kicks her legit in the face for the win. Xli Li defeated Aliyah @ 2:05 via pin [NR] Sin Cara doesn’t have shit on Xia Li, the real new shooter in WWE. All joking aside, an unfortunate miscue there but Xia Li winning is cool with me.

– Aliyah is checked post match as Xia Li busted up her mouth and or nose.

– Finn Balor arrives and says he’s no longer proud of NXT and calls it a joke. Johnny Gargano is the “heart” of NXT yet he’s still injured and out from something that happened three weeks ago. He calls the roster a bunch of little boys crying for sympathy when they’re hurt, even Matt Riddle got hit last week and hasn’t been seen since. Riddle of course shows up and attacks. They brawl to the outside where Riddle kicks Finn into the stands. Balor backs away and Riddle tells him that he can’t run forever. Undisputed Era surround the ring, and Adam Cole says he’s in the wrong place at the wrong time, Tommaso Ciampa heads out followed by Keith Lee. They stand in the ring with TUE outside. Cole calls them stupid because they have dominated Smackdown and Raw already. They’re the most dominant force in all of WWE. Lee doesn’t give a damn and invites them in the ring, and wants Cole to stand up to him. Roderick Strong calls him an idiot, and says Cole deserves a night off. He’ll fight Lee instead.

Keith Lee vs. Champion Roderick Strong : JIP as Lee takes early control. He stomps away on Strong and follows with body shots. Strong fires back but Lee cuts him off with chops. Lee catches the high cross and slams Strong down and then covers for 2. He grounds Strong but Strong escapes and follows with strikes. He tries shoulder tackles, but Lee gets pissed and absorbs the chops and then hits the big bear claw chops on Strong. They work up top, Strong fires back and crotches Lee. Post break and Strong follows with chops, strikes and a dropkick as Lee spills to the floor. Strong dives at him, Lee vetches him but Strong escapes with strikes. Strong follows with a dropkick and another. Back in and Strong follows with clubbing strikes, a running kick and covers for 2. Strong follows with crossface strikes, but Lee powers up and Strong chop blocks his knee. Strong talks shit, follows with strikes but Lee is angry now and follows with clotheslines and tosses Strong across the ring. Strong counters strong zero but Lee cuts him off and covers for 2. Lee heads to the ropes, pulls Strong up with him and Strong fights back with strikes, hits an enziguri and as they work up top Strong hits the superplex and covers for 2. The Stronghold is countered so Strong follows with strikes. Lee fires back, they trade and Strong hits an enziguri and running forearm strikes but Lee cuts him off with a lariat. TUE arrive, Ciampa attacks and Riddle joins in. They all brawl until Balor lays out Riddle with sling blade and a running double stomp. Strong hits a knee strike and Angle slam for 2. Lee counters the sick kick into ground zero for the win! Keith Lee defeated Champion Roderick Strong @ 17:25 via pin [***½] Both guys rule and this was really good stuff that not only helps in the build to War Games, but also sets Lee up as a title challenger after that show.

– Post match, TUE attack Lee & Ciampa until Dijakovic makes the save, and lays out Cole with feast your eyes. He wants in for War Games and shakes with Ciampa, and then Lee after a bit of tension.

– Jessmyn Duke and Marina Shafir are now found laid out along with Candice LeRae. Triple H is even there this time and is not happy as Scarlett Bordeaux checks on Candice.

Swerve Scott vs. Bronson Reed : they share a fist bump and lock up, working into counters as Scott looks to use his speed. Reed overpowers him and Scott then picks up the pace and his a missile dropkick. Reed runs him over, follows with strikes and head butts. Scott fires back with chops, Reed then takes him down and sits on his back. He grounds the action and starts working the back. He then dumps Scott to the floor. He follows and lays in chops on the floor but Scott posts him. Post break and back in, Scott counters a German and follows with kicks and a second rope elbow drop. The flatliner follows for 2. Scott follows with clotheslines, Reed takes them and levels him and hits the senton. He heads up top, but Scott cuts him off and follows him up. Reed teases a tombstone, but Scott counters into a DDT off the ropes for 2. He attacks the arm, but Red escapes until Scott follows with running elbows but runs into a spinebuster and Omori driver for 2. Scott counters back, stuns him off the ropes and looks for a triangle but Reed escapes and they trade. Scott hits the house call kick and wins. Swerve Scott defeated Bronson Reed @ 12:00 via pin [***] They got time and had a good and fun match where both got to shine.

– They shake hands post match.

– Cathy Kelley says that the locker rooms are on high alert after the attacks earlier. They don’t know if it’s Raw or Smackdown. At Takeover: War Games, Finn Balor will now go one on one with Matt Riddle. Riddle will be out of War Games and replaced by Dijakovic.

Kilian Dain vs. Pete Dunne : Damian Priest jumps Dain from behind and stares down Dunne from. They then charge at other and brawl until Dain attacks. Security tries to break it up but Priest takes out his frustrations on them. He sends one of them over the top with splash mountain onto everyone else outside. He follows with a step up tope to take out Dunne and Dain before leaving; that triple threat is still coming. No Match, Just Angle

– Mia Yim is interviewed about the main event. She knows she has to look over her shoulder. Dakota Kai arrives and says that there aren’t hard feelings with her getting picked for Team Rhea. If something goes down tonight, she has her back.

– Next week, Dijakovic vs. Cole in a ladder match for the War Games advantage.

Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim : They brawl at the bell with Shirai dropkicking Yim to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Yim cuts her off, gets a ladder and slides it in but Shirai dropkicks it into her face. Yim slams her on a ladder on the floor, and back in, Shirai dumps her and they fight over the ladder as they go to the floor and kicks the ladder into Yim’s face. Yim slams Shirai’s hands in the ladder, rolls back in and kicks Shirai to the floor. Shirai pulls her out and misses hitting her with the ladder. They brawl at ringside, Shirai is selling the hand well as Yim slams her to the steps. Back in and they fight over the ladder as Yim cuts her off and they fight over a suplex until Yim suplexes Shirai onto the ladder. Yim sets up a ladder in the corner, and then dropkicks Shirai. They trade strikes, firing up and Shirai follows with an uppercut. Shirai chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with kicks. The 619 connects and they trade again until Shirai hits a flapjack. Yim fights off the tiger diver and suplexes Shirai into the ladder in the corner. Yim looks to set up the ladder, climbs but Shirai stops her. Yim then follows with body kicks, but Shirai runs her into the ladder. She traps her in the ladder and slams it onto Yim. Shirai gets another ladder and lays the boots to Yim. Yim counters back with protect ya neck and picks up the ladder, but Shirai missile dropkicks it into her face and Yim is busted open. Shirai tries to set up the ladder, they try to check on and clean up Yim, as the ref talks to Shirai. Yim cuts her off and climbs. Shirai stops her and hits a German off the ladder. The double knees follow and the moonsault is cut off. They battle up top and Shirai head butts Yim to the floor. Dakota Kai arrives to check on Yim. Bu Shirai flies to the floor and wipes them out with a moonsault. Back in and Shirai looks to climb. She does and Kai attacks and powerbombs Shirai, and then rolls Yim back in. KLR arrives and takes out Kai, and then topples over the ladder and Yim crashes through a ladder bridge at ringside. Shirai climbs, and wins the advantage for her team. Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim @ 20:00 [****] This was a great main event, they worked hard, were doing everything they could to deliver, Shirai was great at so many little things while Yim got busted open and took the big falls. The KLR run in and addition to Team Baszler was unexpected but really well done and I love her addition to that team.

– Post match NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray joins team Baszler for War Games. Shayna arrives but Bayley attacks with chair shots and lays her out until she’s chased away.

