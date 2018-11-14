Csonka’s NXT Review 11.14.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 11.14.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim @ 8:06 via pin [**½]

– Lacey Evans defeated Karissa Rivera @ 1:50 via pin [NR]

– For The Advantage In War Games : Kyle O’Reilly defeated Hanson @ 12:00 via pin [***]

Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim : Belair pie-faces Yim to begin. She grabs the hair, and then takes Yim down. Yim then gets a cradle for 2 and grounds the action. Belair fires back, hits a shoulder tackle and then misses a dropkick, allowing Yim to lay in knee strikes and dropkicks. Belair manages to dump Yim, and then takes control when she rolls back in and covers for 2. Belair grounds the action, working a neck crank. Yim gets to her feet and gets a series of cradles until Belair hits a shoulder tackle for 2. Belair lays in strikes, and then locks on a hanging choke. She then lays the boots to her, and mockingly tells Yim to get back up. Yim then cradles her for 2 but Belair hits the dropkick and covers for 2. Belair grounds things, working a cravat, Yim battles to her feet, but Belair slams her down and misses a leg drop. Yim trips her to the buckles and hits clotheslines and kicks. The gut wrench suplex follows for 2. Yim with a flurry of kicks until Belair hits the spinebuster for 2. Belair hits a corner spear, slaps Yim around, but then eats strikes and knees and Yim covers for 2. Yim follows with a cannonball, Seoul food is countered and the KOD finishes Yim. Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim @ 8:06 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid opening match, with Yim taking Belair into deeper waters, but Belair overcoming for the win.

– The babyfacs argue over who will fight for the advantage in tonight’s match until War Machine steps in and decided it will be Hanson.

– We get a good video package, hyping the Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano match on Saturday.

– We get an interview segment, setting up Riddle vs. Ohno for next week (taped Saturday prior to Takeover).

Lacey Evans vs. Karissa Rivera : Evans attacks right away, takes her down and does pushups. Evans then repeatedly slams her to the buckles, and celebrates. Rivera fires back, hits a dropkick and Evans is pissed. She slams her down, slamming her face to the mat and the women’s right finishes it. Lacey Evans defeated Karissa Rivera @ 1:50 via pin [NR] A fine squash for Evans, who continues her winning ways.

– Lacey Evans runs down the women of NXT, and promises to lead them by example.

– We get a good video package, hyping the Tommaso Ciampa vs. velveteen Dream match on Saturday.

– – We get another good video package, this time hyping the Shayna Baszler vbs. Kairi Sane match on Saturday.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Hanson : They are out alone as O’Reilly graces us with some air guitar. Hanson stalks O’Reilly, who lays in kicks, and Hanson just walks through them. O’Reilly lays in a flurry but Hanson cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. Back in and O’Reilly lays in grounded leg kicks, but Hanson stops him from taking him down and shoves him away and follows with a shoulder tackle. The clothesline follows and he then whips O’Reilly to the buckles and follows with clubbing strikes. O’Reilly spills to the floor. Back in and O’Reilly attacks the knee of Hanson, laying in leg kicks, and takes him down. Hanson kicks him away, but O’Reilly follows with ground and pound. O’Reilly back to the leg, keeping Hanson grounded, and Hanson kicks out, sending O’Reilly to the floor. Back in and the slam hits, but Hanson misses a splash. O’Reilly chop blocks the knee, and he covers for 2. O’Reilly follows with knee strikes, hits a dragon screw, and takes Hanson down again. Hanson battles back, but O’Reilly pulls a knee bar. Hanson fights, and kicks his way out. he manages a backdrop and lays in strikes. The side slam connects and then the splash connects. The powerslam follows for 2. Hanson fights off the attack of the leg, dumps O’Reilly and follows with a suicide dive. The broncobuster follows, and Hanson to the ropes as Cole is out to distract him. Hanson up top and the moonsault misses and hits the knee strike for 2. The ankle lock follows but Hanson makes the ropes. Cole kicks Hanson and axe and smash gets 2 for 2. Rowe takes out Cole, Hanson and O’Reilly continue to fight, and Hanson cartwheels into a lariat as Rowe betas down Cole, but String and Fish arrive and attack. Dunne makes the save, but gets taken out by Fish. Ricochet arrives and hits a huge tope onto the pile. O’Reilly hits Hanson with the tag belt and pins Hanson. Kyle O’Reilly defeated Hanson @ 12:00 via pin [***] The right man won as the babyfaces having the advantage in War Games is stupid and kills the natural flow of things for the match. As a match, this was good, but the closing flurry with all of the guys was really good and added to the build of the match very well.

