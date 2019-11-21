Csonka’s NXT Review 11.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley went to a double DQ @ 9:30 [***¼]

– Matt Riddle defeated Ricochet @ 3:50 via pin [***½]

– The Undisputed Era vs. The Revival @ 25:00 via pin [****¼]

– Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai @ 5:40 via pin [**¾]

– The Viking Raiders defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 12:15 via pin [**]

– Ladder Match For The Advantage in War Games: Adam Cole defeated Donavan Dijakovic @ 10:30 [***¼]

– Becky Lynch arrives to kick of the show says it has been a while and mentions when the crowd sang her theme at Takeover: Unstoppable. She hasn’t kicked ass at Full Sail in a long time and that’s about to change because she was coming even without Triple H’s invitation. Bayley is crying like a teen with an old lady haircut and calls Sasha the blue-haired Bayley Buddy who is holding her back. As for Shayna Baszler, Becky is here to remind her who she is. Becky calls her out. Rhea Ripley arrives instead to “Rhea’s gonna kill you” chants. Rhea wants to see if “The Man” has a set of balls. They come face to face and…

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley : They lock up and Ripley overpowers Becky to begin. Becky battles back, dumps her but when she follows her out Ripley slams her to the apron. Back in and Ripley follows with strikes, working Becky over in the corner. Becky fires back, but Ripley quickly cuts her off. They trade, Ripley hits knee strikes and a basement dropkick for 2. She chokes her out in the ropes, and follows with chops. Ripley grounds the action, but Becky fight o her feet and is met with a dropkick for 2. Becky finally connects with kicks, but Ripley press slams her off the top. Becky hits a desperation DDT, they then trade strikes and Ripley cuts her off with a flapjack for 2. Becky hits an enziguri, and follows with the second rope leg drop for 2. Ripley cradles her, but Becky gets the disarmher until Ripley counters up and Becky counters into a RANA. They workup top and superplex follows, Shayna & her pals arrive and attack for the DQ. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley went to a double DQ @ 9:30 [***¼] This was good even with the expected non-finish ahead of the PPV; I’d love to see a proper rematch down the line. Unless they fuck it up, Ripley is going to be a huge star.

– Becky and Rhea fight back, sending Shayna outside. They then take out Duke and Shafir before staring down Baszler.

– The Revival arrive.

– A video package hypes Kay Lee Ray’s arrival last week, showing how she joined Team Baszler.

– Matt Riddle vs. Kona Reeves was scheduled next, but Reevss is taken out by Ricochet! Riddle comes out and we get…

Matt Riddle vs. Ricochet : they go fast paced at the bell working into counters as Ricochet dumps Riddle and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and the running shooting star is countered into a triangle. He escapes and Riddle hits a broton. Riddle runs wild and the XPLODER gets 2. Ricochet counters back with a flurry of strikes, hits the northern lights into a twister. The running shooting star press gets 2. Ricochet up top and rolls through and Riddle cuts him off, hits final flash and after counters a German. They take out Cesaro and Nakamura, as Riddle wins with a cradle. Matt Riddle defeated Ricochet @ 3:50 via pin [***½] This was really good and one of the better sub-four minute matches you’ll see. They worked hard and fit a ton of shit in but this was some “just the tip” bullshit, and I need a proper singles match soon!

– Nakamura and Cesaro attack post match, Riddle & Ricochet battle back until Roderick Strong attacks Riddle. He makes a comeback but Balor arrives to brawl but Balor gets sent packing by Riddle. Hot segment & match overall.

– We get a video package, hyping Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest vs. Pete Dunne at Takeover, with the winner facing Adam Cole for the NXT Title at Survivor Series.

The Undisputed Era vs. The Revival : Dawson and Kyle begin, locking up and working to the ropes. They trade strikes, Fish tags in and they all face off. Dash tags in and Fish follows with leg kicks. Kyle back in and dash works them over with uppercuts and is cut off until Dawson makes the save and they all brawl and spill to the floor. Post break and Dash is cut off as Fish lays in strikes. They isolate him in the corner, double teams follow as Fish hits a suplex for 2. He follows with knee strikes, and the senton atomico follows. Kyle back in and takes him down, following with ground and pound. Kyle continues with knee strikes and Fish now grounds the action. Kyle then works him over on the floor with strikes and kick, and back in, covers for 2. Dash gets the cradle for 2, but then eats a knee strike. He then cuts off Fish, and then follows with strikes until Kyle joins in for double teams and chasing the dragon for 2. Kyle dropkicks dash to the floor, and follows with a knee strike on the floor. Post beak and Dash hits the desperation powerslam. He dumps Fish, hits a RANA, and tags in Dawson. He runs wild with strikes on Fish. He dumps Kyle and heads up top. The flying head butt follows for 2 on Fish. Dash hits an uppercut and Dawson hits the brainbuster for 2. It breaks down, Fish up top and Dawson cuts him off, follow shim up and Kyle grabs Fish, he knocks off Dawson and dash then kills Kyle with an apron DDT. The powerplex follows for 2 by the Revival. Fish fights off the doomsday device and dash cuts off the high low and shatter machine gets 2 as Kyle makes the save. Kyle takes out Dash, and back in, Kyle heads up top and hits bombs way for 2. Axe and smash follow for 2. Dawson hits a DDT but Fish cradles him for 2. The high/low finishes Dawson. The Undisputed Era vs. The Revival @ 25:00 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great tag team match, as Undisputed Era continue to show why they are one of the best tag teams in the world. They worked so well tighter, with so much of the match coming off as effortless execution wise, and it went 25 and never felt long. Don’t let the Revival’s main roster booking cloud your judgment, these guys are still great and will deliver when given more than 10-minutes of TV time and felt back in their element here tonight. Thy also stepped out of their comfort zone, playing the de facto babyfaces here really well, adding to the success of the match. Make time for this match, especially if you love tag team wrestling.

– Raw talent arrive backstage.

– We get a great WarGames video package.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai : Kai attacks at the bell and they work into counters as Kai follows with kicks and covers for 2. KLR follows with superkicks and then lays the boots to Kai. The suplex follows for 2. KLR starts attacking the knee, slaps Kai around and follows with chops and strikes. Back to the knee, and Kai then cuts her off. The double stomp follows, and Kai hits clotheslines, a dropkick and Kawada kicks. KLR takes her to he floor but Kai slams her to he steps. The running boot follows and back in, Kai covers for 2. Kai follows with kicks, but KLR counters with the superkick and Gory bomb for the win. Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai @ 5:40 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good and a nice featured match for KLR ahead of Saturday.

– Post match, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose attack KLR. Bianca Belair, Tegan Nox, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Sarah Logan, Kairi Sane, and others all join in. Sane hits an insane elbow, and faces of with Io. Logan interrupts until Nikki Cross arrives and attacks with trashcan lid shots to stand tall.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Forgotten Sons : Ryker is at ringside. Rowe hits Jon Woooooo and the Raiders run wild at the bell as the powerbomb and splash get 2. They isolate Cutler and work quick tags as Rowe follows with knee strikes. Blake makes the save and double teams follow for 2 on Rowe. Cutler takes control, grounding Rowe and covering for 2. Rowe fires back, tags in Ivar and he runs wild with strikes. Ryker cuts him off on the floor. Post break and Cutler has Rowe grounded. Ivar tags in and runs wild again, he follows with clotheslines, the bronco buster and the Raiders follow with double teams. The springboard clothesline/German combo gets 2. Rowe gets distracted by Ryker and then posted. Blake hits a dive, and Cutler hits the backstabber on Ivar. Double teams follow for 2. Ivar fights them off, tags in Rowe and he starts tossing fools around, and Ryker cuts off the dive. Cutler hits an apron DVD for 2. Ryker is finally tossed to the back, gets wiped out with a dive and the knee strike follows by Rowe. Blake hits a top rope RANA onto Ivar, sending him into Rowe. They all brawl, it breaks down and Ivar hits the back handspring elbow. Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated The Forgotten Sons @ 12:15 via pin [***] A little too much cliché heels hit from Ryler, but a good match overall.

– We get a video package, hyping Saturday‘s WarGames matches.

Ladder Match: Adam Cole vs. Donavan Dijakovic : Cole attacks at the bell but Dijakovic cut him off wit a lariat. He gets a ladder, and Cole dropkicks it into his face. Dijakovic returns and kicks the ladder into his face, slams it onto him and whips Cole into the ladder. He climbs and ole cuts him off, climbs, and Dijakovic drops him with a right. Cole takes out his knee and post the knee a few times, attacking the previously inured knee of Dijakovic. Cole gets another ladder and slides it in, and hits Dijakovic with it. Cole wedges the ladder in the corner, but Dijakovic hits a dump suplex. Cole spills to the floor, and Dijakovic climbs. Cole gets another ladder, but Dijakovic cuts him off. he sets it in the corner, and make a bridge. Cole counters the chokeslam and hits the OG last shot. He climbs but Dijakovic chokeslams him onto a ladder. Christ. Dijakovic climbs, Cole stops him, counters feast your eyes and climbs and then hits the Panama sunrise. Cole climbs and Dijakovic stops him, feast your eyes connects but Dijakovic clutches at his bad knee. He climbs, slowly with one leg, Cole follows him up and knocks him off and onto the ladder bridge for the win. Adam Cole defeated Donavan Dijakovic @ 10:30 [***¼] One on one ladder matches are hard to pull off, but they worked hard, told a good story and had a good main event.

– Post match, Undisputed Era look to celebrate with Cole but are surrounded by Raw & Smackdown troops. They all brawl, more NXT troops arrive as Drew McIntyre takes out Dijakovic with the Claymore. Lee hits him with the Spirit Bomb. Ivar is in and they face off before hitting dives onto everyone else. Cole is left in the ring alone and he poses. Rollins then takes him out with a superkick. Ciampa’s music hits, and he slowly walks out towards Rollins but stops at the steps to run and take out Cole with a running knee. He turns back to Seth and faces off with him inside as we close with the big brawl.

