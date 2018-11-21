Csonka’s NXT Review 11.21.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 11.21.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Keith Lee defeated Hammond Edgar @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Lars Sullivan defeated N. Hancemen Talent @ 0:30 via pin [NR]

– Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae @ 7:03 via pin [**¾]

– Tonight is the fallout from the excellent NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 event. We open with highlights.

Keith Lee vs. Hammond Edgar : Edgar has a sweet mullet. When discussing a mullet, you always pronounce it like a lovely French term. “Mu-Lay.” Lee overpowers to begin, Edgar makes the mistake of talking shit so Lee starts mauling him like a bear. The running cross body by Lee mows him down, and ground zero finishes it. Keith Lee defeated Hammond Edgar @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Lee picks up a nice win in front of a huge crowd, is finally living his dream in WWE, and the good brother is reportedly dating Mia Yim; living the life.

– Back to NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 for highlights from Baszler vs. Yim. Baszler comments on her win and says she’s the most dominant woman the division has ever seen. There is no one that can stop her, Duke, & Shafir.

– Back to NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 for Riddle demolishing Ohno. Riddle comments after the match, scoring the quickest NXT win in history.

Lars Sullivan vs. N. Hancemen Talent : Lars just steamrolls him at the bell and the freak accident finishes it. Lars Sullivan defeated N. Hancemen Talent @ 0:30 via pin [NR] A little squash casserole before Thanksgiving.

– Lars wants an NXT Title match, and then beats the shit out of poor N. Hancemen Talent and hits dumps him, but Keith Lee makes the save and pounces him to the floor. HOSS FIGHT INCOMING!

– Back to NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 for Black vs. Gargano highlights; it was an excellent match. Post match, Black runs into Candice, and they refuse to talk.

– Back to NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 for Dream vs. Ciampa highlights, which was another excellent match.

– Backstage, Lee & Lars have words, and Lars wants him next week, which Regal has booked.

– Back to NXT Takeover WarGames 2018 for WarGames highlights.

Nikki Cross vs. Candice LeRae : It’s really cool that LeRae got an important match here in California, I’m sure it meant a lot to her. They lock up, work to the ropes and Nikki misses a cross body, but then trips up LeRae on the apron and beats her down in the ring skirt. LeRae cuts her off with a kick and sorts hits a springboard cross body to the floor; she overshot. Back in and the basement dropkick gets 2. Nikki hits a Saito suplex, corner clothesline, but LeRae cuts of the bulldog and hits a rolling neck snap. The step up senton follows for 2. LeRae follows with the unprettier, but misses the lionsault. Nikki hits the purge and that gets 2. Nikki takes her up top, follows her up and lays in strikes. LeRae fires back, and looks for a sunset bomb, but instead hits a German off the ropes for 2. Nikki smiles back at her, LeRae lights her up with strikes and just unloads on her with knee strikes. The curb stomp follows, and LeRae lock on the Gargano escape. Nikki fights, and makes the ropes. LeRae is pissed now, Nikki cuts her off and hits the draping neck breaker and picks up the win. Nikki Cross defeated Candice LeRae @ 7:03 via pin [**¾] LeRae has recently shown some teases of being heel in her actions and look, and her work late in the match also reflected that as she got very frustrated and violent, trying to put Nikki away. The match was pretty good, with an off spot or two.

