Csonka’s NXT Review 11.28.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 11.28.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel @ 4:05 via pin [**]

– Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne @ 4:15 via pin [**]

– Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee @ 8:00 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 49 matches of OCTOBER list at this link.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Mighty (Miller & Thorne) : Burch and Thorne to begin, Burch takes control as he and Loran work quick tags and look to isolate Thorne. Thorne delivers uppercuts, tags in Miller, and Lorcan cradles him and gets the crab as Burch crossfaces Thorne. The Mighty cut off Lorcan and ground him with strikes. They follow with double teams, keeping Lorcan grounded. They continue with more double teams and pick up a good near fall. Lorcan fires back with chops, but Thorne stops that with uppercuts. Lorcan again fights to his feet, escapes and Burch gets the hot tag. Burch is hitting anything that moves, follows with a missile dropkick, but Miller breaks up the double team DDT. Thorne takes out Lorcan with a dropkick, but takes too long and Lorcan hits the half and half suplex and wild tope to wipe out the mighty. Thorne fights off a doomsday device, it breaks down and Lorcan picks up the win with a sunset flip out of nowhere. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty @ 7:45 via pin [***] This was a good and fun tag to open the show, with everyone getting some time to shine and it ever slowing or getting boring.

– The Mighty are assholes and attack post match and lay out our winners.

We see EC3 getting taken out by the UE after beating Cole in a non-title match last month.

– They look back on Baszler defeating Sane at takeover, including the shenanigans with Duke, Shafir, Kai, & Shirai. Sane, Kai, & Shirai are interviewed. Sane is not finished with Shayna. Kai helped due to past issues with Shayna, and Shirai says Sane is her best friend. They want a match with Baszler, Duke, & Shafir.

EC3 vs. Marcel Barthel : EC3 does have the knee taped up. They lock up and EC3 overpowers to begin. They lock up and work to the ropes. Enziguri by Barthel and strikes follow. The dropkick follows and he poses. Barthel follows with rights, and hits an air raid crash for a near fall. Barthel grounds things, but EC3 powers out and slams him to the buckles. EC3 follows with strikes, elbows, and a slam, The elbow drop follows, and the TKO finishes it. EC3 defeated Marcel Barthel @ 4:05 via pin [**] This was ok, it gets EC3 back on the winning track after time off from the Undisputed Era attack,

– Post match, EC3 says you tried to take him out, but you didn’t finish the job. He’s focused on one man, Bobby Fish, and plans to take him out.

– Earlier this week, camera guys tried to talk with Candice LeRae at the WWE PV, but she refused to talk.

Mia Yim vs. Vanessa Borne : Borne slaps Yim and tries to run. Yim hits arm drags, and grounds the action. She lays in ground and pound. Borne grabs the ring skirt for a distraction and rakes the eyes. She works a head scissors in the ropes, talks trash and follows with clubbing strikes. The twister suplex follows for 2. Borne keeps things grounded, looks or a slap, but Yim pulls an arm bar until Borne makes the rope. Yim now gets the tarantula, lays in kicks and hits John Woooooo. The yakuza kick and Seoul Food finishes it. Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne @ 4:15 via pin [**] This was an ok match overall, designed to get Yim back on the winning track following her recent loss to Bianca BelAir. I still think that Borne has potential as a heel. Good look, attitude, and how she carries herself. She just needs to move past basic in the ring.

– The War Raiders are banged up and out of action following WarGames.

– Tommaso Ciampa cuddles with his championship. He told us he’d dominate, that all he needed was a chance, and now he’s the greatest. When he arrives next week, he expects the fans to follow his lead.

Lars Sullivan vs. Keith Lee : We get some pushing and shoving and they trade shoulder tackles until Lars slams Lee to the buckles. Lee battles back with strikes and chops, but Lars just runs him over. Lee picks up the pace and hits a running cross body for 1. Lee slingshots back in and eats a big boot. Lars works him over in the corner and tosses him across the ring, covering for 1. The sliding lariat follows and then a second rope head butt gets 2 for Lars. Lars follows with crossface strikes, and grounds the action. Lars follows with more clubbing strikes, and Lee is rocked, Lars keeps things grounded, not allowing Lee to fight back. Lee finally powers out and slams Lars to the buckles. Lars cuts him off with a corner splash, but then posts himself. Lee fires up, lays in strikes, body shots, and then hits a sling shot cross body for 2. Lee lays in strikes, Lars powers up and they trade bombs. Lee with chops now, and the pounce follows and Lars to the floor. Slingshot plancha and back in he covers for 2. Lee to the ropes and misses the moonsault. Lara hits freak accident and finally puts him away. Lars Sullivan defeated Keith Lee @ 8:00 via pin [***] This was a good, beefy hoss fight, with two guys just trying to kick the shit out of each other. I enjoyed this.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

6 legend