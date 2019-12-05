Csonka’s NXT Review 12.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Killian Dain defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:45 via pin [***¼]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li @ 4:00 via submission [**¼]

– The Forgotten Sons vs. Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno @ 12:30 via pin [***¼]

– KUSHIDA defeated Cameron Grimes @ 4:20 via pin [**½]

– Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era @ 12:00 via pin [***½]

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne : They brawl at the bell with Dunne controlling and looking for an arm bar. Dain escapees but Dunne keeps attacking the arm. He grounds Dain but Dain escapes and dumps Dunne. Dunne cuts off the suicide dive. Heads up top and Dain cuts hi off as he follows with the divide. The senton follows, and Dain then lays the boots to Dunne. He chokes him out in the ropes, and grounds him again. He follows with a clothesline, covering for 2. Dunne tries to battle back to his feet, does Dain mows him down. Dunne battles back, hits an enziguri and follows with a German for 2. Dunne up top, Dain cuts him off and Dunne pulls up, holding his bad knee as Dain follows with a suicide dive. He runs Dunne to the steps and back in, starts focusing on the injured knee of Dunne. He works a half crab, maintaining control. Dain now heads up top, Dunne cuts him off with an enziguri and follows him up as the superplex follows. Dunne back up top, and hits the tornado DDT. He follows with kicks, and Dain powders. Dunne follows with the moonsault to the floor. Dain then slams Dunne off the apron, hits a senton on the floor and then cannonballs him into the steps. Back in and the Vader bomb is countered into a triangle. Dain fights out and hits a powerbomb, The Vader bomb is stopped as Dunne follows him up. He gets the sleeper but Dain falls back of the ropes, crushing Dunne and picking up the win. Killian Dain defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:45 via pin [***¼] Good match, Dain needed a big win but I’m not sure it should have been over Dunne. The finish was different, but came off as a bit flat.

– Dakota Kai talks about tonight’s match with Rhea Ripley. She says Tegan Nox isn’t worth her time anymore, and gave Rhea what she wanted all along, which was a more vicious and dangerous Dakota. She will take out Rhea the way she took out that hood rat Mia Yim.

– Undiscounted Era (no Bobby Fish) arrive. Cole brags about the group’s successful November, and blames NXT for injuring Fish. He is upset that Keith Lee Pounced him into the crowd, and as NXT’s iron men, they deserve better. He is not a rag doll. Even worse, Finn Balor kicked him in the face. He wants answers from Finn. Keith Lee arrives. Kyle O’Reilly says that all Lee has are moments but not victories/rewards. He’s a loser. Lee says he’s a game changer and he may not have a title to show for it, but he turned Cole into a viral gif. He also beat the Undisputed Era at War Games and is trying to decide which title to take from them first. Cole threatens him so Lee levels him. Lee runs Kyle and Roddy into the other. Undisputed bails, but Tommaso Ciampa runs out behind Cole and attacks. Kyle and Roddy save him and they powder as. Ciampa picks up goldy.

– Xia Li says that Shayna Baszler tried to bully her last week but she is going to show tonight that she can hang with her.

– We get a great KUSHIDA video package.

Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li : They trade kicks and work into strikes as Shayna follows with ground and pound. Xia Li cradles her for 2. She follows with kicks, but Shayna attacks the arm and cuts her off. She grounds the action, stomps on the arm and covers for 2. Shayna follows with kicks, sand goes back to the arm. Xia Li escapes, and follows with kicks ands strikes. Shayna cuts her off, takes her up top and Xia Li firs back and hits a powerbomb for 2. Shayna gets the clutch and wins. Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li @ 4:00 via submission [**¼] This was ok, Shayna was always winning and I get the need to keep her strong ahead of facing Rhea, but I would have loved to see Xia Li give her more of a run for her money.

– Kassius Ohno calls himself the wrestling genius. He has been hanging out at NXT UK and with Worlds Collide coming up, he’s here to see if anyone in NXT wants to preview that night.

The Forgotten Sons vs. Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff : The EVOLVE lads got nothing in and died a quick death. The Forgotten Sons vs. Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff @ 1:20 via pin [NR] SQUASH

Dakota & Mia Brawl : Dakota’s tron is nothing but video of her destroying Tegan, complete with Tegan’s screams. This was supposed to be Rhea vs. Dakota, but Rhea calls Dakota clever for what she did at War Games. But she’s setting her up here as revenge. Mia Yim hits the ring. They brawl around ringside until Shayna Baszler’s music hits. She comes out with Jessamyn and Marina. Duke & Shafer get beat up before Rhea and Shayna go at it. They brawl, Shayna keeps going for the choke, and Duke and Shafir then hold Rhea’s arms down and she fades in the choke. Shayna shouts that she wants a title match just as much as Rhea does and will give it to her on December 18.

– Finn Balor says that everyone in NXT is playing checkers but he’s playing chess. His future is his past, which is the NXT Title. Checkmate, Adam Cole.

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno : They lock up and Riddle grounds things. They break and lock up again as Ohno starts working the arm and grounds the action. We get a standoff as Ohno works a cravat, follows with knee strikes until Riddle hits a German. He follows with kicks, Ohno powders and Riddle follows with the apron PK. Post break and Riddle follows with more kicks, Ohno cheap shots him and follows with a big boot. He follows with strikes, working over Riddle in the corner. He then grounds him with the cravat, transitions to a hanging cravat, and transitions into a sitout powerbomb for 2. Ohno keeps him grounded, working a straightjacket. Riddle counters out, hits the broton and then hits knee strikes, strikes and bro to sleep. The powerbomb and final flash follows. The floating bro gets 2. Ohno fires back, hits a cravatplex and Riddle counters the Gotch, and Bro-Derek finishes it.Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno @ 12:30 via pin [***¼] Riddle goes 4-0 against Ohno with the win. Good match as always with these two, not their best work with each other, but certainly a quality addition to any show.

– Cameron Grimes attacks Raul Mendoza during his entrance with the double stomp and will now face KUSHIDA.

KUSHIDA vs. Cameron Grimes : They lock up and work into counters, KUSHIDA cuts him off and follow with a top rope dive to the floor. Back in and KUSHIDA follows with chops, and then gets the octopus hold, transitions to he hover board lock but Grimes gets the ropes. Grimes fires back, hits German and that gets 2. He lays the boots to KUSHIDA, grounds him and attacks the arm. They trade, cartwheel dropkick by KUSHIDA and KUSHIDA cradles him for the win. KUSHIDA defeated Cameron Grimes @ 4:20 via pin [**½] KUSHIDA picks up a win in a solid return match with Grimes. It felt a bit too lucky, and I would have preferred he just beat him with ease. It’s good to see KUSHIDA back.

– Next week, Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defends against Angel Garza; also Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai.

Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era : Lee and Roddy begin with Lee laying in strikes as Ciampa then lays the boots to him. Dijakovic tags in and beats Roddy down. Kyle tags in and follows with knee strikes, but Dijakovic hits a dump suplex. The backbreaker and splash follows for 2. Kyle fires back, Roddy tags in and Dijakovic easily fights then off and dumps Kyle. He works over Roddy in the corner, and covers for 2. Roddy fire back, Kyle tags in and Dijakovic fights them off until Cole joins in. They isolate Dijakovic in the corner, as Roddy grounds things. Dijakovic powers up and Roddy follows with a dropkick. He follows with strikes, but Dijakovic cuts him off and fights out of the corner as Kyle dumps Lee. Tag to Ciampa and he runs wild. He dumps Roddy, belly to belly on Kyle and running knee strikes follow. Project Ciampa on Kyle gets 2. Roddy tags in and cuts him of, the high/low follows as Roddy covers for 2. It breaks down, and Lee gets the hot tag. He runs wild on Cole, Cole powders and Lee chess and mows down TUE. Dijakovic hits a dive and works up top with Kyle. Balor attacks Cole as it breaks down again, Balor lays out Ciampa with bloody Sunday and Lee takes him out with the spirit bomb. Cole superkicks him but Lee hits ground zero and Lee pins Cole! Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Undisputed Era @ 12:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event with a wild closing stretch and Lee picking up a big win

– Post match, Regal announces that n December 18, Cole will defend the NXT Title. Next week we’ll get Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee in a #1 contender’s match.

