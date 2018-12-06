Csonka’s NXT Review 12.05.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 12.05.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez @ 3:10 via submission [***]

– The Forgotten Sons defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza @ 4:50 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:10 via submission [***]

Matt Riddle vs. Punishment Martinez : They lock up and Martinez looks to overpower Riddle. They separate, Riddle locks on a sleeper, but Martinez drops back only for Riddle to lock it on again. Martinez escapes, misses a charge and eats kicks. Riddle follows with a forearm, but Martinez then cuts him off with a kick. He follows with clotheslines, leveling Riddle. Riddle fires back with strikes, kicks, but Riddle kicks his head off. MMA elbows follow and the bromission follows and Martinez has to tap. Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez @ 3:10 via submission [***] It was only three minutes but was a hell of a little sprint and Martinez got to look good on his TV debut before losing.

– Riddle backs his way out and Ohno arrives and drops him like a bad habit with the rolling elbow. Bro….

– We get a Ricochet video package. Ricochet talks to the media, and he’s happy to be winning and to be a champion. He’s issuing an open challenge for next week.

– Heavy Machinery works out and that leads to a video package on them working their way back a shot at the tag titles. STEAKS & WEIGHTS!

– They hype the upcoming women’s #1 contender’s match, Bianca Belair has already qualified for the four-way.

The Forgotten Sons (Cutler & Blake) w/Jackson Ryker vs. Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza : Cutler and Mendoza to begin, they work into some back and forth and Carrillo tags in. They double team Cutler, and Carrillo takes control until Blake tags in. Carrillo picks up the pace, hits a jumping enziguri and Mendoza tags in but gets slammed onto Carrillo. Blake and Cutler take control, working double teams, isolating Mendoza. The back breaker follows for 2. Cutler grounds things, Mendoza fights back and Carrillo tags in, hits a high cross and back handspring elbow. He heads up top and hits a missile dropkick. The standing moonsault gets 2. Mendoza gets taken out, Blake hits a sloppy draping piledriver sort of deal and the stomp into a reverse DDT finishes Carrillo. The Forgotten Sons defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza @ 4:50 via pin [**] The Forgotten Sons are solid, but incredibly bland. Carrillo was really good here. Overall it was ok.

– Velveteen Dream is interviewed, but makes sure to hit his music first. What’s next for him? The people, locker room, and Internet are all talking about the Dream. Dream is noncommittal on what’s next for him.

– Undisputed Era talk about next week and Fish’s match with EC3, Fish asks how deep EC3 is willing to go with the sharks of NXT. They plan to take him out again. There are no teams left as they run down the tag division, proclaiming that this is their era.

– They give a medical update on Hanson of the War Raiders, giving him a laundry list of serious injuries.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai : Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are at ringside. Kai is 0-2 vs. Baszler. They lock up, Kai takes her down, hits a running kick and double stomp. Baszler powders, Kai follows, but Baszler posts her. Back in and Baszler starts attacking the arm, grounding Kai and teases breaking her arm again but Kai counters, only for Baszler to snap the arm back and maintains control. Baszler follows with kicks, but Kai cuts her off and lays in repeated kicks. Running corner boots connect from Kai, but Baszler quickly cuts her off with knee strikes. Kai battles back, hits a head kick, heads up top and hits the double stomp for 2. Baszler goes back after the arm, Kai climbs the ropes and Baszler follows her up. Kai hits a head butt, but Baszler rocks her with a kick and gut wrench superplex. Kai keeps kicking, breaking Baszler down, but Baszler trips her up and locks on the clutch and Kai fights… but has to tap. Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai @ 6:10 via submission [***] This was good stuff, with both ladies playing their roles very well and creating enough drama until Kai eventually had to tap. Fun stuff.

– Post match, Kai gets the beat down from Baszler and friends. Io Shirai arrives and is like, not today ladies and makes the save. She runs wild and clears the ring.

– We get a Donovan Dijakovic promo.

Thomas Entertainment Speaks : Ciampa says another Takeover is in the books, and he’s still NXT’s MVP. Time and time again he proves he’s a man of his word. He turned the Dream into a nightmare, but the fans don’t accept him and believe in him. Mauro doesn’t believe in him, but “mamma Mia here I stand!” When all is said and done, his title run will be the greatest in NXT’s history, children will study his work; he’s the 2018 sports entertainer of the year and will be so again in 2018. Aleister Black now arrives. Black says he beat Johnny Gargano and absolved him from his sins, sins created by Ciampa the puppet master. Black says Ciampa isn’t a champion, he’s sin, and he wants his rematch for the title in Phoenix to absolve him as well. Gargano arrives and claims he’s not done with Black, and it’s only over when he says it’s over. Ciampa love when Johnny Wrestling stays in the back and becomes Johnny Badass. Ciampa says that the people know when Johnny gets fixated, he doesn’t let it go. Ciampa says they nearly tore each other apart, and says that they should have been locked in a cage, and they should want to finish their issues inside a steel cage. Ciampa says he knows they love the idea, Gargano agrees. Black says Johnny Wrestling is dead, and he will fight him anywhere, even in a parking lot. Gargano asks how that worked out for him last time, and says it will be worse in a cage. Gargano escapes, but Black lays out Ciampa with black mass. My word that was really great, one of the hotter NXT closing segments in a long time. Ciampa as the puppet master is absolutely great, everyone played their roles well, the crowd was into it and they did an excellent job of continuing to interlink the issues between the three. I AM HYPE.

– Next Week: EC3 vs. Bobby Fish, Plus ricochet defends the North American Championship in an open challenge.

