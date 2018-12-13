Csonka’s NXT Review 12.12.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 12.12.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– EC3 defeated Bobby Fish @ 5:30 via [**]

– Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty @ 5:10 via [***]

– For a Spot in The Women’s Contender’s Match: Mia Yim defeated Renia Gonzalez @ 3:27 via pin [**]

– NXT North American Title Match: Champion Ricochet defeated Tyler Breeze @ 9:55 via pin [***¾]

– Undisputed Era arrives, proclaiming that this is their era, and that they ran NXT in 2018. They promise that all of them will be draped in gold in 2019 and continue to dominate.

EC3 vs. Bobby Fish : Fish stalls to begin. EC3 has enough of that and brings him back in, lays in strikes, Fish shoots for the knee so EC3 just spikes him with a powerbomb. EC3 then dumps him to the floor. EC3 follows, brings Fish back in and grounds the action. He follows with chops and then tosses him across the ring. UE distracts EC3, allowing Fish to chop block the knee and lay in ground and pound. Fish follows with body shots, leg kicks, and follows with a dragon screw leg whip. EC3 tries to fire up, misses a charge, and Fish hits an XPLODER for 2. EC3 manages a suplex, lays in strikes, hits a slam and elbow drop. He takes out UE as they try to get involved, Fish cuts him off, but EC3 gets the roll up for the win. EC3 defeated Bobby Fish @ 5:30 via [**] The match was ok, a bit clunky at times, and you really don’t need so many distraction spots in such a short match. They did a good job of continuing the issue, while also adding to Heavy Machinery’s case for a tag title shot. I need vignettes with EC3, Heavy Machinery, Steaks, & Weights.

– Post match, Undisputed Era hit the ring and beat down EC3 until Heavy Machinery makes the save. They clear the ring, leaving O’Reilly by himself, and Otis hits the caterpillar on him.

– Dakota Kai and Io Shirai want to even the odds, and challenge Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to a tag match for next week.

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Mighty (Thorne & Miller) : Lorcan and Thorne waste no time, brawling at the bell. Everyone is in and brawling, bodies fly to he floor and Lorcan hits one of his awesome ugly dives. Thorne finally cuts off Lorcan with a Saito suplex, and Miller follows with a spinebuster for 2. Burch gets the tag, he runs wild with strikes and kicks. The missile dropkick follows, and he and Lorcan look for doomsday, but Thorne makes the save. The Mighty follow with tacked superplex/powerbomb combo. Miller tags in but Burch makes the save but the Mighty maintain control until Lorcan fights back with DDTs on both. He starts slapping the shit out of both, Burch in with a head butt and the elevated DDT finishes things. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Mighty @ 5:10 via [***] This was a good little sprint right here, I’d love to see these four get 10 to 12-minutes going all out.

– Johnny Gargano cuts one of those new fangled walking hand held promos, claiming that Aleister Black can’t absolve him of his sins because he did nothing wrong. Johnny says what he did was for the greater good, and that Black simply keeps being in the wrong place at the wrong time, which is in Gargano’s path. Gargano plans to do whatever he needs to so this story can end the right way.

– Donovan Dijaokvic arrives next week.

– Shayna Baszler, being a good leader, accepts Dakota Kai and Io Shirai’s challenge to face her minions, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir next week.

Mia Yim vs. Renia Gonzalez : They lockup, and Yim locks on a guillotine but Gonzalez escapes. She gets it again, Gonzalez escapes, Yim back to the guillotine. Gonzalez dumps her over the ropes and slams her to the mat. She lays the boots to her, and covers for 2. The back fist connects and the running boot follows for 2. Gonzalez follows with a back breaker, Yim fights out and trips Gonzalez into the ropes. Yim lays in chops, knee strikes, and Seoul food finishes things off. Mia Yim defeated Renia Gonzalez @ 3:27 via pin [**] This was ok, a bit clunky as Gonzalez is still very much a project, but the right woman advanced.

– Yim joins Evans & Belair in the contender’s match.

– Aleister Black discusses how people do things because of feelings. Next week he faces Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage; he doesn’t feel anything. He just has to do his because Johnny so far beyond absolution and redemption that all that’s left is annihilation.

– Next week, we get Gargano vs. Black in a Steel Cage, plus Dakota Kai and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Champion Ricochet vs. Tyler Breeze : Here we go. They lock up and Breeze hits an arm drag and poses in the corner. Lockup again, Ricochet picks up the pace and hits a head scissors and dropkick. Breeze powders, Ricochet chases, and back in, Breeze locks on the half crab. Ricochet escapes and hits a clothesline and follows Breeze to the floor but leaps into a dropkick. Back in and Breeze lays the boots to him. Breeze takes him up top, follows, and they battle for position. Ricochet knocks him to the mat, hits a knee strike, and dropkick. Ricochet follows with elbows, but Breeze avoids the 619. Ricochet gets it the second time and follows with a springboard forearm and standing shooting star press. Ricochet heads up top, rolls through on the Phoenix splash and they trade strikes. They work into counters and a double down. They fight to their feet, trading strikes, Ricochet takes control but Breeze hits a superkick and reverse RANA for a great near fall! They come center ring, trading strikes and kicks. Ricochet hits a kick to the face, enziguri by Breeze, but Ricochet counters the beauty shot into a cradle shock and puts Breeze away. Champion Ricochet defeated Tyler Breeze @ 9:55 via pin [***¾] I have always said that when you want to make a star or present someone like a star, it’s not all that hard when you put in the effort. The NXT fans love Breeze, he busted his ass, and of course Ricochet is great. You just let these guys go out and do their thing and good things will happen, just like they did here. Breeze came off like a star and even a threat here, and provides another case for bringing main roster guys in on occasion, especially NXT alum, to work special occasion matches. This was a very good and extremely fun match, and it also served as a really nice change of pace with Breeze returning.

– End Scene.

