Csonka’s NXT Review 12.18.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole defeated Finn Balor @ 15:15 via pin [****]

– Damian Priest defeated Killian Dain @ 14:15 via pin [***¼]

– Cameron Grimes defeated KUSHIDA @ 14:00 via pin [***½]

– Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:00 via pin [**½]

– Pete Dunne defeated Travis Banks @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley defeated Champion Shayna Baszler @ 20:50 via pin [****]

Champion Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor : They lockup and work into counters, with Balor grounding things. Cole counters out and they tease big moves as they work to the ropes. Cole follows with strikes, but Balor cuts him off with a dropkick for 2. He grounds Cole again, and then follows with chops. The basement dropkick gets 2. Balor lays the boots to him, Cole powders and Balor hits a dropkick. Cole takes out the knee and cuts him off on the apron. He slams Balor to the apron, and back in, the neck breaker follows. Cole lays in ground and pound, and the snap suplex gets 2. Cole chokes him out in the corner, and then grounds things. Balor fights to his feet. But Cole takes out the knee again. He follows with strikes and the neck breaker follows for 2. Cole keeps him grounded, targeting the neck. Balor escapes but Cole mows him down. Balor keeps firing back, and the final cut gets 2. He follows with chops until Cole hits the backstabber for 2. The enziguri follows but Cole runs into sling blade. Superkick by Cole cuts off John Wooooooo and that gets 2. They trade, kicks by Cole, PELE by Balor and that gets 2. Cole takes out the knee but Balor counters and Cole gets the OG last shot for 2. Balor counters into the standing double stomp and follows with John Wooooooooo. Balor up top, but Cole knocks him to the floor. Cole follows and Balor counters the panama sunrise and follows with John Woooooo. The coup de grace misses, last shot by Cole and that gets 2. Cole drops the kneepad but Balor cuts him off, hits John Wooo and the coup de grace connects. Gargano arrives and Cole low blows and last shots Balor to retain. Champion Adam Cole defeated Finn Balor @ 15:15 via pin [****] This was a great match with a great crowd as these two really worked well together and Balor brought his A-game. The Gargano distraction played well to allow Cole to sneak away with the championship and continue Balor vs. Gargano.

– Gargano gets in some chair shots as Balor escapes.

Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain : Dain attacks right away, going after the inured ribs of Priest. Priest fires back, but Dain cuts him off with the divide and attacks the ribs again. He grounds the action, and then works a bear hug. He then works him over in the corner with knee strikes to the ribs and then dropkicks him to the floor. Dain slams him off the barricade, back in and he covers for 2. Dain grounds him again, but Priest fires up and follows with kicks. Dain cuts him off with a gut buster and delivers clubbing strikes to the ribs. The senton follows and the splash gets 2. Dain then hits the fisherman’s suplex for 2. He grounds things again, Priest fires back with strike and runs into a dropkick by Dain. Priest keeps firing back, but Dain attacks the ribs and sends him to the floor. Dain then works him over in the ropes, lays the boots to him and suplexes him back in, covering for 2. Dain grounds things again, but Priest starts to fire up and hits the flatliner. He follows with strikes, elbows, kicks and a big clothesline. The corner elbow follows and follows with the suplex after a struggle. Priest heads up top, but Dain powders to the floor. Priest drops down and follows with a tope. Back in and the south of heaven chokeslam gets 2. Dain counters back and hits a dump powerbomb and elbow drop for 2. The corner splash connects, Priest counters back with the cyclone kick but Dain slams him down and follows with the senton, The Vader bomb eats knees, and the reckoning finishes Dain. Damian Priest defeated Killian Dain @ 14:15 via pin [***¼] This was good, playing off of their issues at the last Takeover and the injured ribs of Priest that were caused by Dain.

– The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns in 2020. The teams will be announced on January 1st.

Cameron Grimes vs. KUSHIDA : KUSHIDA immediately takes control, looking to work the arm. He grounds things and the arm bar attempt follows. He transitions to a shoulder lock and drops back, dumps Grimes and back in follows with the top rope chop. Grimes counters back, dropkick by KUSHIDA and the cradle follows for 2. Grimes cuts him off and follows with collision course. He grounds things, but KUSHIDA makes the ropes. Grimes keeps him grounded, and then follows with a clothesline. He follows with a huge hip toss, and then lays in kicks. Grimes lays in shots to the back, and the backbreaker follows. KUSHIDA fight off a German, and follows with the back handspring kick. KUSHIDA fires up, hits the cartwheel dropkick and covers for 2, The arm bar follows, but Grimes make the ropes. He dropkicks the arm, but Grimes counters the hover board lock into a side effect for 2. Flatliner to the buckles by KUSHIDA, hits a German, but Grimes counter and hits the dead lift German for 2. KUSHIDA fires back, dumps Grimes and hits the cannonball off the top to the floor. Back in and KUSHIDA hits an enziguri, rolling kicks and they head up top. The wheelbarrow driver follows for 2. Thy trade, work into counters and Grimes then hits the cave in double stomp and picks up the win.Cameron Grimes defeated KUSHIDA @ 14:00 via pin [***½] Grimes evens up their series at 1-1 in a really good match, as this feud will continue. But it feels like KUSHIDA has already been relegated to “just a guy” in NXT, which is unfortunate because he could be and should be doing so much more. Hopefully they have better plans for him in 2020.

Io Shirai vs. Santana Garret : They lockup and Io hits a shoulder tackle. Garret counters into a cradle for 2. She follows with strikes, a run up arm drag and Io then counters the head scissors until Garret drops her with a kick. Io stuns her off the ropes and the flapjack follows. Io misses the double knees, and Garret gets the Russian leg sweep for 2. She lays in strikes and the back handspring elbow. Garret works a Muta lock, Io fights and escapes. The double knees connect and Io puts her way with the moonsault. Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett @ 4:00 via pin [**½] This was solid with the right winner and Garret looking much better than in her NXT debut match against Taynara.

– We get a World’s Collide video package.

Pete Dunne vs. Travis Banks : They lockup and work into counters, Dunne grounds things and cradles him for 2. Banks counters into a clutch hold for 2. He follows with kicks, Dunne lights him up with body shots and stomps on the hands. To the floor and Dunne x-plexes him to the apron. Back to the hand and arm he goes, and back in, Dunne stars attacking the knee. He keeps things grounded, focusing on the knees and then dropkicks the knees. They trade, Banks fires up but Banks trips him up, follows with dropkicks and a cannonball. Banks then hits a suicide dive and backing, heads up top, and hits a missile dropkick and then a double stomp for 2. Dunne counters slice of heaven and the x-plex gets 2. Banks hit an enziguri, they work up top and v counters the sunset bomb and bitter end is countered into s DDT. Dunne counters slice of heaven, hits the curb stomp and Banks counters into the kiwi crusher for 2. They trade, working into counters as Dunne hits an avalanche x-plex and the bitter end finishes it. Pete Dunne defeated Travis Banks @ 10:55 via pin [***½] This was a really good match and preview for World’s Collide, with Banks getting to look great before finally losing to Dunne.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Dakota Kai about Mia Yim putting her through a table last week. Dakota says all that matters is that she won and she’s coming for the NXT Women’s championship.

– NEXT WEEK: Roderick Strong is issues an open challenge; Lio Rush & Keith Lee vs. Tony Nese & Damian Priest.

Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley : They lockup and Shayna looks to attack the arm, grounds her but Ripley counters the stomp and backs Shayna off. Shayna slaps her and Ripley attacks. Shayna powders and then stuns her off the ropes. Back in and she follows with kicks, and grounds things. Ripley counters but Shayna follows with a clothesline. Back to the ground and Shayna starts to focus on the arm, keeping Ripley grounded. Ripley avoids a charge and follows wit knee strikes until Shayna trips her up. They trade and Ripley hits a dropkick. They work up top and Ripley hits the superplex for 2. Shayna fires back, but Ripley hits a German as Duke & Shafir arrive for the distraction. Ripley fights them off and hits the cannonball from the apron but Shayna attacks. She then stomps Ripley’s arm of the steps and back in, Shayna lays in kicks and attacks the arm. Ripley rolls to the floor. Post break and Shayna is still in control, working over the arm of Ripley. She stomps away at it and follows with kicks to the arm. Ripley starts to fire up and catches a kick and follows with strikes. The dropkick leads to a ref bump. Riptide follows but no ref. To the floor and Ripley misses the cannonball and Shayna attacks her on the floor. She get a chair, and DDTs Ripley onto it and covers for 2. The clutch follows but Ripley counters only for Shayna to get it again. Ripley powers up but Shayna pulls her away from the ropes. Ripley fights again, rolls but fades. She fights again and then fades but stops the arm from dropping. She powers up and out and stops the shit out of Shayna and the inverted cloverleaf follows. Shayna escapes and hits a knee strike. They work up top and Shayna talks shit to her but Ripley hits an avalanche riptide and we have a new champion! Rhea Ripley defeated Champion Shayna Baszler @ 20:50 via pin [****] The Ripley win was not only the right call but came at the right time, because she was hot coming out of Survivor Series week and you wouldn’t want to hold this off until the February Takeover. The match was great, Shayna was a tremendous hateable heel, Ripley was a great resilient babyface and overcame in what was a great match and performance from both women. Ripley is such a star and as predicted, this got over huge.

– Rhea gets the big post match mosh pit celebration.

