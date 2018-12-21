Csonka’s NXT Review 12.19.18  

Csonka’s NXT TV Review 12.19.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dakota Kai and Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– Dominik Dijakovic defeated Aaron Mackey @ 1:48 via pin [NR]

– Heavy Machinery defeated Jonny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 2:22 via pin [NR]

– Steel Cage Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black @ 17:55 via pin [****]

Dakota Kai and Io Shirai vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir : Kai and Duke to begin, Duke overpowers early on grounds things, but Kai battles back, hitting the running kick and double stomp. Shafir gets in a cheap shot, allowing Duke to work her over. Shafir tags in, working a dragon sleeper. Kai fights out with kicks, but Shafir maintains control. Duke back in, and the running boot gets 2. Duke grounds things, Kai counters out and hits a kick and tags in Shirai. Shirai in and runs wild on Shafir. The 619 follows and the missile dropkick connects. The double knees and moonsault finishes Shafir. Dakota Kai and Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was an ok opener, Shafir & Duke show promise, but they also need refinement. Constantly working with Kai & Shirai will be good for them.

– We get a video package on the Ohno vs. Riddle feud.

Aaron Mackey vs. Dominik Dijakovic : Mackey looks to attack, but the beatings begin from Dijakovic, who just pummels him to the mat. Dijakovic then tosses him across the ring with a dump suplex. Dijakovic follows with elbows, and continues to toss his opponent around. Feast your eyes (torture rack into a knee strike) finishes it. Dominik Dijakovic defeated Aaron Mackey @ 1:48 via pin [NR] Good squash for Dominik Dijakovic; get in, hit your shit, get out.

Heavy Machinery vs. Jonny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : Heavy Machinery get a tag title shot next week, so Undisputed Era are out to watch their match. Otis starts tossing bodies around, tags in Tucker and they just destroy these poor fuckers. The compactor finishes… nope they pull him up and hit the compactor on the other. The double compactor finally finishes things. Heavy Machinery defeated Jonny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 2:22 via pin [NR] STEAKS AND WEIGHT BABY! Good squash here, and I loved the mixed reactions from UE as they tried to blow off the impressive performance, but still sold some fear.

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black : As Black enters, Gargano attacks and we open up with a brawl on the floor. I get the feeling that these fellas don’t like each other. They make it into the cage; this is pin, submission, or escape to win. Black fires away with kick, a back elbow and brainbuster for 2. Black misses a kick, Gargano hits an enziguri and tries to escape. Black stops him but gets crotched and then sent to the cage. Gargano works him over in the corner, laying in strikes. Black fires back, but Gargano catapults him to the cage, but Black climbs and hits the moonsault press. Black slams him to the cage repeatedly, and lays in a flurry of strikes and a knee strike. Another knee strike follows for 2. Black climbs now, but drops back down and gets sent to the cage for his ill-advised decision. Superkick by Gargano, he climbs, but Black cuts him off. Gargano then hits a big sunset bomb for 2. Gargano follows with strikes; Black fires back and runs into a superkick but rebounds with a jumping knee strike. Black lays in running kicks, the door is open and Gargano tries to slide out but Black pulls him back in. Enziguri by Gargano, but Black stops the escape and Gargano cuts off the moonsault press with a Russian leg sweep off the ropes and transitions into the Gargano escape. Black fights, powers up but Gargano drags him back down into the escape. Black powers up, but Gargano climbs and Black grabs his hair to stop him and they battle on top of the cage. They drop down onto the top rope, trading strikes, and Gargano looks for a cutter, but Black held on and follows with meteora and a German for 2. Black sets for black mass, but Gargano cuts him off, attacks the knee an hits the lawn dart and then another into the cage. Gargano looks for a superkick, but Black hits black mass. Both men are down. Gargano to his feet, he climbs as Black crawls for the door. Ciampa arrives and slams the door into Black’s face. He beats on Black as we get DIY chants. Gargano drops backing and he and Ciampa hit the old DIY finish on Black. Ciampa smiles as he leaves and Gargano covers Black and wins. Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black @ 17:55 via pin [****] This was a great, hard-hitting, and intense match that played off of their previous meetings very well. The finish will be debated, as it seems there are many that are souring on the Gargano/Ciampa story, but I think it played extremely well. Gargano is completely obsessed with beating Ciampa, Ciampa knows this and continually mind fucks him, causing Gargano to continue to spiral out of control and losing himself along the way, falling into madness over his obsession. I think the stories all came together very well here, and I quite appreciate the long-term and layered story-telling being done here.

