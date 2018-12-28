Csonka’s NXT Review 12.26.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Match: Bianca Belair defeated Io Shirai, Lacey Evans, & Mia Yim @ 9:15 via pin [***]

– Jaxson Ryker defeated Mitch Taverna @ 2:05 via [NR]

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Champions Undisputed Era defeated Heavy Machinery @ 11:30 via pin [***¼]

Bianca Belair vs. Io Shirai vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mia Yim : Evans bails and Shirai rolls up Belair for 2. They dump Belair and Yim hits a suicide dive and then Shirai hits one, landing hard. Back in Yim & Shirai work over Evans with rapid-fire offense until Yim accidentally kicks Shirai. Evans takes control, working over Yim and covering for 2. Evans trips Shirai into Yim and covers Shirai for 2. Evans grounds things and Belair is back in, attacking Shirai and using her to take out Evans. Belair is dumped, and Yim is back but gets tossed. Evans maintains control, grounding Shirai, but Belair makes the save. She and Evans argue, and then take out Yim. It breaks down, with all four brawling. Belair and Evans keep breaking up each other’s pin attempts. Shirai hits a missile dropkick, but runs into a spear by Belair. Belair starts covering everyone, but can only get 2. Shirai hits a double stomp on Belair, 619 follows, and Shirai heads up top and hits a missile dropkick for 2. Evans dumps Shirai, Evans hits the women’s right on Yim but Shirai makes the save. She heads up top and hits the moonsault but Belair with hair whips for the save, and then alley oops Shirai onto the floor onto Yim, the KOD finishes Evans. Bianca Belair defeated Io Shirai, Lacey Evans, & Mia Yim @ 9:15 via pin [***] It’s finally time for Belair to get her shot to really impress at a Takeover. This was a good match with a fun and frantic layout, giving everyone a little shine. I’m really excited for Belair to get this chance.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Mitch Taverna : Blake and Cutler are ringside. Ryker attacks right away, easily overpowering his opponent. The spinebuster follows, and then knee strikes from Ryker. Ryker now works a chinlock in a squash match, hits a sloppy ass stun gun and slingshot powerbomb for the win. Jaxson Ryker defeated Mitch Taverna @ 2:05 via [NR] There was no commentary on this, word from those at the taping was that the match was really sloppy and that they had to re-tape several spots. That shouldn’t happen in a squash, and while Taverna wasn’t very good, Ryker is experienced enough to work an effective squash; this speaks poorly of both guys to be honest with you. The Forgotten Sons aren’t horrible, but really feel like create-a-wrestler templates are extremely replaceable. This never should have aired.

– We get a velveteen Dream vignette, where he discusses his greatness.

– They hype Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black for Takeover.

– We get a backstage promo from Tommaso Ciampa. He says he always delivers on a promise. Last week proved that Johnny Gargano has been listening to his gospel and followed his lead, which led to Gargano pinning Aleister Black. In Ciampa’s mind, Johnny should get an opportunity. Maybe an opportunity at the North American Title since the NXT Title match at Takeover is already busy. Takeover could end with Ciampa as NXT Champion and Gargano as North American Champion. Hmmmmm….

– Next week is NXT award nominations, as well as Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno.

Champions Undisputed Era (Strong & O’Reilly) vs. Heavy Machinery : Roddy and Tucker to begin. Tucker overpowers him, grounding the action and using his amateur wrestling skills until O’Reilly rushes in and lays in kicks on him. Otis in and Roddy immediately attacks the knee, but Otis starts using his clubbing offense and tosses him around and follows with a slam. Tucker back in and double teams follow for 2. O’Reilly tags in, but heavy Machinery fight them off with overhead suplexes. Tucker chases O’Reilly, mows over Roddy and tosses O’Reilly back in. O’Reilly attacks the knee right away, and Roddy hits an apron back breaker on Tucker and he’s down on the floor. Back in and O’Reilly isolates Tucker as Roddy joins in, keeping him grounded and working the knee. Tucker tries to make the comeback, but O’Reilly takes out the knee as they work to the ropes. The champions work double teams and that gets 2. Roddy now works an Indian death lock, Tucker crawls for a tag, but O’Reilly stops that. Tucker hits a desperation lariat, and Otis gets the tag. He runs wild on the champions and the caterpillar connects on Roddy. O’Reilly is back, Tucker tags in and it breaks down. The hoss toss follows and Tucker covers for 2. Tucker then misses a moonsault, Roddy back in and misses a knee strike. Otis is back in, hits a huge lariat and that gets 2. Otis heads up top and gets cut off by Roddy. He follows him up and O’Reilly joins in for a tower of doom for 2. O’Reilly takes out Tucker and the high/low gets 2 on Otis and total elimination finally finishes it. Champions Undisputed Era defeated Heavy Machinery @ 11:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good and enjoyable main event, with everyone playing their roles well and Heavy Machinery getting enough in to look competitive. Undisputed Era continue to show that they can work with anyone, and why they are highly regarded as one of the best tag teams in all of wrestling.

– Undisputed Era celebrates to close the show.

– End Scene.

